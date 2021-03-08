Energy Transition Leads To Higher Oil Prices, Metals Shortage

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.63 -1.46 -2.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.94 -1.42 -2.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.656 -0.045 -1.67%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 66.39 +2.41 +3.77%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.042 -0.022 -1.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 67.92 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 64.40 +5.16 +8.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.656 -0.045 -1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 68.13 +1.60 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 68.87 +1.45 +2.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 16 hours 65.84 +0.33 +0.50%
Graph down Basra Light 16 hours 68.14 -1.61 -2.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 16 hours 68.46 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 16 hours 67.92 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 67.92 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 68.68 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.26 +2.53 +4.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 54.69 +2.26 +4.31%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.09 +2.26 +3.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.49 +2.26 +3.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 63.69 +2.26 +3.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 62.79 +2.26 +3.73%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 62.79 +2.26 +3.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.79 +2.26 +3.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.59 +2.26 +3.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 62.79 +2.26 +3.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 56.25 +2.25 +4.17%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 67.05 +2.84 +4.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 60.04 +2.26 +3.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +4.75 +9.22%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.48 +4.81 +7.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 19 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 16 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 4 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 2 mins Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 1 day Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 3 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 3 days “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia: Houthi Rebels Launched New Ballistic Missile Strike

Texas Freeze Causes Largest Ever U.S. Oil Production Decline

Texas Freeze Causes Largest Ever U.S. Oil Production Decline

U.S. crude oil production has…

U.S. Oil Production Fell To 11 Million Bpd In December

U.S. Oil Production Fell To 11 Million Bpd In December

U.S. crude oil production fell…

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Transition Leads To Higher Oil Prices, Metals Shortage

By Irina Slav - Mar 08, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Three billion tons: this is how much metals and minerals the energy transition will require, according to a World Bank report. Demand for some of these, such as copper, lithium, cobalt, and graphite, is set to increase 500 percent by 2050, according to the same report. And the market for some of them—namely copper—is already near a deficit.

Copper prices are close to record highs last seen in 2011, and one analyst at least expects demand to exceed supply before this year’s end. Demand, Natalie Scott-Gray from StoneX said last month, as quoted by Mining.com, will rise by 5 percent this year while supply will only inch up by 2.3 percent. The longer-term problem is that additional supply takes time to come.

“We see the use of electric vehicles, wind farms and solar requires up to five times the amount of copper,” Jeremy Weir, chief executive of Trafigura, said at this year’s edition of CERAWeek, as quoted by Reuters. “You can’t turn on the switch and produce more copper.”

Weir added that copper mines take between five and ten years to develop, which means a tighter supply in the observable future. The situation is similar to other minerals that are essential for the energy transition. Cobalt prices are on the rise, too, at the moment, because of expectations that supply will tighten due to rising demand. And Tesla’s Elon Musk recently inked a deal to make the company a technical adviser at the Goro mine in New Caledonia to secure its long-term nickel supply—another key battery metal.

Related: The Climate Change Bankers, For Better or Worse
 A 500-percent increase in demand for anything is certainly good news for investors in that thing, so bullish times are ahead for metals and minerals investors as the prices of base metals such as copper and nickel rise. But as copper and nickel prices rise, so will the price of the products made with them, notably EVs, on which much of the energy transition hinges. EVs are being touted as increasingly affordable as carmakers and battery makers continually reduce production costs. But if the price of any battery components jumps significantly due to a shortage, these production cost cuts will be wiped out.

The root of what could become a serious price problem with base metals lies in the past: for years, the industry has been plagued by underinvestment due to weak base metal prices, and these weak metal prices were the result of abundant supply because the demand drivers were always the same: manufacturing, construction, telecoms, and power utilities for copper, and stainless steel production and construction for nickel.

Right now, just 4 percent of the global demand for nickel comes from the electric vehicle industry, while 70 percent comes from the stainless steel production industry. But the forecast boom in EV adoption will lead to an increase in the share of demands from 4 to 10 percent by next year and further to 20 percent by 2030. This is a very sharp and very quick increase that will inevitably cause price spikes as production has yet to catch up.

The outlook is even more bullish for copper. Since 1990, there have been as many as 224 major new discoveries of copper deposits, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence cited in a BFI Capital Group overview of the energy transition. Yet only 16 of these discoveries were made in the last ten years, with only one made since 2015. This means a depressed exploration environment that has led to a decline in future supply, which means a shortage is looming large on the horizon.

Related: Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Speaking of depressed exploration and underinvestment, the oil market is also facing a shortage despite the commodity’s fall from grace into deep disgrace as the ultimate reason for the sorry state in which the Earth’s atmosphere appears to be. Two price crashes in the past ten years caused shrinking exploration, with the second crisis also accompanied by a pandemic that led to a historic demand collapse, further reducing the industry’s appetite for new exploration. The result: in just five years, the world will need 10 million bpd more oil than it has, according to French Total.

Total is not the only one warning of a shortage. The American Petroleum Institute recently said that the combination of underinvestment and natural depletion will result in a shortage as soon as next year. Of course, the API is an industry organization, so one would expect such a warning from it, but the makings of a shortage are easy to see from a distance, too. Everyone in oil cut their investments in new exploration during the 2014 and the 2020 crisis. Last year many even had to reduce existing production because of the collapse in demand. 

Now, with the prospects for oil grimmer than before because of the energy transition, many, notably Big Oil majors, are planning to continue reducing their production. Demand, meanwhile, is not declining as fast as energy transition advocates might want it to decline, especially in developing nations that are heavily dependent on fossil fuels. India, one of the biggest drivers of global oil demand, has already warned that the OPEC+ decision to keep production caps in place will hurt its economic recovery.

So, what we have to look forward to in the coming decade or so may well be more expensive EVs and more expensive solar and wind farms, since copper features heavily in these renewable energy systems, and, ironically, more expensive oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World’s Top Oil Trader: OPEC+ Controls The Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build
India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery
Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build
Oil Soars As OPEC+ Sources Suggest No Production Increase

Oil Soars As OPEC+ Sources Suggest No Production Increase



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com