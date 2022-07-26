East African Governments Clash With Environmentalists Over New Oil Pipeline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.66 +0.68 +0.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 104.9 +0.50 +0.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 104.7 -1.87 -1.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 mins 8.975 -0.018 -0.20%
Graph up Gasoline 57 mins 3.367 +0.012 +0.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.4 +2.22 +2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.4 +2.22 +2.19%
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.3 -1.39 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 92.78 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Gasoline 57 mins 3.367 +0.012 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 27 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 27 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 27 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 239 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 27 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 27 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 27 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.3 -1.39 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.63 +1.90 +2.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 82.60 +2.00 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 98.85 +2.00 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 97.10 +2.00 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 95.00 +2.00 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 92.15 +2.00 +2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 92.15 +2.00 +2.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 94.25 +2.00 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 97.80 +2.00 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 92.45 +2.00 +2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.4 +2.22 +2.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 85.25 -1.75 -2.01%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 89.63 -1.72 -1.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 87.00 +2.00 +2.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.2 +1.35 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 10 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 10 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 3 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Large Crude Draw Adds To Bullish Sentiment

U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

The record-high release of crude…

Gulf Producers Hike Crude Prices Despite Recession Fears

Gulf Producers Hike Crude Prices Despite Recession Fears

Middle East oil producers have…

Tanker Companies Race To Ship Russian Oil Ahead Of New Sanctions

Tanker Companies Race To Ship Russian Oil Ahead Of New Sanctions

Tanker companies, especially Greek operators,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

East African Governments Clash With Environmentalists Over New Oil Pipeline

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 26, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • The controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline being built in Uganda and Tanzania is facing harsh criticism from environmentalists.
  • East African governments are hopeful about how the project could help lift their economies.
  • The Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), NJ Ayuk, explains “Ugandans and Tanzanians should not have to pay the price for western, developed nations.” 
Join Our Community

East Africa seems to be split in favour of and against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) being built in Uganda and Tanzania. Environmentalists are concerned about the damage the pipeline and the development of an oil and gas industry could cause to the countries. But the governments of the East African states are hopeful about how the industry could support their economies, as oil majors look to Africa to develop new, low-carbon oil operations.  In 2015, French oil major Total (now TotalEnergies) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the two governments to develop a 1,443km-long pipeline for the transportation of oil from Uganda to Tanzania’s Port of Tanga for export. 

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni strongly supports the expansion of the country’s oil industry, seeing the resource as something that should be developed nationally to support the economy while the global demand is high. The $10 billion development includes the construction of EACOP, the Kingfisher Lake Albert project and Tilenga, the Murchison Falls project. One of the most controversial areas of the project is the planned construction of 10 well pads, a feeder pipeline, and a refinery in and around the Murchison Falls national park, with the potential to be the first oil project within a protected area in East Africa

Uganda expects to have an output of 230,000 bpd of oil by 2025. The construction of the pipeline will make it easier to transport crude from Uganda to the non-oil-producing state of Tanzania, and for it to be exported to other countries. Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo are now looking to Uganda to see how it cultivates its oil sector to learn from in the development own energy industries. 

Several political leaders in the region see the development of their oil and gas industries as a means toimprove energy security and support their national economies, to reduce poverty. In addition, after years of resource exploitation from foreign powers, many governments recognise the fleeting potential of oil exploration and production at the national level. Oil majors around the globe are now looking to expand their low-carbon oil operations into new regions that will support the longevity of their production, and it is Africa’s time to shine and profit. 

Some suggest that the benefits of the construction of EACOP could be far-reaching, supporting the aim to bring an end to energy poverty in Africa by 2030, and encouraging job creation, local community empowerment, and wider socio-economic growth. The development of the two countries’ oil industries is expected to encourage a 60 percent increase in foreign direct investment and encourage development in other sectors. 

The Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), NJ Ayuk, explains “Ugandans and Tanzanians should not have to pay the price for western, developed nations. It makes no sense to oppose the construction of the pipeline. If EACOP fails, there will be no guarantee of employment, with a lot of the population remaining energy poor for years to come, and investment directed towards East African exploration will dry up. Africa does not deserve this. Africa deserves the rights to develop its resources and that includes the EACOP.” Targeting environmentalists, he also said, “Stop disrupting Africa's development and let's use the EACOP and every other oil and gas project on the continent to drive Africa into a new era of energy and economic success.”

Related: SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Securities Listings

But not everyone agrees with this point of view. There are far-reaching environmental concerns around the development of not only EACOP but Uganda’s oil industry in general. NGOs worry that EACOP could lead to the displacement of thousands, destroy farmland, and devastate ecosystems across the region. In addition, there are fears of water contamination in the Lake Victoria Basin, which delivers water to over 40 million people. Further, the pipeline is expected to lead to the emissions of 34 million tonnes of CO2 annually, a seven-fold increase on Uganda’s current emissions.  

The StopEacop movement, based in Nairobi, and supported by 260 civil society organizations, aims to raise awareness around the potential negative effects of the pipeline development. The group has successfully reached out to many potential funders of the project to dissuade them from investing in EACOP, including HSBC, BNP Paribas and Swiss Re and, most recently, Deutsche Bank. Environmentalists have attacked net-zero pledges made by many potential investors, pointing out that the development of EACOP would be contradictory to their climate promises and could therefore damage their reputation. 

While politicians and other public figures support the development of EACOP, to support economic development across the East African region, thousands of environmentalists across the region and the world oppose the development due to climate concerns. But with ongoing worries around energy security, is pressure from NGOs and famous activists enough to stop the pipeline from going ahead?

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Libya Raises Oil Production To 1.1 Million Bpd

Next Post

High Oil Prices Spark A New Wave Of Exploration
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption
Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump
The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption

The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com