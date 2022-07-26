Aluminum Prices Plummet Despite Ongoing Supply Disruptions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.86 -1.84 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.0 -1.13 -1.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 104.7 -1.87 -1.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.906 +0.179 +2.05%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.335 -0.047 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.4 +2.22 +2.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.4 +2.22 +2.19%
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.3 -1.39 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 93.70 +2.40 +2.63%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.335 -0.047 -1.39%

Graph down Marine 27 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 27 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 27 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 239 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 27 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 27 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 27 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.3 -1.39 -1.29%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.63 +1.90 +2.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 82.60 +2.00 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 98.85 +2.00 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 97.10 +2.00 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 95.00 +2.00 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 92.15 +2.00 +2.22%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 92.15 +2.00 +2.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 94.25 +2.00 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 97.80 +2.00 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 92.45 +2.00 +2.21%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.4 +2.22 +2.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.25 +2.00 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 87.00 +2.00 +2.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 91.35 +2.00 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 95.30 +2.00 +2.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 95.30 +2.00 +2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.25 +2.00 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 87.00 +2.00 +2.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.2 +1.35 +1.29%

  Australian power prices go insane
  Wind droughts
  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Rosneft Begins Arctic Oil Terminal Construction

Iron Prices Dip As Demand From China Slows

Iron Prices Dip As Demand From China Slows

Slowing steel demand in China…

Chaos In Commodity Markets Draws Attention From Regulators

Chaos In Commodity Markets Draws Attention From Regulators

A rare rift is forming…

A rare rift is forming…

Battery Metal Supply Woes Could Upset The EV Boom

Battery Metal Supply Woes Could Upset The EV Boom

Supplies for key battery metals…

Aluminum Prices Plummet Despite Ongoing Supply Disruptions

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 26, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s war in Ukraine has sparked an energy crisis in Europe.
  • The aluminum industry is seeing a sharp slowdown as smelters and refiners cut production.
  • Despite a supply squeeze, aluminum prices have plummeted as traders anticipate a slowdown in demand.
A curious tug of war continues in the Aluminum industry. It remains focused on likely demand destruction due to recessionary forces, generally blamed on central banks’ rapid raising of interest rates. Of course, we’ve all watched base metals come off sharply since the end of Q1, and Aluminum has been no exception. Indeed, after peaking at more than $4,000 per ton in late March, Aluminum prices now hover in a range of $2350 to $2450. On the other hand, supply shows increasingly showing signs of distress. This remains most noticeable in Europe, where a string of primary Aluminum smelters and alumina refineries have been partially or fully closed due to massive rises in power costs. It’s worth noting that high power costs are usually supportive of aluminum prices. However, due to the market anticipating further supply disruption as power costs undermine smelter economics, the recent power cost surge hurt Aluminum markets globally. According to the FT, power costs are expected to remain high at least into 2024. The organization recently confirmed this prediction by citing the levels at which consumers are fixing forward prices for natural gas.

Russia’s War Lies at the Heart of European Anxieties

The Financial Times post also reveals that the price of gas being delivered to Europe at this time of year in 2023 and 2024 neared its highest level on record. Currently, the projections are at €134 and €82 per megawatt hour. This represented a stark change when compared to the last decade when European gas prices traded consistently below €40 per MWh.

Some might remember how natural gas prices started rising last year. Most of this was due to Russia restricting supplies over “depleted inventories” and “maintenance issues.” In hindsight, it’s clear the move was a prelude to the invasion of Ukraine. The intention was most likely to run European inventory levels down and heighten the sense of panic in European capitals. Of course, that’s exactly how it has played out. Related: Guyana Looks To Attract New Players In Upcoming Oil Tender

Meanwhile, Germany is leading the EU in proposing the rationing of natural gas to industrial users. However, the country has experienced a lot of push back from states like Spain and Portugal. These countries are not so dependent on Russian gas, and they feel they’re being asked to make sacrifices for the sake of those who allowed themselves to become so dependent on cheap Moscow oil supplies.

Aluminum Prices, Energy Woes, and Europe’s United Front

The US has had its fair share of metal supply issues. However, the resumption of production at Canadian smelters has put the Americas in a relatively more stable supply position. Back in Europe, the tightness of natural gas supply and government threats of rationing remain an existential threat to consumers relying on pricing and metal supply this winter.

In fact, Europe’s anxiety over gas supplies remains so high that it’s already beginning to unravel the previously robust and unified response to the war in Ukraine. As self-interest begins to overcome outrage at Russia’s unprovoked attack, differences in opinion are starting to wedge gaps between states.

Of course, Italy’s political meltdown following the resignation of Mario Draghi this month was not a direct result of the conflict. Still, how the EU’s third-largest economy will respond to threats of gas rationing does not bode well for Europe’s unified front. This will prove especially true if the country embraces more right-wing politics in the next round of elections as expected.

By AG Metal Miner

