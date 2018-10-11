Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.70 -2.47 -3.38%
Brent Crude 10 mins 80.07 -3.02 -3.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.220 -0.064 -1.95%
Mars US 21 hours 78.37 -1.59 -1.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 82.60 -0.57 -0.69%
Urals 2 days 81.50 +0.28 +0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 81.93 -1.80 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 81.93 -1.80 -2.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 75.77 -1.59 -2.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.220 -0.064 -1.95%
Marine 14 hours 81.73 -2.30 -2.74%
Murban 14 hours 82.69 -2.55 -2.99%
Iran Heavy 2 days 79.19 -1.63 -2.02%
Basra Light 2 days 81.84 -2.61 -3.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 82.85 -2.08 -2.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Girassol 2 days 82.09 -2.48 -2.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 82.60 -0.57 -0.69%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 28.97 -1.87 -6.06%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 18.17 -7.79 -30.01%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.17 -1.79 -2.71%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 73.32 -1.79 -2.38%
Sweet Crude 2 days 41.17 -6.79 -14.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.17 -7.29 -17.17%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.17 -7.29 -17.17%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.67 -5.29 -8.54%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 45.67 -6.29 -12.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 35.17 -6.79 -16.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 81.93 -1.80 -2.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Giddings 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
ANS West Coast 3 days 84.00 +0.64 +0.77%
West Texas Sour 2 days 67.12 -1.79 -2.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.62 -1.79 -2.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -1.75 -2.68%
Buena Vista 3 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Trending Discussions

EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Barrels

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a build in commercial crude oil inventories of 6 million, speeding up an oil price decline prompted by a variety of factors, including API’s Wednesday estimate that inventories had risen by a hefty 9.75 million barrels in the week to October 5.

EIA said refineries last week operated at 88.8 percent of capacity, processing 16.2 million bpd of crude and producing 9.7 million bpd of gasoline and 5 million bpd of distillate. This compares with 10 million bpd of gasoline and 5 million bpd of distillate a week earlier.

Gasoline inventories last week added 1 million barrels, compared with a 500,000-bpd fall a week earlier. Distillate inventories declined by 2.7 million barrels, after a 1.8-million-barrel draw a week earlier.

EIA’s data will add to a mix of stock market losses and Hurricane Michael that has passed the oil-producing and refining parts of the Gulf of Mexico and is now making its way north of Florida. More than 40 percent of oil production capacity in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in, but it will be brought back online quite quickly, analysts believe, curbing any bullish impact on prices.

More bearish news is on the way for West Texas Intermediate, however, after it became clear earlier this week U.S. oil exports to China had slipped down to nothing in August from about US$1 billion worth of crude just two months earlier.

The bullish case for oil remains hinged singularly on the effect U.S. sanctions against Iran, coming into effect on November 4, will have on global supply, while concern is mounting about demand. The IMF earlier this week revised down its outlook for global GDP following a slowdown in emerging economies in the latest indication oil prices are already hurting demand.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Leave a comment

