Drilling Is Picking Up In The U.S. Shale Patch

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 66.25 +0.68 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 69.56 +0.69 +1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.280 +0.022 +0.52%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.094 +0.017 +0.83%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 1.975 +0.023 +1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 71.97 +2.16 +3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 64.37 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 1.975 +0.023 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 71.20 -0.49 -0.68%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 72.11 -0.76 -1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 67.62 +1.20 +1.81%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 71.81 +1.20 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 71.97 +2.16 +3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 71.97 +2.16 +3.09%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 71.57 +1.02 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 48.32 -0.17 -0.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 45.68 -1.27 -2.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 65.18 -3.77 -5.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 66.58 -3.77 -5.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 56.18 -2.77 -4.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 59.18 -3.77 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 56.68 -2.27 -3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.41 -7.96 -9.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 59.52 -0.61 -1.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.47 -0.61 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.47 -0.61 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -3.75 -6.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.92 -3.77 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 10 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 24 mins Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 5 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 5 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 1 day "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.

Breaking News:

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana, one of the world’s…

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ expects the global oil…

The Real Reason Why OPEC+ Won’t Open The Taps

The Real Reason Why OPEC+ Won’t Open The Taps

While the Biden Administration has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Drilling Is Picking Up In The U.S. Shale Patch

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 01, 2021, 7:00 PM CST
  • Drillers have focused on completing DUCs during the last couple of months
  • Completion of DUCs has largely helped the record cash flows of the shale patch this year
  • Shale drillers will have to boost capex to sustain drilling activity in 2022
Join Our Community

The U.S. shale patch has returned to a moderate increase in drilling activity, having largely depleted the inventory of drilled by uncompleted (DUC) wells at the fastest clip in history so far this year.   

Completion of already drilled wells costs much less than drilling a new well, so U.S. operators have resorted to the backlog of DUCs since the third quarter of last year, as they largely promised that emerging from the pandemic-driven bust, they would keep spending discipline and look to reward shareholders first with the growing cash flows. 

Going through the DUC inventory over the past few months—instead of spending more money on drilling—has paid off. U.S. shale producers raked in record cash flows for the third quarter amid rallying oil and gas prices. At the same time, the rate of reinvestment among shale-focused firms, excluding the majors, hit an all-time low in Q3 and is set to further decline this quarter, Rystad Energy said last month.

Completion of DUCs has largely helped the record cash flows of the shale patch this year. But the record rate at which the number of those wells has fallen has already raised the question of how long producers could continue to rely on DUCs to sustain production levels and receive cash while keeping spending flat, Loren Steffy, University of Houston Energy Scholar, writes for Forbes

Not for too long, it seems, according to analysts. 

The shale patch is also aware of that and it has already shown signs of higher drilling activity. 

During the first half of 2021, shale producers have been mostly depleting their DUC inventory wells, and the number of 'live' DUCs slumped to 2,381 wells in June 2021—the lowest level since 2013, a Rystad Energy analysis showed in August. The entire DUC count also includes what Rystad Energy dubs 'dead' DUCs, or wells drilled more than 24 months earlier, which remain uncompleted and are unlikely to be completed. 

Drilling activity has been rising in recent months, with the number of oil rigs increasing by 67 between early September and the middle of November. 

At the start of the fourth quarter, continuous rig count additions have already stabilized the DUC inventory, and a modest build-up was visible already in September, according to Rystad Energy.

"This means that we can finally announce the end of the DUC-driven activity phase that supported the higher frac activity level seen since the third quarter of last year," Rystad Energy said in October. 

Shale producers have raised—cautiously and within cash flow—drilling activity in recent months, by adding more rigs and majors planning a moderate increase in capital spending. Some large producers, including Exxon, Chevron, BP, and ConocoPhillips, have already signaled they could add more rigs in their Permian operations as soon as this quarter.

Yet, capital discipline is still key for the shale patch, where the pace of growth is set to be slower than pre-pandemic rates due to capital discipline, labor shortages, and surging costs. 

 Annual U.S. crude oil production will average 11.1 million bpd in 2021, increasing to 11.9 million bpd in 2022, largely as a result of onshore operators increasing rig counts, which will offset production decline rates, the EIA said in its November Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).  

"Despite the rapid improvement in fundamentals, most shale operators remained quiet about their 2022 guidance, instead sticking to mantras of flat to single-digit growth in the coming year while putting the final touches on their 2022 plans, set to be released early next year," Rystad Energy said in November.  

"Even with the lack of firm upward revisions for next year, record-high profits in the third quarter and expectations for moderate growth in 2022 are an impressive turnaround for the group," the research firm noted.   

Dan Pickering, Chief Investment Officer of Pickering Energy Partners, commented in early November on the road ahead for U.S. shale:

"We remain convinced that US upstream management teams will stay true to their capital discipline pledges. It is simply too early for CEO's to pivot to higher production growth after more than a year of pledging reinvestment abstinence. Calls from US politicians for more supply should be politely ignored – that fox has raided the henhouse too many times."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EV Makers Are Desperate To Ditch Cobalt
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com