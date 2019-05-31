Downward Momentum Is Building For Oil

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday amid an escalation of geopolitical events that have raised concerns over the strength of the U.S. economy and future demand. Crude oil is in a position to post its biggest monthly loss since November as trade conflicts spread throughout the globe and U.S. crude production returned to record levels.

Escalating Global Trade Concerns

The U.S. trade dispute with the world escalated on Thursday when President Trump vowed to slap tariffs on all goods from Mexico. This news drove U.S. Treasury yields sharply lower and pressured demand for higher risk assets as investors increased bets that we’re headed into a global economic slowdown or perhaps a recession that could lead to a drop in demand for crude oil.

U.S. Production Rises

Crude oil prices are also being pressured by a much smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. stockpiles. Additionally, the government reported that production returned to its record 12.3 million barrels per day.

On Thursday, the EIA said U.S. crude stocks fell by around 300,000 barrels during the week-ending May 24, to 476.49 million barrels. Traders were looking for a draw of about 900,000 barrels. Late Wednesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 5.3 million barrel decline.

Saudis Raise Production

According to a Reuters survey, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised production in May, however, this was not enough to compensate for lower Iranian exports, caused by expanded sanctions by the U.S. against the rogue nation.

A Sliver of Bullish News

Without question, crude oil prices have been supported since the first of the year by the OPEC-led production cuts and the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran.

Earlier in the week, OPEC and its allies indicated the production cuts would be extended in a meeting next month. Additionally, Russia will carefully consider extending its oil output reduction agreement with OPEC, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters earlier in the week.

Furthermore, Kuwait’s oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel suggested OPEC is not in a rush to ease supply restraint ahead of the mid-year meeting. He said the market was expected to be in balance.

“We still have some more work to do. I believe the market is expected to be balanced during the 2nd half of 2019, more towards the end of the year, Al…