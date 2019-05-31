Downward Momentum Is Building For Oil

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.25 -3.34 -5.90%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.62 -3.71 -5.68%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.462 -0.085 -3.34%
Mars US 21 hours 61.09 -2.92 -4.56%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 65.80 -1.10 -1.64%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.00 -1.35 -1.95%
Mexican Basket 3 days 60.88 -0.70 -1.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.462 -0.085 -3.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.30 +0.12 +0.18%
Murban 2 days 68.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.66 -1.14 -1.88%
Basra Light 2 days 66.54 -2.68 -3.87%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.55 -1.25 -1.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.00 -1.35 -1.95%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.00 -1.35 -1.95%
Girassol 2 days 67.62 -1.39 -2.01%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.70 -3.01 -7.78%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.84 -2.22 -5.68%
Canadian Condensate 98 days 53.34 -2.22 -4.00%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.04 -2.22 -3.75%
Sweet Crude 2 days 48.24 -2.22 -4.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.84 -2.22 -4.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.84 -2.22 -4.82%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.59 -2.22 -4.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.09 -2.22 -3.87%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.09 -2.22 -4.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
ANS West Coast 4 days 69.29 +0.80 +1.17%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.54 -2.55 -4.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.49 -2.55 -4.47%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.49 -2.55 -4.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.96 -0.33 -0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 11 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 15 minutes Molecules of Freedom
  • 23 mins Musk Thinks Tesla is Under Attack By The Fossil Fuel Industry
  • 15 hours Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 3 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 2 hours Which Name Do You Prefer?
  • 4 hours In The Eye Of The Storm, Baghdad’s Green Zone Remains Sealed
  • 12 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 2 hours Good Job Twitter: Blocked Account Of Dutch Far Right Leader
  • 49 mins WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 16 hours The Cards Are On The Table: China Willing To Meet Reasonable Rare Earth Demand From Other Countries
  • 13 mins Garbage Rout Ends in B.C.
  • 22 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 19 hours Crude oil?
  • 22 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 6 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources

Breaking News:

Asia’s Refining Profits Crushed By Stifled Iranian Oil, Chinese Fuel Glut

Alt Text

The Oil Market Isn’t As Weak As It Appears

Bearish sentiment took hold of…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Flat On Minor Crude Draw

Oil prices didn’t move much…

Alt Text

Falling Russian Crude Output Lifts Brent Oil Prices

Russian oil production continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Downward Momentum Is Building For Oil

By Jim Hyerczyk - May 31, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore rig

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday amid an escalation of geopolitical events that have raised concerns over the strength of the U.S. economy and future demand. Crude oil is in a position to post its biggest monthly loss since November as trade conflicts spread throughout the globe and U.S. crude production returned to record levels.

Escalating Global Trade Concerns

The U.S. trade dispute with the world escalated on Thursday when President Trump vowed to slap tariffs on all goods from Mexico. This news drove U.S. Treasury yields sharply lower and pressured demand for higher risk assets as investors increased bets that we’re headed into a global economic slowdown or perhaps a recession that could lead to a drop in demand for crude oil.

U.S. Production Rises

Crude oil prices are also being pressured by a much smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. stockpiles. Additionally, the government reported that production returned to its record 12.3 million barrels per day.

On Thursday, the EIA said U.S. crude stocks fell by around 300,000 barrels during the week-ending May 24, to 476.49 million barrels. Traders were looking for a draw of about 900,000 barrels. Late Wednesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 5.3 million barrel decline.

Saudis Raise Production

According to a Reuters survey, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised production in May, however, this was not enough to compensate for lower Iranian exports, caused by expanded sanctions by the U.S. against the rogue nation.

A Sliver of Bullish News

Without question, crude oil prices have been supported since the first of the year by the OPEC-led production cuts and the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran.

Earlier in the week, OPEC and its allies indicated the production cuts would be extended in a meeting next month. Additionally, Russia will carefully consider extending its oil output reduction agreement with OPEC, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters earlier in the week.

Furthermore, Kuwait’s oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel suggested OPEC is not in a rush to ease supply restraint ahead of the mid-year meeting. He said the market was expected to be in balance.

“We still have some more work to do. I believe the market is expected to be balanced during the 2nd half of 2019, more towards the end of the year, Al…

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Oil Output Set For Drop Despite Saudi Production Boost
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices
Is The Oil Glut Coming Back?

Is The Oil Glut Coming Back?

 Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War

 Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

 The Single Biggest Challenge For The Oil & Gas Industry

The Single Biggest Challenge For The Oil & Gas Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com