Don’t Count On A Utah Shale Boom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.52 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 2 hours 62.45 -1.28 -2.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.984 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 2 hours 59.77 -0.89 -1.47%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 19 hours 60.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.00 +0.90 +1.43%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.00 +0.90 +1.43%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.09 +0.02 +0.03%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.40 +0.81 +1.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.984 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.58 +0.25 +0.41%
Murban 19 hours 63.23 +0.25 +0.40%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 60.02 +0.14 +0.23%
Basra Light 19 hours 57.88 -0.18 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 63.14 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.09 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.09 +0.02 +0.03%
Girassol 19 hours 62.89 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.06 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 50 mins 39.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 52 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 52 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 52 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 52 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 52 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 52 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 52 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 52 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.00 +0.90 +1.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 54.00 -1.00 -1.82%
Giddings 19 hours 47.75 -1.00 -2.05%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.09 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.42 -0.89 -1.70%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.37 -0.89 -1.58%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.37 -0.89 -1.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 53.92 -0.89 -1.62%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.50 +0.75 +1.57%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.81 +0.96 +1.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 3 hours Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 6 hours China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 8 hours Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 10 hours Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 3 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 3 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 3 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 3 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 3 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 3 days Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 4 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 4 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 4 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 4 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 4 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 4 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 4 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 5 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 5 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 5 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 5 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 5 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 5 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 5 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 5 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 6 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 6 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 6 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 6 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 6 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 6 days Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 7 days Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 7 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 7 days Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 7 days New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 7 days CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 7 days Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 10 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

Breaking News:

Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050

Alt Text

The One Indicator OPEC Must Watch

Following the successful extension of…

Alt Text

U.S. Boosts Oil Exports To Key Asian Markets

U.S. oil exports to Asia…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Has One Fatal Weakness

While U.S. oil has been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Don’t Count On A Utah Shale Boom

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 04, 2017, 4:00 PM CST Oil

On Monday, President Trump announced his plan to shrink Bears Ears National Monument by 85 percent, while also cutting Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by half, a move that could open up Utah to more oil and gas drilling.

In the waning hours of Barack Obama’s tenure as President, he signed an order using the Antiquities Act to protect millions of acres in Bears Ears. President Trump is now trying to undo that move, which will be the first time a president has reduced such a large portion of national monument territory since the 1960s.

Presidents tend to add land into protection to burnish their legacy – George W. Bush created a massive reserve in the Pacific Ocean around Hawaii in his second term, a Marine National Monument that was expanded under the Obama administration. There are not a ton of examples in which Presidents shrink national monuments, and even when control of the White House changes parties, the decisions to protect lands from prior administrations is generally respected. But, needless to say, the Trump administration is unlike any other.

Slashing the size of the national monuments will mean opening up a lot more territory for potential oil and gas exploration.

More than 90 percent of the Bears Ears territory is thought to overlap with oil, gas and coal reserves, according to Bloomberg. Last year, EOG Resources, a prominent shale producer that is well-known in other shale basins, such as the Permian, is one of the few companies chomping at the bit in Utah. Last year, the shale driller won an approval from the state to explore on land near Bears Ears. A handful of other companies have lined up the rights to exploration.

Nevertheless, it’s not as if Utah will resemble West Texas anytime soon (or ever). Utah is remote, and the lack of oil and gas infrastructure would make large-scale production costly. Plus, some oil companies have been there before. There are some old oil and gas wells within the Bears Ears monument, wells that were drilled years ago but were abandoned. “Historically, in say the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s, there was some drilling out in this area, but nothing significant was found,” John Rogers, Associate Director of Oil & Gas at the Utah Division of Natural Resources, told Inside Energy in September. “So all the wells out there have been plugged and abandoned…Now, on the fringe, up to the north, there are some people leasing. Within the monument, nothing.”

Related: The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

He said that drilling in Bears Ears is simply not that attractive. “When oil was up above $100 per barrel, nobody was racing out here to do anything. Everything was in the northern part of Utah, the Uinta Basin,” Rogers told Inside Energy. “Now with oil down to $45, $50 per barrel, there’s even less incentive. If they shrink the size of the monument or alter it in some way, I don’t see anyone rushing in there because they’ve had decades to do it and they’ve done nothing.”

With that said, the industry is still interested in taking a look. Energy companies have sent requests to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to include more than 100,000 acres of land within or near Bears Ears in upcoming lease sales. Those requests inform BLM how to design their oil and gas leasing. That doesn’t meant they will follow through on drilling, but it does mean they are at least somewhat interested in exploration.

The move by President Trump will vastly cut protected territory in Bears Ears, potentially opening up much more land for oil and gas development. But, despite the headlines, that won’t happen anytime soon.

Environmental groups and Native Americans have already promised to sue to stop Trump’s rollback of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. The question hinges on the use of the Antiquities Act, which grants the executive branch the right to put land under protection as a national monument, but the courts will need to decide whether the Act also gives Presidents the right to undo national monuments. The issue could eventually reach as high as the Supreme Court. The legal fight, which could drag on for a while, will prevent any immediate action.

Utah probably won’t be home to the next shale boom anytime soon.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

What’s Holding Back Saudi Vision 2030?

Next Post

The One Indicator OPEC Must Watch
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally
BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

 Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 U.S. Oil Has One Fatal Weakness

U.S. Oil Has One Fatal Weakness

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com