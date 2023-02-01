Diesel Margins Could Get a Boost from Russian Diesel Ban

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.82 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 82.84 -2.62 -3.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.80 -2.55 -3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.508 +0.040 +1.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.457 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.457 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.18 -1.76 -2.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.00 -1.38 -1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.63 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 429 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.44 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.10 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.62 +0.97 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.02 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 79.27 +0.97 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.42 +0.97 +1.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 74.42 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.37 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 72.72 +0.97 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.00 +1.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.70 +0.97 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 6 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. Monthly Crude Oil Production Falls

Guyana’s Oil Industry Is In For A Stellar Year

Guyana’s Oil Industry Is In For A Stellar Year

Guyana’s oil boom is just…

U.S. Oil, Gas Rig Count Sees Small Gains As Crude Inches Higher

U.S. Oil, Gas Rig Count Sees Small Gains As Crude Inches Higher

The U.S. oil rig count…

Upstream Spending To Rise To $485 Billion In 2023

Upstream Spending To Rise To $485 Billion In 2023

In its 2023 outlook, Energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Diesel Margins Could Get a Boost from Russian Diesel Ban

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 01, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • Refining margins have dropped in recent weeks as China ramped up refining activity.
  • Going forward, the profit margins for fuels in Asia will reflect two opposing trends.
  • Refining margins in Asia could go higher if Europe turns to more supply from Asian refiners.
Join Our Community

Refining margins in Asia have dropped in recent weeks as China ramped up exports of fuels amid high export quotas assigned to its refiners in recent months. The profit margins of processing diesel are still at high levels historically, and they could start rising again once the EU embargo on seaborne imports of Russian fuels comes into force on February 5.  For example, the profit margin for gasoil, the key component of diesel, from processing Dubai crude at a Singapore refinery fell by 34% from its fourth-quarter peak of $46.83 per barrel in the middle of October to $30.90 earlier this week, per estimates by Reuters’s Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist Clyde Russell.

Going forward, the profit margins for fuels in Asia will reflect two opposing trends—the bearish one of potentially higher Chinese fuel exports and the bullish one of Europe potentially competing for diesel and other products from Asia in the absence of Russian fuel imports. 

Chinese exports of fuels jumped in December, with gasoline sales abroad matching an October 2020 record, following a huge export quota the authorities issued to refiners at the end of 2022.  

Exports of gasoline hit 1.91 million tons in December, hitting the record level seen in October 2020, while diesel exports rose to the highest level since March 2021, at 2.79 million tons, per official Chinese data. 

The high export levels in December were the result of the biggest batch of fuel export quotas issued for 2022 by authorities. China allocated 15 million tons of new fuel export quotas to its major refiners at the end of September. Exports were also high due to the still weak domestic demand as China started to ease in December the ‘zero Covid’ policy which led to a surge in infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Everybody Loves Oil Again

China’s fuel exports in January, however, could be much lower than in December as refiners looked to stock up on gasoline and diesel for domestic demand around the Lunar New Year on January 22, and meet expectations of rising demand at home after the Covid restrictions were lifted, analysts say.

Nevertheless, China’s reopening and the higher fuel export quotas allocated in the first batch of 2023 look bullish about Chinese demand and fuel exports in the coming months. 

Refining margins in Asia could go higher if Europe – scrambling to replace Russian fuels after February 5 – turns to more supply from Asian refiners. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once the EU embargo on Russian seaborne fuel exports kicks in we are likely to see prices for gasoline and especially diesel remain supported by tightening supply,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said in an analysis last week. 

“Russia may struggle to offload its diesel to other buyers with key customers in Asia being more interested in feeding their refineries with heavily discounted Russian crude, which can then be turned into fuel products selling at the prevailing global market price,” Hansen added. 

A shortfall seems likely for diesel despite the potential for more supply from the United States and the Middle East, he noted. 

“A shortfall seems likely, not least considering the prospect for a strong recovery in China leading to lower export quotas,” Hansen said. 

The expected rebound in jet fuel demand, in turn, is likely to pressure diesel yields, “creating another layer of support for distillate cracks on either side of the Atlantic,” according to the strategist. 

There are a lot of uncertainties regarding Russian fuel supply in the coming months, the key being whether Russia can place the barrels displaced from Europe elsewhere, and whether a planned price cap on Russia’s fuels would work as intended. The European Union was considering setting a $100 a barrel price cap on Russian diesel to limit the potential fallout on global supply after the EU ban on Russian refined products comes into effect on February 5. Days before the EU ban is set to kick in, the EU is still at odds over a cap on the price of Russian diesel and other products.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Oil Prices Inch Lower After EIA Confirms Crude Build
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com