Chinese Fuel Exports Surge As Gasoline Sales Match Record High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.70 +1.52 +1.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.23 +1.31 +1.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.06 +0.85 +1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.433 -0.153 -4.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.584 +0.039 +1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 76.53 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.584 +0.039 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.74 +0.80 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.25 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.18 +1.50 +1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 414 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.37 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.00 +1.36 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.02 +0.16 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.20 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 82.60 +0.59 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 80.85 +0.59 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.00 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.00 +0.59 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 84.95 +0.59 +0.70%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.30 +0.59 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 5 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 15 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Chinese Fuel Exports Surge As Gasoline Sales Match Record High

Rolls Royce Smashes Sales Record In 2022 As Ultra-Rich Splurged On Luxury

Rolls Royce Smashes Sales Record In 2022 As Ultra-Rich Splurged On Luxury

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars published a…

Energy Professionals Predict $87 Oil In 2023

Energy Professionals Predict $87 Oil In 2023

An annual survey of more…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Fuel Exports Surge As Gasoline Sales Match Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 18, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

Chinese exports of fuels jumped in December, with gasoline sales abroad matching an October 2020 record, following a huge export quota the authorities issued to refiners at the end of 2022.  

Exports of gasoline hit 1.91 million tons last month, hitting the record level seen in October 2020, while diesel exports rose to the highest level since March 2021, at 2.79 million tons, per official Chinese data quoted by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high export levels in December were the result of the biggest batch of fuel export quotas issued for 2022 by authorities. China allocated 15 million tons of new fuel export quotas to its major refiners at the end of September. Exports were also high due to the still weak domestic demand as China started to ease the ‘zero Covid’ policy which led to a surge in infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

China’s fuel exports in January, however, could be much lower than in December as refiners look to stock up on gasoline and diesel for domestic demand around the Lunar New Year on January 22, and meet expectations of rising demand at home after the Covid restrictions were lifted, analysts say.

Demand in China is expected to rebound in the coming months, analysts and forecasters say. The International Energy Agency (IEA), for example, said in its monthly Oil Market Report today that China’s reopening was set to drive global oil demand to a record high of 101.7 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, up by 1.9 million bpd from 2022. The IEA thus raised its demand growth estimate for 2023 by 200,000 bpd from 1.7 million bpd growth expected in December. Almost half of the oil demand growth this year will come from China, the IEA said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report (OMR) for January.   

Chinese refiners also have a fresh batch of export quotas for 2023, which was increased by as much as 46% compared to the first batch issued for 2022.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Ukraine Calls On Western Allies To Approve Delivery Of Advanced Weaponry

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com