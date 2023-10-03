Crude Oil And Cold Hard Cash Dominate U.S. Markets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.14 -0.09 -0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.76 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.944 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.321 -0.039 -1.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 87.38 +0.41 +0.47%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.321 -0.039 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 673 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 126 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Inventories Dive By 4.210 Million Barrels, API Reports

Will We See $100 Oil In October?

Will We See $100 Oil In October?

A stronger U.S. dollar and…

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

The Saudis and the Russians…

Rosebank Gets Green Light For North Sea Oil Development

Rosebank Gets Green Light For North Sea Oil Development

The Rosebank development in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Crude Oil And Cold Hard Cash Dominate U.S. Markets

By Alex Kimani - Oct 03, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Crude oil saw significant gains in Q3 with WTI crude at $90.79/bbl (28.5% Y/Y gain) and Brent crude at $95.31 (27.2% up), making them the best-performing assets.
  • The U.S. dollar experienced a robust surge, but ongoing tightening in oil markets countered its impact on oil prices.
  • Analyst predictions suggest a limited upside for oil prices in the near term, with concerns that high prices might decrease demand, as evidenced by a drop in gasoline consumption and airline sales.
Join Our Community
Oil and Cash

Crude oil and low-risk, short-term cashlike investments emerged as the best-performing assets in the July-September quarter, while long-term bonds sold off heavily. Front-month WTI crude closed the quarter at $90.79/bbl, good for a 28.5% Y/Y gain and the best showing since Q1 2022, while front-month Brent crude ended the quarter at $95.31, up 27.2%.

Energy stocks also enjoyed a productive period, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) returning 17%. XOP invests in stocks of companies operating across oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Top holdings by the ETF are Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and Chord Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHRD). XOP is a pretty well diversified ETF with 61 total holdings, with each of the stocks in the Top 10 holdings having a weight of ~2.5%. 

The S&P 500 energy sector was up about 14% in the third quarter, the only industry component of the benchmark index that recorded a positive return. In contrast, the broad-market benchmark the S&P 500 slipped by 3.6%. However, energy stocks have lagged the broad market with a 7.1% return vs. 12.0% in the year-to-date timeframe.

Source: Axios

Oil Prices Defying A Strong Dollar

"Oil prices saw a strong rebound in Q3, which followed a run of 4 consecutive quarterly declines. Natural gas prices also moved higher, with those in Europe up +12.8% to €41.86/MWh, after a run of 3 consecutive quarterly declines. The dollar index strengthened by +3.2% in Q3, aided by a sharp rise in US real yields. Conversely, other major currencies weakened against the dollar, including the euro (-3.1%), the Japanese yen (-3.4%) and the British pound (-4.0%)," Deutsche Bank's Henry Allen has written in a note.

The U.S. dollar has strengthened considerably over the past three months after the U.S. economy proved more resilient than expected, thus fuelling appetite for American financial assets. The U.S. Dollar Index, a metric that pits the American currency against a basket of six global currencies including the Euro, Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, British pound, and Swedish krona, has gained 7.2% since mid-July in one of its strongest runs in recent times.

But the bulls can thank a sustained fundamental tightening in oil markets for helping counter a brawny dollar as well as concerns about a higher-for-longer rates cycle. Two weeks ago, the U.S. central bank left interest rates unchanged but bolstered its hawkish stance with a further rate increase projected by the end of the year. Higher interest rates tend to be bearish for oil prices because they usually translate to less demand for oil as activity declines with higher costs. 

StanChart has predicted a further 1.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) fall in global crude inventories in Q4, following 2.1mb/d of draws in Q3. The analysts have noted that while slow to join the rally, speculative funds have now moved to the long side of the oil futures market. StanChart’s proprietary crude oil money-manager positioning index is now at a 44-month high of +16.7.

That said, oil prices might not have much upside at this juncture. Barring a supply crisis, few analysts expect oil prices to go past $100/bbl in the near term, with most predicting that prices will remain around current levels for the next couple of months. According to commodity analysts at J.P. Morgan, the push towards $100 oil is not sustainable because high oil prices will eventually dent demand. Indeed, JPM has reported that higher oil prices appear to be already affecting demand adversely, with gasoline consumption dropping in July month-on-month more than usual, while airlines recently reported that sales came in at the lower end of expectations.

"Demand risks are shifting to the downside. With pump prices surging and a seasonal travel peak now behind us, a greater share of demand in the fourth quarter will be concentrated in sectors more sensitive to economic growth," Natasha Kaneva, JPM's head of global commodities strategy, has written in a note.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rising Oil Prices Threaten Economic Stability
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com