Offshore Wind Industry Hits Rough Waters Amid Rising Costs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.35 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.02 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.00 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.957 +0.117 +4.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.052 -2.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 86.97 -1.92 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.052 -2.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 673 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 126 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Coal Production Surges By 83% At India’s Largest Power Firm

UK Labour Leader Unveils Onshore Wind Power Plans

UK Labour Leader Unveils Onshore Wind Power Plans

UK Labour Party Leader Keir…

Wind Lobbyists Push UK Government For More Subsidies

Wind Lobbyists Push UK Government For More Subsidies

Leading lobbyists from the wind…

China Plans Mammoth Offshore Windfarm

China Plans Mammoth Offshore Windfarm

The Chinese city of Chaozhou…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Wind Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Offshore Wind Industry Hits Rough Waters Amid Rising Costs

By Haley Zaremba - Oct 03, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The offshore wind sector's challenges include a 57% project cost increase since 2021 and concerns about long-term development contracts signed at previous price points.
  • Major conference insights highlight the North Sea's potential as an energy hub, the green skills gap, and the need for cross-sectoral collaboration to sustain the industry.
  • Offshore wind's unparalleled capacity offers a potential energy output multiple times greater than current levels, underlining its importance for global climate goals.
Join Our Community
Offshore Wind

The offshore wind industry is in crisis. Already this year, projects across Europe and the United States have been delayed or shelved thanks to a “perfect storm of supply chain delays, design flaws and higher costs” just when added clean energy capacity is needed the most. "If this turns into a prolonged pause of projects then without a doubt a lot of the 2030 renewables goals will be under pressure," Jon Wallace, an investment manager at Jupiter Asset Management, was quoted by Reuters this week.

The turmoil throughout the industry has certainly given investors pause, and has scared potential investors away from beginning new offshore wind projects in the near term. Just this month, a renewable energy auction in the United Kingdom failed to attract a single bid from offshore wind developers. The major deterrent in both European and U.S. markets is sharply rising costs related to offshore wind development. 

“The expense associated with a typical US offshore project, before bonus tax credits related to the Inflation Reduction Act, has increased by 57% since 2021,” Bloomberg reported in August, citing figures from BloombergNEF. “Inflation in the cost of components and labor explain about 40% of that and the rest is tied to rising interest rates.” Indeed, offshore wind is currently two to five times more expensive than its onshore counterpart. 

This extreme price hike doesn’t just spell trouble for potential future offshore developments; it’s also a big problem for deals that have already been inked. Any long-term development contracts signed before prices skyrocketed must either comprehensively re-negotiate those deals or shelve the project altogether. 

The 50th anniversary of SPE Offshore Europe took place against the backdrop of this crisis last month in Aberdeen, Scotland. The purpose of the conference was to plan for the future of Europe’s offshore wind industry, a tall order in these times of turmoil. Four major themes emerged from the conference, according to reporting from analytics firm KcKinsey & Company. 

Continued role of the North Sea as an energy hub

The North Sea, which has long been a key oil and gas hub for Europe’s homegrown energy market, is set for a major offshore wind makeover, with nine European countries pledging to build 300 GW of offshore wind by 2050

Structural uncertainty

The current crisis plaguing the offshore industry has led to widespread instability, as has been furthermore compounded by other structural issues. According to McKinsey’s Bram Smeets, “the industry must also navigate the transition to renewable energy amidst rising supply chain costs, labor and skills shortages, continued increases in total energy demand, uncertainty over final investment decisions, geopolitical turmoil and shortages of materials critical to renewable technologies.” The offshore wind industry is not only plagued by the aforementioned skyrocketing development costs, it also has to contend with major potential rare Earth mineral shortages and all of the geopolitical difficulties that those supply chains embed. 

Future of talent

The offshore wind industry is plagued by the same “green skills gap” and overall workforce shortage that has been causing issues and bottlenecks in the rest of the renewable energy sector. As the nature of the energy sector rapidly changes, education and vocational training has not been able to keep up with shifting market demands. As a result, many fossil fuel workers are facing joblessness while growing green energy firms are desperate to find workers.

Cross-value chain collaboration  

The unprecedented scale of the green energy transition, as well as the climate crisis that we will face without it, require a level of international and cross-sectoral coordination that we’ve never seen before. Offshore wind is an essential piece of any viable pathway to avoiding catastrophic climate change, but course-correcting the industry won’t be easy – and it won’t be possible at all without multifaceted coordination and support. In the words of Adam Davey, Associate Partner at McKinsey said: “The speed and scale of the energy transition will mean all stakeholders need to be partners on the journey and it needs to work for all parties. This could involve streamlining and alignment of project approvals and regulatory consenting, harmonization of standards, ‘sector coupling’ such as offshore wind-to-hydrogen and consortia spanning separate industries from oil and gas to wind and power.“

All four of these themes are essential entry points for creating a successful, sustainable and resilient offshore wind sector – and therefore a successful, sustainable and resilient energy sector writ large. The reason that offshore wind is so crucial to global decarbonization pathways is the scale and efficiency of the technology. Offshore wind turbines stand taller than skyscrapers and are exposed to the strength and consistency of ocean wind patterns, making them a much more productive and dependable form of wind energy production than onshore wind farms. Offshore wind-power potential off the coast of the mainland United States alone is estimated at 4.2 terawatts – nearly four times the entire capacity of all types of generation operating today. That’s why getting the sector into shape is absolutely essential – and urgent – for meeting global climate goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Challenges Escalate For The Wind Energy Industry
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com