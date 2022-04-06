Chinese State-Owned Refiners Aren’t Rushing To Buy Russian Spot Contracts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 12 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 15 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 5 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day US oil facts
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 5 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Falls 5% As IEA Agrees To 120 Million Barrels SPR Release

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises But Production Lags Behind

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises But Production Lags Behind

The number of total active…

Does China’s Friendship With Russia Really Have ‘No Limits’?

Does China’s Friendship With Russia Really Have ‘No Limits’?

Despite stronger ties between Beijing…

Iran Prepares To Ramp Up Oil Production To 4 Million Bpd

Iran Prepares To Ramp Up Oil Production To 4 Million Bpd

Iran plans to boost its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese State-Owned Refiners Aren’t Rushing To Buy Russian Spot Contracts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 06, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Chinese state-owned refiners aren't rushing to buy spot contracts of Russian crude.
  • If Chinese state refiners continue to steer clear of Russian spot deals, Moscow may struggle to sell its extra crude unwanted by the West.
  • Some independent Chinese refiners, however, are said to continue buying spot Russian oil.
Join Our Community

The largest state-held Chinese refiners are not rushing to purchase heavily discounted Russian crude on the spot market, avoiding being singled out as buyers of Moscow’s oil amid tightening Western sanctions on Russia, Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday, citing six sources familiar with the issue.

China, which has grown increasingly closer ties with Russia in the energy sector of late, has not officially condemned Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, but its government has recently appeared cautious about new spot deals.

“SOEs [state oil enterprises] are cautious as their actions could be seen as representing the Chinese government and none of them wants to be singled out as a buyer of Russian oil,” one of the sources told Reuters.

If Chinese state refiners continue to steer clear of spot deals with Russian crude, Moscow will be struggling to sell in China the barrels unwanted by Western buyers.

According to Reuters’ sources, all the largest state-controlled firms, including Sinopec—the biggest refiner in Asia, PetroChina, CNOOC, and Sinochem, have not purchased Russian crude on the spot market for loadings in May, despite the record discounts at which Moscow’s oil is being offered to buyers compared to Dated Brent. Related: Does China’s Friendship With Russia Really Have ‘No Limits’?

For some of the biggest firms in China, risk management and compliance should come before profits, a source briefed on recent management meetings about trading with Russian oil told Reuters.

Some independent Chinese refiners, however, are said to continue buying spot Russian oil, although they are not bragging about it and are keeping details of the deals, including payment methods and currencies of transactions, “under wraps,” one of Reuters’ sources said.

In an estimate earlier this week, Wood Mackenzie said that developed economies, allies of the U.S., and the EU are expected to replace around 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude oil with grades from other producers amid self-sanctioning. Yet, the biggest developing Asian oil importers haven’t raced yet to buy heavily discounted Russian crude because of short-term contractual obligations with Middle Eastern producers. In addition, China hasn’t shown yet too much appetite for Russian crude because of several factors, WoodMac said. These include expensive freight for Russian cargoes due to the sanctions, challenges with payments and tanker insurance, the fact that a Urals voyage takes double the time compared to Middle Eastern grades going to China, and Chinese refiners’ long-term contracts with oil exporters from the Middle East.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build
Leave a comment

Most Popular

