Chinese Oil Major Sinopec Announces Oil, Gas Discovery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.30 -1.06 -1.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 70.96 -1.29 -1.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.162 +0.265 +6.80%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.079 -0.039 -1.84%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.260 -0.041 -1.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.57 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.71 +2.38 +3.53%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.41 +1.52 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.260 -0.041 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 69.24 +0.80 +1.17%
Graph up Murban 2 days 70.02 +1.00 +1.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 65.88 +0.60 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.44 +0.95 +1.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.95 +0.64 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.57 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.57 +0.83%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.71 +0.64 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.71 +2.38 +3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.53 +0.86 +1.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.86 +0.82 +1.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 67.36 +0.82 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 68.76 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 64.21 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 61.36 +0.82 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 61.36 +0.82 +1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.01 +0.82 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 66.91 +0.82 +1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.36 +0.82 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 +0.75 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 58.75 +0.75 +1.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 68.46 +3.51 +5.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 62.31 +0.82 +1.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 66.26 +0.82 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.26 +0.82 +1.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 +0.75 +1.17%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 57.75 +1.75 +3.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.43 +1.90 +2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 7 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 2 days Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 6 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

Asset Manager: ESG Trend Raises Borrowing Costs For Oil Firms

Frackers See Light At The End Of The Tunnel In Oil Markets

Frackers See Light At The End Of The Tunnel In Oil Markets

Global oil demand and drilling…

New Wave Of COVID Is Nightmare For Gulf Oil Producers

New Wave Of COVID Is Nightmare For Gulf Oil Producers

Middle East oil producers were…

China And Iran Zero-In On Oman’s Massive New Oil Storage Project

China And Iran Zero-In On Oman’s Massive New Oil Storage Project

The 200 million barrel Ras…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese Oil Major Sinopec Announces Oil, Gas Discovery

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 26, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

China’s state-owned oil and gas major Sinopec has struck oil and gas at a field in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, Reuters reports, adding that the reserves at the field are estimated at some 100 million tons.

This would be equal to about 733 million barrels based on a 7.33 barrels-to-the-ton conversion ratio.

The state company said on Chinese social media that it had achieved daily output of more than 6,000 barrels of crude and close to 600,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

The newly discovered field is in a legacy-producing region in the Tarim Basin. It is also the location of the Shunbei field, which produced about 1 million tons of crude oil last year, up by 30 percent from the previous year, and 50 million cubic meters of gas, up 32 percent on the year.

Local production of oil and gas is being prioritized by the Chinese authorities because of the country’s currently overwhelming dependence on imported fossil fuels. Last year, Chinese oil and gas importers had a field day with record-low prices but the rout could not continue forever and domestic production growth is once again high on the priority list. And state majors are delivering.

Earlier this week, another Chinese energy giant, CNPC, announced a new discovery at the Daqing field cluster, which is one of the biggest oil production centers in China. The new reservoir is in a shale formation and contains an estimated 1.27 billion tons of oil.

China has significant oil resource, especially in shale formations. However, their geology is challenging, making the extraction of these resources a lot costlier than in other places such as the U.S. shale patch.

This in turn discourages exploration and production companies from investing in new production because of the lower margins and uncertain results from exploratory work.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

BP Spins Off Operations Of Iraq’s Largest Oilfield
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil
China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com