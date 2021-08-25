China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.48 +0.94 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.33 +1.28 +1.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.916 +0.020 +0.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.120 +0.053 +2.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.299 +0.118 +5.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 67.33 +1.20 +1.81%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 64.89 +1.75 +2.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.299 +0.118 +5.42%

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.44 +2.70 +4.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 69.02 +2.47 +3.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 65.28 +1.77 +2.79%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 71.49 +1.62 +2.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.31 +1.89 +2.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.05 +1.80 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.07 +1.95 +2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 67.33 +1.20 +1.81%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.67 +2.06 +3.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.04 +1.90 +3.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 66.54 +1.90 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 67.94 +1.90 +2.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 63.39 +1.90 +3.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 60.54 +1.90 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.54 +1.90 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 63.19 +1.90 +3.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.09 +1.90 +2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 61.54 +1.90 +3.19%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.25 +2.00 +3.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 58.00 +2.00 +3.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 64.95 -1.49 -2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 61.49 +1.90 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.44 +5.22 +8.67%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.44 +5.22 +8.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.25 +2.00 +3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 56.00 +3.50 +6.67%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 70.53 +3.32 +4.94%

All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 25, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
China announced on Wednesday the discovery of a major shale oilfield in the Daqing Oilfield cluster with expected reserves of 1.27 billion tons of oil, Chinese Xinhua news agency reported.

Daqing Oilfield is one of China's major onshore production centers, and the new discovery is expected to help it boost its oil production in the coming years, according to Xinhua. 

Daqing Oilfield, which saw the first exploration for shale oil in the 1980s, now has more than 40 wells producing crude. 

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) aims to boost shale oil production from shale formations in Daqing to reverse the decline in the production in the area, the state-held oil giant said on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

CNPC has increased efforts to research and drill for shale oil in the Songliao basin where Daqing is located. The company has identified shale oil bearing zones in the Gulong formation, CNPC told a media briefing carried by local television. 

"The Gulong shale oil campaign helps to cement Daqing's position as China's largest onshore oilfield as it struggles to replace reserves ... it contributes to ensure national oil supply security," said Fang Qing, general manager of Daqing oilfield, as carried by Reuters. 

Chinese oil giants are ramping up exploration for shale oil and gas as part of a mandate from authorities to raise domestic production, which could diminish China's costly dependence on crude oil and natural gas imports. 

Yet, China has struggled to develop its huge shale gas and oil resources. The challenges arise because some of the most prolific basins are twice as deep underground as the shale gas resources in some of the most extensive U.S. shale gas plays. The challenging geology leads to higher well drilling and completion costs, lower margins for exploration and production companies, and, at times, mixed results in gas flows.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

