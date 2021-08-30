Which Countries Are Still Selling Coal To China?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 54 mins 68.87 -0.34 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 54 mins 73.00 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 54 mins 4.305 -0.083 -1.89%
Graph down Heating Oil 54 mins 2.137 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph down Gasoline 54 mins 2.309 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 67.51 +0.47 +0.70%
Chart Gasoline 54 mins 2.309 -0.004 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 70.53 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 71.65 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 4 days 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 56.70 +0.36 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 54.89 +1.32 +2.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 67.74 +1.32 +1.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 69.14 +1.32 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 64.64 +1.32 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 25 mins 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 64.39 +1.32 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 67.29 +1.32 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 62.74 +1.32 +2.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.16 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.11 +0.47 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.11 +0.47 +0.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 11 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 14 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Once Again In U.S. Government Crosshairs

Colombia’s Coal Mining Ambitions Could Backfire

Colombia’s Coal Mining Ambitions Could Backfire

As the world turns its…

Can The Steel Industry Survive Without Coal?

Can The Steel Industry Survive Without Coal?

The world is going all-in…

China Doubles Down On Coal Despite Global Push To Go Green

China Doubles Down On Coal Despite Global Push To Go Green

While much of the world…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Which Countries Are Still Selling Coal To China?

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 30, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Back in April, in the midst of a contentious trade spat and unofficial coal embargo between China and Australia, Oilprice speculated that the winner of the battle may not be either of the nations involved, but the United States. As China refused Australian coal imports, other coal-producing nations were all too happy to step up and fill the demand. Now, as the dust settles, it’s clear that the winner was not only the United States but some other less likely contenders, including India, Indonesia, Mongolia and Russia. 

While China has been talking a big game about decarbonizing, the nation still consumes gargantuan volumes of coal day to day, with coal accounting for more than half of the country’s energy mix. President Xi Jinping surprised the world with his unexpectedly lofty climate pledges in late 2020, when he promised that China would reach peak oil consumption by just 2030 and then achieve all-out carbon neutrality by 2060. At the same time that Beijing was making these pledges out of one side of its mouth, however, China was also ramping up coal production both domestically and overseas, imperiling global climate goals while also presenting itself as a leader in the decarbonization initiative.

Such is the magnitude of China’s coal addiction that when China ramped up its trade spat with Australia by instituting an informal boycott of Australian coal, entire Chinese cities went dark. The unofficial embargo was just the latest in a far lengthier saga of intensifying political tensions between China and Australia in the last two years. “Relations between the two nations soured last year after Australia supported an international inquiry into China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic,” CNBC reported toward the end of 2020. Coal was not the only Australian good being boycotted, but the outsized effects of the coal ban “revealed the lengths to which China is willing to go for a bit of geopolitical strong-arming,” as Oilprice reported in April of this year. 

Related: Oil Stages Strong Recovery

The blackouts didn’t last long, however, as coal producers around the world stepped up to fill the gaps left in the vast demand of the world’s largest coal importer, as well as to buy up the price-reduced Australian coal. In April, at the height of the saga, when Australian coal-bearing ships were stranded in Chinese waters, India purchased a record amount of Australian thermal coal. South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan also bought increased amounts of the cheap Australian thermal coal, which was suddenly far more affordable than its South African counterpart of a similar grade. These disruptions are continuing to ripple through global supply chains. “Global trade flows will be self-adjusting with Australian coal flowing to Indian and European markets and South African and Colombian sources coming into China,” Winston Han, chief analyst from China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association, was recently quoted by Reuters.

Thermal coal importers were not the only beneficiaries of the spat between China and Australia. “The ban has also benefited coal exporters in Indonesia, Mongolia and Russia as China’s buyers switched suppliers, according to the latest Chinese customs data,” Reuters reported, noting that Indonesian coal miners inked a $1.5 billion supply deal with China in November 2020. The United States, Canada, and Russia, have also reaped the benefits of China's increased appetite for high-quality metallurgical coal outside of Australia. China has had to pay a premium for this kind of coal used in the steelmaking process, as U.S. coal is more expensive and incurs higher shipping costs. 

This scramble for coal market share is taking place at a time when experts are imploring world leaders and industry executives to leave coal in the ground. Just this month, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres introduced the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report as a “code red for humanity” that must sound as a “death knell for coal.” But while we have reached the point of no return for global warming, the coal trade and consumption in China shows that coal will not be stamped out overnight. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Coal Consumption Hit 60-Year Low In 2020
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says
China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens
All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost

All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost
Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage

Brent Climbs Back Above $70 On Major Production Outage



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com