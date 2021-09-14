China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.89 +0.43 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.05 +0.45 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.314 +0.054 +1.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.170 +0.008 +0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.181 +0.009 +0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.15 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 71.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.181 +0.009 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 72.10 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 73.08 +0.57 +0.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 68.35 +0.27 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 73.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 73.21 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 72.15 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.15 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.63 +0.13 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 58.75 +0.63 +1.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 24 hours 69.45 +0.73 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 24 hours 70.85 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 67.35 +0.78 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.30 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 69.05 +0.63 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 66.05 +0.73 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.97 +1.40 +1.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.41 +0.74 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 5 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 3 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

U.S. Coast Guard To Investigate Over 350 Potential Oil Spills Caused By Ida

U.S. Coast Guard To Investigate Over 350 Potential Oil Spills Caused By Ida

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on…

The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf…

Why Bitcoin Miners Are Setting Up Shop In Texas Oilfields

Why Bitcoin Miners Are Setting Up Shop In Texas Oilfields

Bitcoin miners are mingling with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

By Irina Slav - Sep 14, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

China made headlines last week with the news that it was going to release some crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve and sell it in a move that Bloomberg called "an unprecedented intervention."

Indeed, this was the first time China announced the sale of oil from its strategic reserve. The size of this reserve is unknown as the government never releases that data, but analysts have been using satellite imaging to estimate just how much oil China has in storage.

The reason for the move was, of course, oil prices. At over $70 per barrel, crude appears to have become too expensive for Beijing after producer price inflation hit a 13-year high last month, per a Reuters report. The same report cited China's National Food and Strategic Reserves administration as saying the oil sales would "better stabilise domestic market supply and demand, and effectively guarantee the country's energy security."

The world's biggest economic hothouse, which has so far this year grown at a rate of 8.44 percent, has been struggling with high raw material prices for months, just like the rest of the world. Unlike the rest of the world, it has levers to pull when it decides it has had enough.

What is interesting is that this may not be the first time China has sold oil from its strategic reserve. Yet it is the first time it has made it public, Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told the Financial Times.

"This is not new, but the announcement is new and I think it's an attempt on their part to temper domestic prices," Sen explained.

The other interesting thing, as noted in the Financial Times report on the news, is that the first-of-its-kind announcement came soon after the latest meeting of OPEC+ where the cartel decided to keep adding production at rates agreed earlier despite calls - including from U.S. President Joe Biden - to add more supply to market to temper the price rise. As Reuters columnist Clyde Russell put it, the oil sale was all about the message, not so much the oil itself.

Since the pandemic, the world's top importers of crude oil appear to have become increasingly sensitive to oil price swings, especially when the swing is upwards. India's former oil minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, was especially prompt and vocal in his reactions to any OPEC move that aimed at boosting prices any higher than New Delhi was comfortable with.

India responded to some of these moves by ordering its state refiners to curb purchases from Middle Eastern oil producers. China has been diversifying its suppliers, too. Now India is selling oil from its strategic reserve. In fact, it announced its sale a few weeks before China. The purpose of the sale reported at the time was to lease space to refiners, but whether intentional or not, the sale would have an effect on prices.

"The Chinese government has been extremely anxious about inflation [so] they are doing this across the board. They've been releasing strategic stocks of pretty much every raw material," Energy Aspects' Sen said, as quoted by the FT.

Inflation has become a cause for anxiety - not just in China - yet few countries have the reserves to release to mitigate the effects of rising prices. Yet, it is impossible to not interpret the release of the barrels from the strategic reserve as a warning to OPEC+.

Rising oil prices have been one of the biggest drivers of inflation, yet OPEC+ has kept to its original plan to add no more than 400,000 bpd to its combined output until it returns to the pre-pandemic level. Meanwhile, according to OPEC's latest monthly report, demand is set to exceed pre-pandemic levels as soon as next year.

With OPEC+ so unresponsive to calls for more output, prices have higher to go if this forecast pans out. And this could lead to an even more complicated inflationary situation for large importers because strategic reserves, as abundant as they may be, are still finite.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA Sees Robust Oil Demand In October
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower
Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100
Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com