All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

China Oil Imports Hit Another Record In January

By Irina Slav - Feb 08, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Pipelines

Crude oil imports to China hit another record last month, reaching 9.57 million barrels daily, for a total of 40.64 million tons, customs data showed. This is 400,000 bpd more than the previous record from March last year. Natural gas imports also continued to rise, hitting 7.7 million tons – the second-highest monthly import rate on record.

The increase in oil imports was driven by independent refiners, the so-called teapots, who rushed to utilize their higher crude oil quotas that Beijing issued late last year. Also, a Rosneft pipeline began operating at an expanded capacity on January 1, which increased the flows of crude into the country. China’s demand for both oil and gas is higher ahead of the Spring Festival, which starts next week, Reuters notes.

The increase in gas shipments and pipeline flows came after several supply outages due to a gap between demand for the fuel and available distribution infrastructure, so China bought more gas to avert further outages as it rushes to build the infrastructure that will help it with its ambitious plan to cut coal dependence and shift to natural gas.

Independent refiners received quotas that were 55 percent higher than last year’s, so the import increase could be extended despite the higher oil prices. Related: Iran Could Add 100,000 Bpd In “Five Or Six Days”

Last year, China turned into the world’s top oil importer as its crude oil imports exceeded those of the U.S. on a monthly basis for most of the year. Now Chinese crude oil import volumes also surpassed the American imports in annual figures, as it brings more refining capacity online and fills strategic inventories, while domestic oil production continues to decline.

Chinese crude oil imports will continue to grow over the next few years as the use of oil products grow along with the economic and refinery capacity expansion, analysts say. The country’s import dependence is also expected to grow as imports rise and production at home declines.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

  • Jeffrey J. Brown on February 08 2018 said:
    The Chindia region has continued to consume an increasing share of Global Net Exports of oil (GNE). The Chindia region consumed 9% of GNE in 2002 and 26% of GNE in 2016.

    Some definitions:

    GNE = Global Net Exports of oil, combined net exports from the (2005) Top 33 net oil exporters, total petroleum liquids (BP + EIA data). GNE has been approximately at or below the 2005 rate, through 2016.

    CNI = Chindia's Net Imports, total petroleum liquids

    ANE = GNE less CNI. ANE fell from 40 million bpd in 2005 to 33 million bpd in 2016. This is the volume of GNE available to about 155 net oil importing countries.

    GNE/CNI Ratio 2002 to 2016:

    http://i1095.photobucket.com/albums/i475/westexas/GNECNI%20Ratio%202002%20to%202016_zpswuwvgp8m.jpg

    At a GNE/CNI Ratio of 1.0, the Chindia region alone would theoretically consume 100% of GNE, which of course is a point that we cannot arrive at, yet we have continued to slide toward that very point.
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on February 08 2018 said:
    China’s oil imports in 2018 are projected to exceed 10 millon barrels a day (mbd) driven by economic growth projected to range between 6.5%-6.9% this year, declining oil production from China’s two largest oilfileds: Daqing and Shengli and a build of the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Another factor is the security of getting Russian oil shipments from the recently-opened Roseneft oil pipeline.

    China’s dependence on oil imports is projected to hit 71% of its oil needs rising to 76% by 2020. China's steeply-rising crude oil demand is also matched by equally rising natural gas and LNG demand. This should enable the oil price to resume its surge upwards in coming days.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

