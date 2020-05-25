India Sees Fuel Demand Reaching Pre-Virus Levels In June

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 33.72 +0.47 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 35.53 +0.40 +1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.707 -0.024 -1.39%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 33.45 -0.67 -1.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 4 days 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.707 -0.024 -1.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 4 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 23.58 +0.52 +2.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.42 +0.43 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 32.92 +0.43 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 34.32 +0.43 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 29.42 +0.43 +1.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 18 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 5 hours 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 2 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 4 hours US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 3 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 6 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 3 hours Why 2030-Isn.t-The-Magic-Year-For-Electric-Vehicles
  • 4 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 9 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 3 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 3 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 17 hours Ventura County to Replace Natural Gas Generation with Battery Storage
  • 19 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.

Breaking News:

India Sees Fuel Demand Reaching Pre-Virus Levels In June

Oil & Gas Decommissioning To Total $42 Billion Through 2024

Oil & Gas Decommissioning To Total $42 Billion Through 2024

The total value of the…

Why The Future Of Oil Rests On China

Why The Future Of Oil Rests On China

The pace of oil demand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India Sees Fuel Demand Reaching Pre-Virus Levels In June

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 25, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

India’s fuel demand, which had crashed by 60 percent during the early days of its two-month lockdown, is set to reach pre-coronavirus levels in June, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Times of India over the weekend.  

In May, demand for fuel in the world’s third-largest oil importer is back at 65 percent compared to May 2020, “and will reach pre-Corona level in June,” Pradhan told TOI.

After the easing of the lockdown in India, two-wheelers and small cars will remain an affordable option for maintaining social distancing, thus boosting demand for gasoline, according to the minister. Higher vehicle traffic, farm-sector activities, and the resumption of train service and flights will raise demand for diesel and jet fuel, Pradhan told TOI.

Last week, Indian oil industry executives told Bloomberg that crude oil demand in India would take longer to recover than many hope for as the country braces for the worst recession in its history after a two-month lockdown.

In April, gasoline and diesel demand in India was said to have crashed by around 60 percent year on year.

But this month, India’s fuel demand has picked up pace from the April lows, and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s biggest refiner and fuel retailer, is gradually boosting operations across its refineries and aims to raise utilization to 80 percent by the end of May, compared to 45 percent in early April.

Indian Oil’s refineries operated at around 60 percent of their design capacities in early May, while plans were to boost those utilization rates to about 80 percent of capacity by the end of this month, the company said in a statement on May 11.

The litmus test for demand recovery after a lockdown—China—is showing signs of rebound, according to IHS Markit. In April, China’s oil demand reached 89 percent of the demand from April last year, while oil demand is expected to reach 92 percent of the prior-year level in May, the consultancy said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Firms Among Worst Hit As Wave Of Bankruptcies Hits Texas

Next Post

Oil Firms Among Worst Hit As Wave Of Bankruptcies Hits Texas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Alt text

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com