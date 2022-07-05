China Is Taking Advantage Of Western Sanctions On Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 100.3 +0.82 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 104.2 +1.41 +1.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 103.6 -10.47 -9.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.606 +0.083 +1.50%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.339 +0.010 +0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%
Chart Mars US 40 mins 95.75 -8.93 -8.53%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.339 +0.010 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 6 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 218 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 6 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 84.29 -4.23 -4.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 24 hours 94.33 +2.67 +2.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 24 hours 110.6 +2.67 +2.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 24 hours 108.8 +2.67 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 24 hours 106.7 +2.67 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 24 hours 103.9 +2.67 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 103.9 +2.67 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 106.0 +2.67 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 109.5 +2.67 +2.50%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 104.2 +2.67 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 113.1 -3.74 -3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 98.75 +2.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 116.4 +1.67 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 4 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

Austria Plans To Power Industry With Oil Instead Of Gas

UAE, Saudi Arabia Pumping Oil Near Limits: Macron

UAE, Saudi Arabia Pumping Oil Near Limits: Macron

The UAE and Saudi Arabia's…

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC)…

Oil Climbs Higher As Nuclear Talks Crumble In Qatar

Oil Climbs Higher As Nuclear Talks Crumble In Qatar

Indirect talks held in Qatar…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Is Taking Advantage Of Western Sanctions On Russia

By Irina Slav - Jul 05, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Though oil prices are on the rise across the globe, China is seeing prices fall.
  • Western sanctions against Russia have left Moscow willing to unload its crude at mind-bending discounts.
  • China is taking advantage of the current geopolitical climate, buying up as much Russian oil as it can.
Join Our Community

When the Trump administration slapped sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, China became the largest buyer of these countries’ crude oil despite repeated warnings by Washington officials—and not just warnings but action, too—that there is such a thing as secondary sanctions.

Now, China has also become an even bigger buyer of oil from the world’s biggest exporter, incidentally the subject of not just U.S. but European Union sanctions, too. And while oil prices for most of the world are rising, for China, they are falling.

Bloomberg reported this week that Iran has had to cut the price of its already discounted crude in order to be able to compete with Russian crude sent to China. The market is important for Iran, as it is one of very few where its crude is accepted amid the still continuing U.S. sanctions.

“The only competition between Iranian and Russian barrels may end up being in China, which would work entirely to Beijing’s advantage,” said energy analyst Vandana Hari, as quoted by Bloomberg. “This is also likely to make the Gulf producers uneasy, seeing their prized markets taken over by heavily discounted crude.”

This might hint at the possibility of discord within OPEC+, but then again, it will take a while for such discord to manifest itself. Meanwhile, Iran, per the Bloomberg report, is cutting its oil prices to some $10 per barrel below the Brent benchmark to compete with Urals, which has comparable properties and which Russia heavily exports to China.

The main buyers of both Iranian and Russian crude are the private refiners in China—the so-called teapots. Unlike the state-owned majors who need to tread carefully around sanctions and who have fuel export quotas, the teapots are oriented towards supplying the domestic market, and the recent wave of Covid lockdowns have done nothing good for domestic fuel demand.

Even before Russia joined the sanctions party, however, China was gobbling up Iranian and Venezuelan barrels that pretty much nobody else wanted. Beijing may very well be secretly celebrating the sanctions on Russia as they gave the country access to a lot more crude: Venezuela has limited production capacity, and Iran’s plans to boost its capacity hinge on a new nuclear deal with the West.

Related: Canada May Expand Energy Infrastructure To Help Europe

Industry commentators and analysts have been noting since March that Russia may not be able to place all of its oil exports that went to Europe before the war in Ukraine to another buyer. But this is not something that concerns China. China has emerged as the biggest buyer of all sanctioned oil, benefiting from discounted—often heavily discounted—crude, while the U.S. President is being forced to go to Middle Eastern producers and pretty much beg for more oil.

What is even more important is that while China is likely to continue getting all the volumes of Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil it needs, there is a pretty good chance that Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia will not result in additional oil output from the Kingdom or its fellow Middle Eastern OPEC members. Because of something called spare capacity.

The news, broken earlier this month by Reuters, that Saudi Arabia and the UAE may not have as much spare production capacity as estimated by agencies such as the EIA and the IEA, made substantial waves in the oil market, as it deepened fears that oil supply is not about to rise meaningfully anytime soon.

Oil prices continued rising, albeit tamed by growing fears of a global recession, making fuels even more expensive for drivers in Europe and North America. Not in China, though.

Fuel prices in China are currently on the decline after several months of increases. Yet compared to the increase in U.S. and EU fuel prices, China’s price increase is quite insignificant. It might have something to do with those sanctioned barrels coming in from Venezuela, Iran, and Russia.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Colombia’s Shale Oil Industry Is Increasingly Unappealing For Investors

Next Post

Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike
Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports
Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low

Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low
Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery

Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com