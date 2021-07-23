China Could See Slowest Oil Import Growth In Two Decades

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.01 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.05 +0.26 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.041 +0.038 +0.95%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.134 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.291 +0.018 +0.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.93 +1.06 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.86 +1.51 +2.21%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.291 +0.018 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.03 +2.61 +3.81%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.25 +2.56 +3.67%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.15 +0.73 +1.08%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 74.62 +1.83 +2.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.50 +1.14 +1.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.93 +1.06 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.93 +1.06 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.09 +0.95 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.97 +1.44 +2.59%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 58.51 +1.61 +2.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 70.91 +1.61 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.31 +1.61 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 67.91 +1.61 +2.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 65.91 +1.61 +2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 65.91 +1.61 +2.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 67.91 +1.61 +2.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 70.56 +1.61 +2.34%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.91 +1.61 +2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +1.75 +2.62%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.25 +1.75 +2.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.86 +1.61 +2.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.81 +1.61 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.81 +1.61 +2.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.50 +1.75 +2.62%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 17 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 1 hour Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 days California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 2 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 3 days Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Earmarks Funds For Coal Communities

OPEC Sees Global Oil Demand Exceeding 100 Million Bpd In 2022

OPEC Sees Global Oil Demand Exceeding 100 Million Bpd In 2022

World oil demand is expected…

China’s Opaque Oil Data Leaves Markets In The Dark

China’s Opaque Oil Data Leaves Markets In The Dark

Because China doesn’t report crude…

Permian To Drive U.S. Shale Production Increase In August

Permian To Drive U.S. Shale Production Increase In August

U.S. shale oil production will…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Could See Slowest Oil Import Growth In Two Decades

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 23, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

High oil prices and China’s crackdown on the use of oil import quotas could result in the lowest crude oil import growth at the world’s top oil importer since 2001, analysts tell Reuters.

Analysts—including Rystad Energy, Energy Aspects, and Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS)—estimate that the recent clampdown on the import and tax practices of independent refiners, as well as the significantly higher oil prices this year, could result in flat or slightly rising crude oil imports in China in 2021. Oil imports could grow by up to 2 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, which would be the lowest growth rate in two decades and much lower than the 9.7-percent average import growth rate since 2015, according to Reuters.

In a bid to reduce refining overcapacity, China stepped up earlier this year pressure on independent refiners to uproot illegal tax practices and check if outdated facilities have been closed as required. The authorities are checking to see whether the private refiners are complying with all laws and regulations when importing and later reporting and booking processing rates and taxes.

The Rise of the Teapots

A broad clampdown on private Chinese refiners could impact the crude import rates of the world’s top oil importer, considering that the independents have grown to account for around one-fifth of China’s crude oil imports.

Those teapots were first allowed to purchase oil from abroad in 2015.

Imports Already Down YoY

China’s crude oil imports fell to some 9.77 million barrels per day (bpd) in June 2021. They were down 2 percent in May, which was the lowest monthly level since the start of the year, according to customs data cited by Reuters.

Over the first half of the year, China imported 260.66 million tons of crude—or 10.51 million bpd per Reuters estimates. This was a 3 percent drop compared to the first half of 2020. 

The Record Breakers

Meanwhile, Chinese refiners processed a record amount of crude oil in June, at 14.8 million bpd, up by 3.9 percent from May when run rates also broke records, statistics data showed. The average daily run rates for the first half of the year were even higher, at 15.13 million barrels—up by 10.7 percent from a year earlier, the data also showed.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Next Post

Deadly Typhoon Threatens Strategic Chinese Oil Hub
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit
Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal
Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts
The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80
The Next Major Wildcard For Oil

The Next Major Wildcard For Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com