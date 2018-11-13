Canadian Oil Producer Calls For Production Cap Amid Record Low Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.69 -4.24 -7.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.47 -4.65 -6.63%
Natural Gas 1 hour 4.101 +0.313 +8.26%
Mars US 27 mins 59.69 -4.54 -7.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
Urals 17 hours 66.76 -2.27 -3.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.42 +0.37 +0.58%
Natural Gas 1 hour 4.101 +0.313 +8.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 69.11 -2.38 -3.33%
Murban 17 hours 71.23 -2.19 -2.98%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 60.73 -3.73 -5.79%
Basra Light 17 hours 65.82 -4.00 -5.73%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 64.91 -4.04 -5.86%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Girassol 17 hours 66.70 -4.17 -5.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 23.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.93 +4.49 +33.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 41.93 -0.26 -0.62%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.03 -0.26 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 25.58 +4.39 +20.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.03 +0.84 +2.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 29.68 +2.49 +9.16%
Central Alberta 2 days 20.43 +8.24 +67.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.00 -4.25 -7.56%
Giddings 17 hours 45.75 -4.25 -8.50%
ANS West Coast 7 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.64 -4.24 -7.87%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.59 -4.24 -7.33%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.59 -4.24 -7.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.14 -4.24 -7.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.94 -0.26 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 6 minutes OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 15 minutes Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 7 mins Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 9 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 7 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 1 day Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 7 hours Can U.S. Add "Another Russia" to Oil Supply?
  • 1 day China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 1 day A Future of Ultrarich vs Useless
  • 3 days Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 3 hours A lesson from VW
  • 8 hours GM Says No To Electric Pickup Trucks For 'Decades'
  • 3 hours A Strong U.S. Economy Will Boost Global Growth in 2019
  • 4 days Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 4 days Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up

Breaking News:

Sudan Set To Launch Oil Bidding Round In Q3 2019

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Oil prices slipped after the…

Alt Text

This Major Cover Up Could Wreak Havoc On Global Oil Markets

The diplomatic row between the…

Alt Text

$20 Canadian Oil Could Last Another Year

While the rest of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Canadian Oil Producer Calls For Production Cap Amid Record Low Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 13, 2018, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
oil field

One of the large Canadian oil producers, Cenovus Energy, is calling upon the government of Alberta to mandate temporary production cuts at all drillers in a bid to ease Canadian bottlenecks that have resulted in Canada’s heavy oil prices tumbling to a record-low discount of US$50 to WTI.

The province of Alberta, the heart of Canada’s oil sands production, has the necessary legislation to have all producers agree to production cuts and it needs to use it now, Cenovus said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

“This is an extraordinary situation brought on by extraordinary circumstances,” Cenovus says.

“The government needs to take this immediate temporary action -- which is completely within the law -- to protect the interests of Albertans,” the company’s email to Bloomberg reads.

Western Canadian Select (WCS)—the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands delivered at Hardisty, Alberta—has dropped to a record low discount of US$50 to WTI in recent weeks, due to rising oil production and not enough pipeline capacity to ship the crude out of Alberta.

Due to the record low heavy oil prices, Cenovus Energy is currently operating its Foster Creek and Christina Lake projects at reduced volumes, it said in its Q3 earnings release. On the earnings call, Cenovus Energy’s President and CEO Alex Pourbaix urged the whole Canadian industry to slow down production to ease bottlenecks.

“And I want to be clear on this, the industry right now has a production problem. We’re going to do our part but we are not going to carry the industry on our back. I think this is something that has to be dealt with on an industry wide basis,” Pourbaix said.

Alberta’s Energy Department spokesman Mike McKinnon told Bloomberg in an email, responding to Cenovus’s call for province-wide production cuts:

“The oil price differential right now is absurd, and exactly why Premier Rachel Notley is fighting to build new pipelines and pushing Ottawa to step up and help fix the backlog in rail shipments.”

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has officially estimated that the wide Canadian oil price discount cost producers at least US$9.8 billion (C$13 billion) in the first ten months of 2018, according to The Canadian Press, but CAPP’s chief executive Tim McMillan says that the real costs could be as high as US$75.6 billion (C$100 billion) annually. The association has estimated that in October alone, when the WCS discount blew out to US$52 to WTI, Canadian producers were losing US$37.8 million (C$50 million) every day.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Could Brazil's Oil Sector Trigger An Economic Miracle?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build
Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

 The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

 OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

 This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com