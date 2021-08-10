Can Anything Replace China As Demand Driver For Oil?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.12 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 70.50 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.105 +0.016 +0.39%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.082 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.258 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.69 +2.21 +3.43%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.258 -0.010 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 68.65 -1.66 -2.36%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 69.19 -2.05 -2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 66.49 +1.94 +3.01%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 71.53 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 70.47 +2.07 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 69.53 +1.92 +2.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 54.07 +1.76 +3.36%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 52.83 -2.15 -3.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 65.48 -1.80 -2.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 66.88 -1.80 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 62.53 -1.85 -2.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 62.28 -1.80 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 65.08 -1.70 -2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.73 -1.80 -2.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 64.75 +1.75 +2.78%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 58.50 +1.75 +3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.61 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 62.24 +1.81 +3.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 66.19 +1.81 +2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 66.19 +1.81 +2.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 64.75 +1.75 +2.78%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -1.75 -2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.37 -1.80 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 3 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Oil Rises Despite Small Inventory Draws

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Earnings in the U.S. shale…

The Most Important Oil Project Of The Year Is Set To Go Live

The Most Important Oil Project Of The Year Is Set To Go Live

The importance of Iran’s new…

Is America’s Oil Industry Too Big To Fail?

Is America’s Oil Industry Too Big To Fail?

America’s oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Anything Replace China As Demand Driver For Oil?

By Irina Slav - Aug 10, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

That the oil-producing world is highly reliant on China's appetite is a fact we are reminded of from time to time. Last year, Chinese buyers dragged oil prices out of the doldrums single-handedly as they stocked up on the cheap commodity to fill reserves. Now, this overreliance is backfiring with prices down and likely to stay down because of China. In all fairness, it is not so much China as it is the resurgence of Covid-19 in China that drove prices sharply down at the start of this week. Benchmarks hit the lowest in three weeks because of the movement restrictions that Chinese authorities imposed in response to the latest wave of infections. These included warnings against travel, flight cancellations, and curbs in public transport and taxis.

Naturally, all this would affect demand for oil, and it will not affect it favorably. Some believe it is too early to panic and sell oil.

"There is still plenty of uncertainty about how the Covid-19 situation in China will evolve and what this means for oil demand and prices," Reuters quoted ING Economic as saying in a note yesterday.

Yet despite this uncertainty, oil traders are on edge, and this edge is clear proof of the market's excessive reliance on China as a price stabilizer. Unfortunately, there are few alternatives to the world's largest oil importer as a price stabilizer. 

In fact, there are none.

Related: Big Oil Unjustly Under Fire For ‘Dirty’ Hydrogen

India is even more dependent on imported oil than China, satisfying as much as 80 percent of its domestic demand with imported oil. This makes the subcontinent an important factor in oil price-setting—there is no doubt about that. Yet, in absolute terms, India is a much smaller importer than China. Last year, India imported some 198 million tons of crude, equal to about 4 million bpd. In comparison, China bought close to 11 million bpd of foreign oil last year.

To be fair, China's import numbers were at a record, spurred by the equally record low prices, but India was importing more than usual because of the low prices as well, and it could not come even close to China's daily average.

Smaller Asian economies are also dependent on imported crude and taken together, this could be argued to be a factor in prices. This is why Asia as a whole is the biggest price mover along with the United States, which is the world's top consumer of crude. Yet within Asia—and globally—China is likely to remain the indisputable leader when it comes to moving prices.

Oil is currently trading below $70 a barrel after just weeks ago, Brent was making a grab for $80. True, Covid-19 cases are on a strong rise in the United States, but no lockdowns are being discussed there, so concern about oil demand should be much milder. What's more, the outlook for oil demand in the United States is quite bright as Congress debates a $1-trillion infrastructure bill that should boost demand for oil products, according to analysts.

The outlook for China is not that bright. Beijing is currently in the process of cracking down on the independent refinery industry, which accounts for a hefty chunk of total oil imports. Also, with prices much higher this year than last, and with excess fuel stocks, its import appetite seems to have tempered somewhat. Even so, in July, China imported more oil than it did in June, suggesting that the slowdown in imports that some analysts were predicting for the second half of the year may be yet to come.

If—or when—this slowdown comes, it will likely be relatively short-lived, judging by the effect of the first wave of Covid-19 infections on the Chinese economy. A fast rebound is something the Chinese seem to be experts in based on what we witnessed last year. This is certainly good for oil prices. It is also bad for prices because even the slightest suggestion of wavering Chinese economic growth can plunge prices down in the blink of an eye.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Colombia’s Oil Industry Tumbles Amid Violent Protests
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com