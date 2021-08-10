Why Many Commodities Are Still Undervalued

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.10 -0.19 -0.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 70.47 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 4.105 +0.016 +0.39%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.082 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.258 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 66.69 +2.21 +3.43%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.258 -0.010 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 68.65 -1.66 -2.36%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 69.19 -2.05 -2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 66.49 +1.94 +3.01%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 71.53 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 70.47 +2.07 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 69.53 +1.92 +2.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -1.17 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 54.07 +1.76 +3.36%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 52.83 -2.15 -3.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 65.48 -1.80 -2.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 66.88 -1.80 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 62.53 -1.85 -2.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 59.73 -1.80 -2.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 62.28 -1.80 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 65.08 -1.70 -2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.73 -1.80 -2.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.16 -1.70 -2.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 64.75 +1.75 +2.78%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 58.50 +1.75 +3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 71.61 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 62.24 +1.81 +3.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 66.19 +1.81 +2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 66.19 +1.81 +2.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 64.75 +1.75 +2.78%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -1.75 -2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.37 -1.80 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 3 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Oil Rises Despite Small Inventory Draws

China’s Industrial Slowdown Could Kill The Commodity Rally

China’s Industrial Slowdown Could Kill The Commodity Rally

Chinese factory activity growth slowed…

Can EV Batteries Get Any Cheaper?

Can EV Batteries Get Any Cheaper?

A new research note from…

The Only Two Commodities Missing Out On The Supercycle

The Only Two Commodities Missing Out On The Supercycle

The commodity supercycle is in…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Many Commodities Are Still Undervalued

By ZeroHedge - Aug 10, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Exactly a year ago, I wrote a blog post titled, “A Generational Opportunity In Commodities?” arguing the bullish case for things like copper, precious metals, oil, etc.

Since then, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index has almost doubled in value, leading some to believe it may now actually be overvalued.

However, commodities have been in a consolidation phase for well over a decade now. The consolidation phase seen during the 1960’s lasted just about as long as the current one; the subsequent breakout higher proved to be a good inflation signal. The next consolidation phase, during the 80’s and 90’s, lasted more than twice as long as it was marked by a prolonged period of disinflation.

How commodities act going forward could prove, once again, to be a decent signal about the nature of the current inflationary episode. Considering the fact that, despite their terrific run over the past twelve months, commodities prices remain extremely depressed relative to those of financial assets, it should not be surprising to see them break out of their recent consolidation range. Additionally, supply/demand dynamics appear to be improving every day.

A clear breakout higher in the commodities index would probably represent the death knell of the Fed’s “transitory” narrative regarding inflation which investors have bought hook, line and sinker. As such, it could also usher in a wave of investor demand for the sort of inflation protection only commodities can offer. Markets are just reflexive that way. So it may pay to stay bullish and to keep a close eye on the upper end of that most recent consolidation range.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Commodity Stockpiles Remain A Complete Mystery
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com