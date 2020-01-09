Bringing Transparency To China's Opaque Oil Market

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.39 -0.17 -0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.19 -0.18 -0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 +0.004 +0.18%
Mars US 3 hours 60.96 +0.10 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Urals 21 hours 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.12 -2.49 -4.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 +0.004 +0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 66.61 -3.05 -4.38%
Murban 21 hours 68.33 -3.14 -4.39%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 57.46 -1.21 -2.06%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.88 +0.16 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 66.62 -1.06 -1.57%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Girassol 21 hours 67.06 -1.21 -1.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.60 -0.02 -0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 38.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.71 -3.39 -8.45%
Canadian Condensate 142 days 53.61 -3.09 -5.45%
Premium Synthetic 132 days 60.01 -3.09 -4.90%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.86 -3.54 -6.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.01 -3.84 -7.55%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.01 -3.84 -7.55%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.36 -3.49 -6.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.86 -3.04 -5.08%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.86 -3.84 -7.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 368 days 70.73 +0.22 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.51 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -3.25 -6.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.84 -3.09 -4.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 7 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 5 mins 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 10 hours How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 1 hour Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 3 hours Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 6 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 4 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 10 hours Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15
  • 10 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 16 hours (1) Khamenei has cancer, is dying (2) His choice to lead is Soleimani . . oh he's dead, (3) Iran population 75% under 35 years old (4) U.S. "mistakenly" sent letter to Iraq they were leaving.
  • 19 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Mega Oil Hedge Cost “Around” $1 Billion

Alt Text

The Latest Texas Oil Boom Has Sent Emissions Soaring

The ongoing growth of fracking…

Alt Text

Will Oil Bulls Rule 2020?

After a disappointing 2019 for…

Alt Text

China Turns Its Back On Iran’s Crude Oil

Beijing is doing its best…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bringing Transparency To China's Opaque Oil Market

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jan 09, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Hengli refinery

China’s stellar rise from backwater to economic and technological powerhouse has dramatically transformed the world’s energy markets. Especially the oil sector has been affected due to the Middle Kingdom's impressive growth in demand. Size matters when you’re a large producer or importer. In 2017 China dethroned the U.S. as the world’s largest importer of the most important commodity. While the Asian country's economic expansion is an opportunity for producers, traders have a much harder time when it comes to deciding on a fair price based on simple supply and demand principles.

For decades the preeminence of the U.S. as the world's biggest consumer and importer of oil satisfied traders' desire for detailed information to determine the price of oil. Until recently China wasn’t able to match the same level of exposure. However, technological developments have improved the availability of timely data that is more complete and trustworthy.

China’s effort to diversify

In general energy dependence on foreign producers is regarded as a weakness due to two reasons: production and transportations risks. The former concerns reliance on external political entities who could by nature of the dependence extract concessions such as the alleged Russian dominance of the European gas market. The second involves supply disruptions where an entity can disrupt logistics with disastrous consequences for the importer.

A majority of China’s seaborne oil goes through the Strait of Malacca which is regarded as one of the world’s most important chokepoints. Beijing, therefore, has made it one of its foreign policy objectives to diversify and reduce the risk of supply disruptions. Related: Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Although China is the biggest importer of oil, the country is blessed with several large producers on its doorstep (albeit not in a geographically favorable location). Several significant pipeline projects are funded with Chinese money and constructed by largely Chinese companies to diversify export routes and bring energy to inland regions. Thus, it serves two goals at the same time.

Three corridors can be identified originating from Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, and Central Asia. Pipelines have the advantages that they can be monitored with relative ease compared to ships, which improves the availability of data that can be used for determining accurate supply and demand insights.

Improving the flow of information

Until 1993 China was self-sufficient when it comes to oil. The rapid growth in demand has created many opportunities for producers. While domestic production has seen moderate growth over the years, imports have risen to approximately 10.04 mb/d in 2019. Consumption data from the world’s most populous country tends to be slow and without many details. Therefore the availability of more information promises to be a boon for traders. Related: The Middle East Oil Conflict That Could Be Bigger Than The Iran Crisis

Technological developments are improving market participants’ understanding of the import of crude oil in China and the export of refined products. A large portion of the country’s energy is shipped by relatively small tankers that are more difficult to track. Hence knowing how many vessels arrive in China, gives a more detailed view of imports.

Also, the monitoring of ship-to-ship transfers has shown that a considerable amount of oil originating from Iran and Venezuela ends up in China. Consequentially, the U.S. imposed sanctions on an affiliate of COSCO which was dealing in illicit oil trade from the Middle East.

Besides information on volumes, technological developments are also improving the availability of data concerning the type of crude grades carried into mainland China. Traders will see an improvement in their ability to estimate the global availability and demand for energy.

Going into 2020, China will remain the most important market for energy. The improvement of the flow of information is a key characteristic of an advanced economy. Therefore, it is not a matter of "if" but a matter of "when" the world's second-largest economy will provide more tools to monitor in detail the movement of energy in and out of its borders.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

China Turns Its Back On Iran’s Crude Oil

Next Post

What One Oil Company Did Differently To Surge 27% In A Day
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find
Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

Oil Soars Following U.S. Killing Of Iran’s Top General

 The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

 2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

 Is This The Future Of Solar?

Is This The Future Of Solar?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com