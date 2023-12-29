Brent Closes The Year Below $80 as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.54 -0.23 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.99 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.82 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.505 -0.052 -2.03%
Graph down Gasoline 38 mins 2.084 -0.001 -0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 56 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 38 mins 2.084 -0.001 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.97 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 79.55 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.13 -1.38 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 760 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.25 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.62 -1.20 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 213 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.17 -2.34 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.92 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 72.17 -2.34 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 62.02 -2.34 -3.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 61.02 -2.34 -3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 60.77 -2.34 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 58.52 -2.34 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production Rates Sag In October

Red Sea Tensions Threaten to Disrupt Diesel Market Stability

Red Sea Tensions Threaten to Disrupt Diesel Market Stability

The global diesel market is…

What Does 2024 Hold For China’s Economy And Oil Demand?

What Does 2024 Hold For China’s Economy And Oil Demand?

The latest figures showed that…

OPEC May May Need 5-Year Plan To Prevent Oil Price Collapse

OPEC May May Need 5-Year Plan To Prevent Oil Price Collapse

Soaring supply from the United…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent Closes The Year Below $80 as Red Sea Tensions Ease

By Michael Kern - Dec 29, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Rig

Oil prices recouped some losses on the last trading day of the year with Brent crude set to close well below $80 per barrel.

The slowing down of industry news into the Christmas period has stemmed the recent uptick in oil prices. Brent futures have marginally declined to $78 per barrel after Maersk and CMA CGM announced their resumption of transit through the Suez Canal, widely seen as a sign of impending normalization. At the same time, the few market participants still trading before New Year’s Eve shrugged off the seemingly bullish 7-million-barrel draw is US oil inventories, most likely a consequence of year-end inventory clear-out rather than a notable improvement in demand.

March to See Another SPR Delivery. Following up on January and February purchases, the US Department of Energy awarded SPR replenishment contracts for almost 3 million barrels of sour crude in March, awarding them to the same lineup of participants, Sunoco, Phillips 66 and Macquarie.

Milei to Pay Off YPF Lawsuit With New Bond. Argentina’s President Javier Milei is considering issuing a perpetual bond to pay for the $16 billion lawsuit award stemming from the 2012 nationalization of state oil company YPF (NYSE:YPF), however the punitive yields would make the presumed bond unlikely.

China Eases Limits on Fuel Oil Refining. The Chinese government has set its 2024 fuel oil import quota at a total of 20 million tonnes, up 4% from last year’s 19.2 million tonne tally, acquiescing to teapot refiners’ calls to relax controls on fuel oil that is frequently used as refining feedstock in Shandong.  

Spain Cracks Down on Its Largest Oil Firm. Spanish oil major Repsol (BME:REP) is under investigation by the European country’s antitrust watchdog for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the wholesale fuel market, mere weeks after the company’s fierce criticism of a proposed 1.2% tax on energy companies’ turnover.

Finland’s Refining Faces Industrial Action Risk. Workers at Finland’s Porvoo refinery operated by Neste Oil (HEL:NESTE) announced a two-day strike on February 1-2, 2024 unless the government scraps its proposed labour market reforms that limit political strikes and make it easier to terminate contracts.

Qatar Expands into Oil Trading. QatarEnergy has signed a 5-year term supply deal with UK-based energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) to sell it some 50,000 b/d of Qatar Land and Marine crudes into the latter’s Singaporean refining system, the first ever five-year contract for thre Qatari national energy company.  

Total Paves Way for Rio Grande Departure. US LNG developer Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) filed a shelf registration that would allow French oil major TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to sell its 17.5% stake in the company, 5 months after its $15 billion Rio Grande LNG export project saw a final investment decision.

US Natural Gas Consolidation Sees First Deals. US natural gas midstream major Williams (NYSE:WMB) agreed to buy $1.95 billion worth of gas storage assets from Hartree Partners, with a total storage capacity of 115 billion cubic feet for six sites across the states of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Copper Perks Up on Lower Supply, Fed Promise. Copper futures have risen to the highest since August, with the three-month contract ending December above the $8,600 per metric tonne mark, notably buoyed by the promise of Fed cuts in 2024 and the halt of production at Panama’s Cobre Panama mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angola Hands Out Exploration Contracts. Demonstrating Luanda’s commitment to revive its upstream industry, Angola has handed out two new offshore exploration blocks to a European consortium comprising Eni, BP and Equinor, with both Blocks 46 and 47 located in the untapped Lower Congo basin.

US Diesel Moves into Europe. Europe’s imports of middle distillates from the Middle East have been limited to the Red Sea crisis, however, according to Kpler data US exporters have shipped some 470,000 b/d of diesel to Europe, the highest ever monthly level of transatlantic arbitrage.

Spain Commits to Full Nuclear Phaseout. Despite some European countries changing course and revisiting their nuclear policy, Spain’s Sánchez government confirmed its commitment to close all nuclear plants by 2035 for a cost of $22 billion with dismantling works to start as soon as 2027.

Saudi Arabia Discovers Vast Gold Deposits. Saudi Arabia’s mining company Maaden announced the discovery of several gold deposits in the central regions of the country, promising an aggressive escalation of drilling activities into 2024 as the kingdom seeks to diversify away from oil production.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq Forges Ahead On Greater Integration With China
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges

Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges
U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023
Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com