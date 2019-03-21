Big Pivot In Energy Is Gaining Momentum

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.86 -0.12 -0.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.52 -0.15 -0.22%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.793 -0.034 -1.20%
Mars US 3 hours 65.88 -0.35 -0.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 +0.29 +0.43%
Urals 21 hours 65.84 +0.77 +1.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Bonny Light 21 hours 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.98 +0.54 +0.89%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.793 -0.034 -1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 68.11 +0.44 +0.65%
Murban 21 hours 69.47 +0.46 +0.67%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 60.51 -0.30 -0.49%
Basra Light 21 hours 70.03 -0.58 -0.82%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 67.63 -0.45 -0.66%
Bonny Light 21 hours 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Bonny Light 21 hours 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Girassol 21 hours 68.29 -0.20 -0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 +0.29 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 49.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 49.73 +0.94 +1.93%
Canadian Condensate 27 days 56.98 +0.94 +1.68%
Premium Synthetic 5 hours 60.88 +0.94 +1.57%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 54.98 +1.19 +2.21%
Peace Sour 5 hours 52.23 +0.94 +1.83%
Peace Sour 5 hours 52.23 +0.94 +1.83%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 55.23 +0.94 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 58.73 +0.94 +1.63%
Central Alberta 5 hours 53.53 +0.94 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 21 hours 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.30 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.93 +0.15 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.88 +0.15 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.88 +0.15 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.23 +0.80 +1.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 2 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 5 hours Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 2 hours Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 13 hours China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 13 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 13 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 4 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 16 hours The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 6 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 4 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 1 day Oil-sands recovery by solvents has started on a trial basis; first loads now shipped.
  • 7 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 11 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K

Breaking News:

Iran Says It Exports First Condensate From New South Pars Phase

Alt Text

How The Californian Oil Boom Died

California used to be a…

Alt Text

IEA: U.S. Shale To Seize Market Share In Next Decade

The U.S. shale industry will…

Alt Text

Staggering Demand Growth Could End Price Control In Oil Markets

As oil demand growth is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Big Pivot In Energy Is Gaining Momentum

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 21, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar park

For years, the oil and gas industry has boasted about the longevity and durability of oil and gas reserves despite growing signs that peak oil demand is around the corner. Many companies shrugged off the threat. Suddenly, however, there appears to be a scramble underway by energy companies to begin preparing for the peak and to transition to cleaner forms of energy.

The tone at the IHS CERAWeek Conference in Houston was glaringly different than in years past, with one oil executive after another talking up the need to address climate change and prepare for a low-carbon world. To some degree, this is lip service. Very few, if any, companies are making proactive decisions to leave their reserves in the ground and unburned. 

But we seem to be in the midst of a major change in the industry, and one that is not just about a shift in rhetoric. Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund recently recommended divesting from upstream oil and gas companies, a move that sent shockwaves through the industry.

Other signs of change abound. Many oil companies are suddenly backing methane regulations. Shareholders are pressuring companies to acknowledge their long-term risks to climate change. Royal Dutch Shell is aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 2 to 3 percent between 2016 and 2021, the first specific target laid out by the company. Importantly, executive pay will be linked to those goals.

Occidental Petroleum plans on doubling its Permian production…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Didn’t Import Venezuelan Oil Last Week—For The First Time Ever
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher
Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

 Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

 Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com