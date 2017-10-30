Big Oil Urges OPEC: Keep Floor Under Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Brent Crude 60.51 -0.08 -0.13%
Mars US 55.97 +0.33 +0.59%
Opec Basket 57.54 +1.09 +1.93%
Urals 57.53 +2.48 +4.50%
Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Bonny Light 60.31 +0.12 +0.20%
Mexican Crude Basket 51.56 +1.41 +2.81%
Natural Gas 2.984 +0.02 +0.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 57.98 +1.35 +2.38%
Murban 60.73 +1.35 +2.27%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.86 +0.18 +0.32%
Basra Light 56.37 +0.54 +0.97%
Saharan Blend 60.22 +0.15 +0.25%
Bonny Light 60.31 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 60.31 +0.12 +0.20%
Girassol 60.46 +0.12 +0.20%
Opec Basket 57.54 +1.09 +1.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.37 +0.85 +2.15%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.50 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.25 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 59.12 +0.92 +1.58%
West Texas Sour 48.10 +0.25 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 52.05 +0.25 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 52.05 +0.25 +0.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.60 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 44.25 +1.25 +2.91%
Buena Vista 60.60 +1.76 +2.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 4 hours Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 8 hours Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 11 hours Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 12 hours Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 12 hours Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 3 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 3 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 3 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 3 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 3 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 4 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 4 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 4 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 4 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 4 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 4 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 4 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 4 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 4 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 4 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 5 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 5 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 5 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 5 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 5 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 5 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 5 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 5 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 6 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 6 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 6 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 6 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 6 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 6 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 6 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 7 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 7 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 7 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says

Breaking News:

Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment

Alt Text

Norway Unfazed By Peak Oil Concerns

Many analysts and industry experts…

Alt Text

Canada’s Oil Output To Grow For Decades To Come

Despite efforts to curb carbon…

Alt Text

Goldman: U.S.-Iran Standoff Is A Long-Term Threat To Oil Supply

Investment bank Goldman Sachs sees…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Urges OPEC: Keep Floor Under Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 30, 2017, 7:00 PM CDT OPEC

The oil market and analysts already largely expect OPEC to extend the production cut deal beyond March 2018, which many feel would finally rebalance supply and demand.  

OPEC’s new tagline is indeed all about restoring oil market stability and sustained stability in the global oil industry—these, OPEC says, are its main policy drivers.

While the organization is said to favor extending the deal throughout 2018, and as its leader Saudi Arabia continues to spray the market with its ‘whatever it takes’ promises, now major international oil companies—which have gone to hell and back after the oil price crash from 2014—are sounding the battle cry for the deal’s extension.

It’s not only OPEC economies that need oil market stability; Big Oil, too, needs a floor under oil prices, as it has planned for around-$50-oil in near-term budgets. And the higher the oil prices, the better the chances that major oil companies will be able to pay out dividends with proceeds from operating cash flow instead more borrowing.

“It is better to keep a stable policy and I think the OPEC and non-OPEC agreement is working efficiently and should continue,” Patrick Pouyanne, the chief executive of Total, told CNBC last week. The manager of one of Europe’s big oil companies believes that OPEC should give more visibility to the market to restrain the “huge volatility”.

Related: Venezuela Avoids Default With Critical Payment

On Friday, Total reported a solid set of Q3 results, but said that “Markets however should remain volatile given the uncertainties in supply, and inventories, while falling, remain high.”

“The pre-dividend organic breakeven for the Group (excluding acquisitions-divestments) will be below 30 $/b in 2017 and should continue to fall to 20 $/b in 2019,” Total noted.

BP chief executive Bob Dudley concurs with his colleague at Total and told CNBC: “I heard what Patrick said about the volatility of oil and the factors here and I couldn’t agree with him more… Short term exuberance does not characterize I think any of the CEOs that I know in oil and gas right now.”

Referring to OPEC extending the production cut deal, Dudley noted that “all the signs and signals to me are that they’re cohesive and I think it’s probable, although I don’t have any special insights, that they would extend their agreements.”

BP is reporting Q3 figures on October 31, but at the Q2 results presentation in August Dudley said that BP was continuing to plan for a lower oil price world, and “I’m not expecting big shifts in prices anytime soon and a price of $50 a barrel looks like the right number to plan on for the rest of the decade.” What the lower-for-longer means for BP is that it must plan on consistently low oil prices. “Our break-even levels need to sit below $50 a barrel and, in about five years’ time, under $40 a barrel,” Dudley noted. Related: Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italy’s Eni, also weighed in. “I think that OPEC need to keep this position,” Descalzi told CNBC. “It’s not just to balance supply and demand…but also to give an assurance to all the investors,” the manager noted. Eni places the ball squarely in OPEC’s court, saying that long-term investments need a body—in this case OPEC—that is “able to interact positively with the market to balance supply and demand.”

Last week Eni said in its Q3 results release that it expects to, in 2017, “achieve organic coverage of investments and dividends, entirely paid in cash, at a Brent price of 60$ a barrel as planned, or 45$ a barrel when taking into account our dual exploration model initiatives.” The dual exploration model means selling minority stakes in oil and gas fields to other operators, like Eni did with the giant gas discovery Zohr in the Mediterranean.

Big Oil has shaken off the worst of the oil price slump, and this year it has started generating more cash instead of burning it, in a sign that they have been adapting to the lower-for-longer oil prices. Nevertheless, Big Oil CEOs would welcome a stable floor under the price of oil and reduced volatility in the market.

 By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Crude Imports Soar Amid Rising Refinery Output

Next Post

Can $60 Oil Last?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

 How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com