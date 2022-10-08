Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 92.64 +4.19 +4.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 97.92 +3.50 +3.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 99.25 +3.15 +3.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 6.748 -0.224 -3.21%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.735 +0.053 +1.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 1 day 91.29 +4.19 +4.81%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.735 +0.053 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 93.73 +1.18 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.42 +1.21 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.16 +2.90 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 313 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.45 +2.96 +3.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.85 +3.17 +3.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.20 +0.69 +1.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 90.60 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 88.85 +0.69 +0.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 86.00 +0.69 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 84.00 +0.69 +0.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 92.95 +0.69 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 82.30 +0.69 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 47 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 31 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 11 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 35 mins The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Prices Set To Finish Week With Major Gain

OPEC+ To Cut Oil Production By 2 Million Barrels Per Day

OPEC+ To Cut Oil Production By 2 Million Barrels Per Day

The OPEC+ meeting ended on…

BP Restarts Offshore Oil And Gas Platforms After Hurricane Ian

BP Restarts Offshore Oil And Gas Platforms After Hurricane Ian

BP has restarted production at…

Federal Court Decision Creates New Opportunities In Iraqi Oil

Federal Court Decision Creates New Opportunities In Iraqi Oil

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court decision…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

By Irina Slav - Oct 08, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Despite repeated requests from the Biden Administration not to cut oil production, OPEC+ went ahead and did just that.
  • The geopolitical rationale behind OPEC+’s move might be more worrying than the output cut itself.
  • Besides suspending deliveries of weapons to Saudi Arabia, there’s little that the U.S. can do to raise the pressure on the Kingdom.
Join Our Community

This week, OPEC+ made a decision unprecedented in its history and the history of OPEC. The extended cartel approved production cuts of 2 million bpd at a time of steady demand, tight supply, and runway inflation in the world’s biggest economies.  More significantly, perhaps, OPEC+ made this decision despite Washington’s numerous attempts to change the mind of the cartel leaders, notably Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Just a day before the OPEC+ meeting, CNN reported that all available human resources in the administration had been mobilized, with the White House “having a spasm and panicking,” per one unnamed official.

Top officials such as Amos Hochstein and Janet Yellen had been tasked with talking the Saudis and the Emiratis out of a production cut. Talking points included a not too thinly veiled threat of reputational and foreign relations damage: “There is great political risk to your reputation and relations with the United States and the west if you move forward.” Yet the Saudis and the Emiratis did just that. They went forward.

Commentators were quick to note the move was a slap in the face of the United States and the collective West. It is the West that needs cheaper oil the most right now as the European Union embargoed Russian crude and fuels and the U.S. Democratic administration needs cheap gasoline ahead of the midterms to have a chance of retaining its party majority in Congress, however slim.

In a symbolic affirmation of a major geopolitical alignment change, the Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, accused Reuters of bad reporting and refused to answer questions from the agency at a news conference after the OPEC+ meeting and pretty much waved off suggestions by CNBC’s Hadley Gamble that OPEC+ was siding with Russia and weaponizing oil at a time when the global economy needed it.

Related: Is This The Next Major Threat For Oil Demand?

In short, OPEC+ bluntly demonstrated it can do whatever it feels it needs to do to protect its own interest, even if this means going against the interests of its traditional allies, including its biggest one.

As Bloomberg’s Javier Blas put it in a commentary piece after the meeting, “The US and its Western allies need to pay attention. For the first time in recent energy history, Washington, London, Paris and Berlin don’t have a single ally inside the OPEC+ group.”

One might argue that this tectonic change in geopolitics is more important for the future of the world than the war in Ukraine, although these are certainly not isolated from each other.

Saudi Arabia has already stated its desire to join the BRICS alliance in what can hardly be interpreted as anything less than a declaration of support for the Russia/China bloc. Its closest ally at home, the UAE, tends to follow Riyadh’s foreign policy, so it is on board with this distancing from the West and forging closing relations with a symbolic East and a very literal group that represents a substantial portion of global GDP.

So, the world’s largest oil producers after the U.S. are turning their backs on their once geopolitical friends and siding with the enemy, to put things bluntly and simply. That talking point for the Biden top team cited above may sound like a threat, but what specific form would that threat take?

So far, the response has been quite general. In an official statement, President Biden said on Wednesday that he was “disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas” and threatened to consider moves to “reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices.”

The only way to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices would be to boost domestic production, but this is something Biden has vowed he will not do and even pledged to prevent. This, however, would leave even fewer options on the response table, such as the end of arms deliveries to Riyadh.

Indeed, some congressional Democrats have already called for a sharp reduction of arms deliveries to the Kingdom in response to the OPEC+ output reduction decision. Yet such a move would make the military-industrial complex quite unhappy with the White House, which would make such a decision difficult to sell.

Besides suspending deliveries of weapons to Saudi Arabia, there is the political pressure campaign approach, with some on social networks already joking that it’s only a matter of time before Washington begins noticing human rights abuse and the absence of democracy in the desert Kingdom.

Other than this, there is little Washington can do to “punish” Riyadh—OPEC’s leader and co-leader of OPEC+ along with Moscow—for the slap in the face. Sanctions would hardly be a smart decision given Saudi Arabia’s weight as an oil producer at a time when oil supply is short in the West. Coaxing didn’t work and seems unlikely to work going forward, at least for the time being.

It is beginning to look increasingly wise to sit this one out to avoid risking an even greater alienation with former allies that can do a lot of damage to the U.S. economy—and it won’t be reputational damage. After all, Saudi Arabia is the United States’ third-largest foreign supplier of crude.

Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden
Oil Prices Rally Into October As OPEC+ Plans A Production Cut

Oil Prices Rally Into October As OPEC+ Plans A Production Cut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com