The UAE Isn’t Ditching Oil For Renewables Just Yet

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 92.64 +4.19 +4.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 97.92 +3.50 +3.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 99.25 +3.15 +3.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 6.748 -0.224 -3.21%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.735 +0.053 +1.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 2 days 91.29 +4.19 +4.81%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.735 +0.053 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 93.73 +1.18 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 3 days 96.42 +1.21 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 94.16 +2.90 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 314 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 99.45 +2.96 +3.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Girassol 3 days 98.85 +3.17 +3.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 67.20 +0.69 +1.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 90.60 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 88.85 +0.69 +0.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 86.00 +0.69 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 84.00 +0.69 +0.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 92.95 +0.69 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 82.30 +0.69 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 48 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 17 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 4 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 1 day "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 11 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 hour The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Prices Set To Finish Week With Major Gain

OPEC+ To Cut Oil Production By 2 Million Barrels Per Day

OPEC+ To Cut Oil Production By 2 Million Barrels Per Day

The OPEC+ meeting ended on…

Colombia May Shoot Itself In The Foot With Ban On Fracking

Colombia May Shoot Itself In The Foot With Ban On Fracking

Newly appointed leftwing President Gustavo…

The Idea Of A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Is Gaining Popularity

The Idea Of A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Is Gaining Popularity

The EU and the UK…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The UAE Isn’t Ditching Oil For Renewables Just Yet

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 09, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The UAE isn’t likely to curb its oil production in favor of renewables any time soon.
  • ADNOC worries that if other countries do not continue to invest in oil and gas, we could face energy shortages in the transition to renewables.
  • “As we embrace the energy transition and future-proof our business, we will continue to explore potential opportunities that can further unlock value, free up capital and enhance returns,” ADNOC stated of its new oil production target.
Join Our Community

The UAE has no plans to curb its oil production in favour of renewables, with the country’s climate minister pointing to strong global demand as a driver for greater crude output. As one of the few countries with the potential to increase its oil output, the UAE is continuing to boost its production in line with demand. However, the leader of state-owned oil company ADNOC worries that if other countries do not continue to invest in oil and gas, we could face energy shortages in the transition to renewables.

In September, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced plans to ramp up its oil production to 5 million bpd five years earlier than planned. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) had been aiming for 5 million bpdof crude production by the end of the decade. However, thanks to greater investment, ADNOC now believes it can move this target forward to 2025 to take full advantage of the rising global demand – ahead of a demand dip in response to the transition to green. 

While other oil-producing countries around the world are battling to get their production back to pre-pandemic levels, only the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to have spare oil production capacity. The boost in production levels does not come without a cost but the UAE is hoping to sell more oil and natural gas while the price of fossil fuels remains high. Oil prices have continually broken records this year, and natural gas prices have soared in the face of global shortages, while oil-producing countries are benefitting. 

ADNOC stated of its new target, “As we embrace the energy transition and future-proof our business, we will continue to explore potential opportunities that can further unlock value, free up capital and enhance returns.” The organization has also requested that international partners in its oil fields increase their crude output by at least 10 percent. Experts believe that if ADNOC meets its 2025 goal, it could increase its target to 6 million bpd for 2030. 

 

In August, the UAE’s average output was 3.4 million bpd, although it blames OPEC caps on oil production for the low figure. Output could be hindered further by the most recent OPEC+ announcement stating that it will cut oil production further for fear of a drop in global demand due to economic pressures. OPEC+ will reduce production across member states by 2 million bpd starting in November. But the UAE’s Minister for Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri has made it clear that As long as the world needs oil and gas, we’re going to give it to them.” 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visited the UAE in September to deepen Germany’s ties with the oil-rich country and to move further away from reliance on Russian energy. The UAE signed a deal with Germany to deliver liquefied natural gas, with its first delivery expected by the end of the year. Although many European countries are shifting away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives, natural gas is viewed as a vital part of the energy transition. The use of a ‘cleaner’ fossil fuel will help Germany, and other European countries, meet their energy demand while developing their green energy capacity. 

While she continues to promote investment in oil and gas, Almheiri is also steadfast in her support for the development of a strong renewable industry in the UAE. She explained, “We need to be careful … because conversations are happening and it’s all about energy, but it’s really important we don’t lose context of economic growth, [and] climate as well within that.” When discussing the country’s renewable energy projects she said, “It’s not just about the production … you’ve got to look at the storage, you’ve got to look at the network, you’ve got to look at the distribution. It’s such a complex network.” She added, “It’s really important that economic growth, energy security and climate action must be worked at together.”

But not everyone’s so optimistic about the future of oil and gas. The CEO of ADNOC, Sultan al-Jaber, said in September that there was not much room to maneuver in oil markets that may be set for further disruption with minimal spare capacity. He suggested that underinvestment in fossil fuels may lead to a gap between supply and demand, while the world is only just beginning to develop its renewable energy capacity. He explained, "If people’s basic energy needs are not met, economic development slows down, and so does climate action." Jaber added, "If we under-invest in the energy system of today before the energy system of tomorrow is ready, we will only make matters worse." 

The CEO believes that spare oil capacity equates to just 2 percent of global consumption at present, a challenge that OPEC+ has highlighted several times. Without greater investment in oil and gas beyond the UAE and Saudi Arabia, this cushion is not likely to get any bigger, meaning reliance will remain heavy on the two oil-rich states as demand continues to grow. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount
The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com