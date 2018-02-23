BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 9 hours 63.55 +0.78 +1.24%
Brent Crude 8 hours 67.04 +0.93 +1.41%
Natural Gas 9 hours 2.657 -0.019 -0.71%
Mars US 8 hours 62.00 +0.88 +1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.08 +0.58 +0.93%
Urals 2 days 62.60 +0.34 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.21 +0.81 +1.46%
Natural Gas 9 hours 2.657 -0.019 -0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 62.53 +1.25 +2.04%
Murban 1 day 65.98 +1.25 +1.93%
Iran Heavy 1 day 62.22 +0.59 +0.96%
Basra Light 1 day 62.34 +0.99 +1.61%
Saharan Blend 1 day 67.00 +0.55 +0.83%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Girassol 1 day 67.14 +0.57 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.08 +0.58 +0.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 37.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.27 +2.84 +9.65%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.52 -0.56 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.77 +1.09 +1.74%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.27 +1.09 +1.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.52 +1.09 +2.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.52 +1.09 +2.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.02 +1.09 +1.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.72 +1.09 +1.77%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.17 +1.09 +2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 2 days 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.25 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 1 day 57.50 +0.78 +1.38%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.45 +0.78 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.45 +0.78 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.00 +0.78 +1.32%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.03 +0.84 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours Watch for biofuels policy changes ...
  • 4 hours EPA's Pruitt cites Bible to justify administration policies
  • 11 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 14 hours Syria's Ghouta - Is there Threat Of Genocide? The World Is Silent.
  • 14 hours Majority unlikely to use self-driving cars
  • 15 hours Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 1 day Elon Musk Steps Down From OpenAI Board to Dodge “Potential Future Conflict”
  • 10 hours US shale production dull until someone starts talking shareholder payback
  • 1 day US admin to kill Energy Star program
  • 8 hours First Oklahoma, Now Kansas Fracking Tied to Earthquakes
  • 15 hours VW Looks At Apple For Electric-Car Design Guidance
  • 14 hours Perovskite Co.'s will they live to the promise?
  • 13 hours Ideas on demand
  • 13 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 15 hours DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 11 hours Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP

Breaking News:

Tesla Offers Free EV Charging Stations To U.S. Businesses

Alt Text

Oil Prices Recover After Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices recovered slightly on…

Alt Text

Argentina Is On The Cusp Of A Shale Boom

As oil prices continued their…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Companies Are Ready To Expand

In the latest oil rally,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 23, 2018, 11:59 PM CST BP

BP says oil demand will peak in the 2030s, and that EVs will rise 100-fold to capture about a third of the car market.

BP released its annual Energy Outlook, with forecasts through 2040. Unlike in years past, this version sees more upheaval on the horizon as the energy landscape evolves rapidly. “Indeed, the continuing rapid growth of renewables is leading to the most diversified fuel mix ever seen,” BP CEO Bob Dudley said in a statement. “Abundant and diversified energy supplies will make for a challenging marketplace. Don’t be fooled by the recent firming in oil prices: the focus on efficiency, reliability and capital discipline is here to stay.”

BP believes that just about all of the growth in energy demand will come from fast-growing developing economies, with China and India alone accounting for half of the total growth in global energy demand through 2040.

BP offered several different forecasts, but all predict a peak in oil demand in the 2030s, with varying degrees of decline thereafter. Its central forecast sees peak oil demand in the mid-2030s at about 110 million barrels per day (mb/d), with consumption plateauing and declining through 2040 and beyond. In other words, demand grows for another two decades, rising by 15 mb/d, before consumption tops out.

BP sees the number of EVs on the road surging to 320 million by 2040, capturing about a third of the market in terms of miles traveled. That equates roughly to a 100-fold increase from the 3 million EVs on the road today. It is also sharply up from the 100 million EVs BP expected to be on the road in 2035 in last year’s Energy Outlook.

Yet, it doesn’t equate to the total EV revolution that many hope to see. In fact, BP still sees carbon emissions rising by 10 percent through 2040, a scenario incompatible with what scientists say are needed to hit climate targets. And in BP’s most aggressive scenario for EVs in which many more governments follow in the footsteps of France and the UK and put in place a ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040, BP still only sees EVs eliminating about 10 mb/d worth of demand, which would be about 10 percent of the current market. “It’s a big number,” BP’s chief economist Spencer Dale says, but “even in that scenario, oil demand in 2040 is still higher than it is today.” BP says carbon pricing is needed to drive down emissions.

Dale argues that cars will be used more in the future, traveling longer distances, but that autonomous vehicles, electricity and efficiency will offset the increase in oil consumption from more vehicles on the road. “The suggestion that rapid growth in electric cars will cause oil demand to collapse just isn’t supported by the basic numbers — even with really rapid growth,” Dale said, according to the FT.

Dale predicts the average EV in the future will be used to travel about two and a half times more than the current internal combustion vehicle. “What we expect to see in the 2030s is a huge growth in shared mobility autonomous cars...Once you don’t have to pay for a driver, the cost of taking one of those share mobility fleets services will fall by about 40 or 50 percent,” Dale told reporters. The upshot is that demand for crude oil used in cars remains largely flat at 18.6 mb/d in 2040, down just a hair from 18.7 mb/d in 2016.

Another interesting prediction was the expected impact of regulations on plastics. BP sees taxes and regulations on things like plastic bags will help eat into crude oil demand by about 2 mb/d. Still, petrochemicals grow in importance over time, taking a greater share of the demand pie as EVs keep demand flat in transportation.  

Related: Brazil’s Coming Oil Boom Will Weigh On Oil Prices

The opinions of other oil majors vary on this hotly contested subject. Officials from Royal Dutch Shell have said that a peak could come as soon as 2025, whereas ExxonMobil and Chevron see demand rising steadily for the foreseeable future, with no peak in sight.

In that sense, there is a bit of difference between the European and American oil majors. Shell, BP and Total have begun stepping up their investments into natural gas, utilities and renewable energy. Royal Dutch Shell recently bought First Utility, a UK-based utility. It also purchased a U.S. solar company last month. Total purchased SunPower years ago and is now looking to building up generating assets in France to rival incumbents. BP recently announced plans to jump back into the solar sector after pulling out years ago.

To be sure, these are marginal forays into clean energy; the majors are still overwhelmingly invested in oil and gas, and will continue to be for years. Yet, they mark a small but significant pivot away from oil.

“The outlook here shows that the world is going to need all forms of energy,” BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said at a news conference Tuesday, according to the WSJ. “Gas has to be part of the transition, if not a destination fuel” for lowering carbon emissions.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC ‘Supergroup’ Keeps Oil Exports Subdued
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil
Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

 OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

 Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

 5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com