An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.43 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.87 +0.72 +0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.83 -4.44 -4.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 16 mins 6.815 -0.013 -0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.398 +0.015 +0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.09 -4.70 -5.75%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.398 +0.015 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 87.53 -2.26 -2.52%
Graph down Murban 3 days 89.85 -2.63 -2.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 82.77 -4.03 -4.64%
Graph down Basra Light 300 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 87.05 -3.74 -4.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.25 -4.07 -4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.96 -4.75 -7.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 day Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 6 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Oil Under Pressure As Traders Await Fed Decision

Oil Under Pressure As Traders Await Fed Decision

A strong dollar and a…

Further OPEC+ Production Cuts Could Be Looming

Further OPEC+ Production Cuts Could Be Looming

OPEC+ has just issued an…

What Recession? The U.S. Oil Industry Won’t Stop Growing

What Recession? The U.S. Oil Industry Won’t Stop Growing

Recession fears have gripped the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

By Irina Slav - Sep 25, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Oil demand has remained resilient in the face of a multitude of challenges.
  • OPEC+ has fallen behind more than 3.5 million bpd on its output goals.
  • The DoE has no immediate plans to start refilling the SPR.
  • The risk of a supply shock grows as China's economy re-opens while Russian oil is being forced off the market.
Join Our Community

When the chief executive of Aramco said earlier this week that years of underinvestment had damaged the balance between supply and demand in the oil market, it should have been a wake-up call to those in decision-making positions. Instead, the secretary-general of the UN bashed the oil industry once again for “feasting” on record-high profits and urged governments to make them pay for this.

Meanwhile, OPEC’s production shortfall last month reached 3.58 million bpd—a figure equal to some 3.5 percent of global demand—and the United States continued to sell oil from its strategic petroleum reserve.

These seemingly unrelated news reports do have something very important in common. Both clearly suggest a supply shortfall on a global level is imminent. Throw in the news that Russia’s oil exports could fall by some 2.4 million bpd after the EU embargo enters into effect in December, and an oil shortage becomes more or less unavoidable.

Oil demand has remained resilient in the face of a multitude of challenges, and even prices of over $100 per barrel failed to curb it in any significant way earlier this year. Now, prices are somewhat tempered, but the embargo is still about two months away. Once this kicks in, prices are bound to jump because alternative supply is limited. And the U.S. will need to start refilling its SPR at some point because it is getting depleted.

The Wall Street Journal sounded the alarm on that problem this week. Author Jinjoo Lee cited the Energy Information Administration as saying the inventory level at the SPR had declined by another 7 million barrels in the week to September 16, meaning the total was 427 million barrels. And this number was the lowest SPR inventory level since 1984. It is also the first time there is less oil in the SPR than in commercial storage, Lee noted.

Related: Poland Now Has Enough Natural Gas And Coal Supply For Winter

Perhaps worse is the fact that the administration has no plans to start replenishing the SPR anytime soon. In a report from earlier this month, the Department of Energy denied a report by Bloomberg that it was waiting for oil prices to dip below $80 per barrel to start refilling the SPR.

This suggests the DoE has no immediate plans to start filling up the SPR, and this is a cause for worry because oil supply shocks tend not to be obvious until they become painfully so. And a supply shock is definitely coming to Europe if the U.S. is not there to help. Add to this the moderate growth in U.S. oil production and statements by industry executives that U.S. won’t be able to bail Europe out with oil or gas, and the situation becomes quite bleak.

Meanwhile, as the EU begins discussions of a price cap on Russian oil, in addition to the embargo, U.S. senators are pushing for increased sanction pressure on the buyers of Russian crude to make sure the other price cap, the one agreed to by the G7, works. If either of these latest efforts ends with a decision to take action, there should be little doubt that Russia will respond just as it said it would respond: no oil sales for price cappers. And this means even less oil to go around.

It seems many in positions of power are oblivious to this threat. In fact, in a congressional hearing this week, Rep. Rashida Tlaib asked the heads of the biggest U.S. banks whether they had already devised a strategy for exiting oil and gas investments as a whole. The question suggests that the latest supply and demand—and price—developments have escaped Rep. Tlaib’s attention just like they have escaped Antonio Guterres’ attention.

The answer that JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon gave to Rep. Tlaib’s question at the Wednesday hearing, however, is one for the books. “That would be the road to hell for America,” Dimon said in what is perhaps the bluntest assertion yet that economies run on oil and gas, and they will continue to run on oil and gas for many more decades, whatever direction the energy transition takes.

The evidence is right there under all our noses: Europe. For all its efforts to convert to the lowest emitter in the world—which it did for a while—Europe thrived not on cheap solar and wind but on cheap gas and abundant oil. Now that these are gone, European economies are beginning to fall apart.

Avoiding a supply shock in oil would be difficult in the current circumstances. The OPEC+ shortfall is not all a result of conscious action. In fact, most of it is not, and this means it would be almost impossible to make up for. And the U.S. can’t afford to continue drawing on its SPR for much longer without doing something in the replenishment department. It’s called strategic for a reason, after all.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming
Oil Bears Beware, Crude Prices Could Soon Spike

Oil Bears Beware, Crude Prices Could Soon Spike
Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com