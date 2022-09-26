Not Everyone Is Ditching Russian Energy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 76.61 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.06 -2.09 -2.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.82 -2.01 -2.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 28 mins 6.934 +0.031 +0.45%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.388 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 75.06 -2.03 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.388 +0.004 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 87.53 -2.26 -2.52%
Graph down Murban 4 days 89.85 -2.63 -2.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 82.77 -4.03 -4.64%
Graph down Basra Light 301 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 87.05 -3.74 -4.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.25 -4.07 -4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 55.96 -4.75 -7.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 57.49 -4.75 -7.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.89 -4.75 -5.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.14 -4.75 -5.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 76.29 -4.75 -5.86%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 72.99 -4.75 -6.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 72.99 -4.75 -6.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 74.29 -4.75 -6.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 83.24 -4.75 -5.40%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 72.59 -4.75 -6.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 2 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Catastrophic Grid Failure Causing Widespread Blackouts In Nigeria

Permian Oil Production Is Set To Hit A Record High

Permian Oil Production Is Set To Hit A Record High

According to the EIA’s latest…

Banning Russian Crude Will Be Much Easier Said Than Done

Banning Russian Crude Will Be Much Easier Said Than Done

The EU ban on Russian…

Nigeria’s Oil Exports Plunge To Record Low

Nigeria’s Oil Exports Plunge To Record Low

Nigeria’s crude oil exports have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Not Everyone Is Ditching Russian Energy

By Felicity Bradstock - Sep 26, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • While Europe and North America continue to turn their backs on Russian energy, China, India, and several other countries remain happy to buy ‘cheap’ Russian energy products.
  • China is thought to have imported 17 percent more Russian energy between April and July this year.
  • Saudi Arabia more than doubled the amount of Russian fuel oil it imported in the second quarter of 2022.
Join Our Community

After months of conflict in Ukraine, and an increasing movement away from Russian energy by several world powers, some countries have made it clear that they are not willing to cut ties with Putin when it comes to energy. With Europe and North America turning away from Russian oil and gas, it has made Russian energy prices highly competitive at a time when the world is battling with rising consumer and energy costs. This has led China, India and several other powers to develop their trade relations with Russia even further, in a bid to acquire cheap energy.   China has been buying higher quantities of low-cost energy supplies from Russia in recent months, as it benefits from the falling prices that have occurred due to Western sanctions on Russian oil and gas. Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan this month demonstrated the two leaders’ commitment to their deepening trade links. It’s a win-win situation, with China having access to cheap energy when it needs it most and Russia finding alternative markets to Europe. The two countries have even begun to use their own currencies – the yuan and the rouble – decreasing their reliance on the U.S. dollar. 

China is thought to have imported 17 percent more Russian energy between April and July this year than in the same period the previous year. Its LNG imports from Russia have increased by 50 percent, coal by 6 percent and electricity – via a cross-broader transmission line – by 39 percent. In total China has spent $43.68 billion on Russian energy imports in 2022. 

But the decision to deepen ties with Russia is not simply to spite the West. Russia is significantly undercutting the competition with its energy prices. China is believed to have saved around $3 billion by purchasing Russian crude, paying around $708 per tonne rather than sourcing alternative imports that cost about $816 per tonne. And it’s not the only country to have taken notice of Russia’s low energy prices, particularly as much of the world is battling against energy scarcity and rising oil and gas prices. 

Related: An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showed interest in fostering the country’s trade relations with Russia to acquire low-cost energy supplies. In a statement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, he suggested the two powers had a “special partnership”, demonstrating interest in boosting cooperation. India has already increased its oil imports from Russia in recent months, despite calling for “diplomacy and dialogue” over the war in Ukraine. And it has done little to respond Western pressure over these imports. 

India’s Petroleum Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri stated his allegiance to India, and to ensuring energy security. Puri explained, “No, there’s no conflict. I have a moral duty to my consumer. Do I as a democratically elected government want a situation where the petrol pump runs dry?” 

Modi has continually called for greater assistance from the West to improve India’s energy security and help the country transition to a future in renewables. He told the world at the COP26 Climate Summit last year that India had significant potential in renewables, including wind and solar power and green hydrogen, but it would need greater foreign support and investment to unleash its capabilities. While foreign investment in India’s energy sector is on the rise, and the government has begun to establish meaningful green energy policies, due to its growing population and fears of oil and gas scarcity India’s energy is far from secure. 

In the Middle East, both Saudi Arabia and Iran have strengthened their ties with Russia in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. Saudi Arabia more than doubled the amount of Russian fuel oil it imported in the second quarter of 2022, allowing it to export higher levels of its own crude output. Discounted Russian fuel has become increasingly attractive to foreign buyers who do not support the sanctions on Russian energy. 

Meanwhile, fellow sanctioned Iran is looking to strengthen ties with Russia while maintaining its volatile relationship with the West. Iran and Russia have often treated each other as partners of convenience, a relationship that has continued since the war. Iran was the first non-former Soviet state Putin visited after the invasion, signalling his intention to foster a partnership with Tehran. And there is significant potential for Russia upon Iran’s re-entry to the international oil market, should a JCPOA be agreed upon with the U.S., as Iran could import Russian oil and gas to meet national needs – allowing it to export Iranian crude or re-export Russian oil to non-European consumers.

While Europe and North America continue to turn their backs on Russian energy, China, India and several other countries are using the opportunity to increase low-cost oil and gas imports to improve their energy security. Despite mounting pressure from the West to condemn Russia’s actions by rejecting Russian energy, the appeal of cheap energy supplies is proving too much for many world powers to turn down. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming
Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com