Alaska Is Reaping The Benefits Of High Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.2 -0.81 -0.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 111.5 -0.98 -0.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.455 -0.053 -0.96%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 3.753 -0.030 -0.80%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 3.206 -0.013 -0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.0 -2.73 -2.30%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 103.1 -7.44 -6.73%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 3.206 -0.013 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 110.6 -1.18 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 112.3 -1.10 -0.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 108.9 -6.54 -5.66%
Graph down Basra Light 119 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 116.4 -6.49 -5.28%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 113.4 -6.79 -5.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 116.0 -2.73 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 100.1 +1.51 +1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 99.80 +1.56 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 116.1 +1.56 +1.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 114.3 +1.56 +1.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 112.2 +1.56 +1.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 109.4 +1.56 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 109.4 +1.56 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 111.5 +1.56 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 115.0 +1.56 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 109.7 +1.56 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 117.9 +3.15 +2.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 96.25 -7.75 -7.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 117.1 +2.17 +1.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 99.91 -7.94 -7.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 104.3 +1.75 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 123.9 +2.56 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 8 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 24 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 day Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 4 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts

Breaking News:

What To Expect From This Week’s OPEC+ Meeting

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Exports of Russian crude oil…

High Oil Prices Are Crushing Biden’s Energy Policy Plan

High Oil Prices Are Crushing Biden’s Energy Policy Plan

President Biden’s plan to shift…

No One Really Knows What’s Next For Russian Oil

No One Really Knows What’s Next For Russian Oil

Analysts from OPEC+, the IEA,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Alaska Is Reaping The Benefits Of High Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 28, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Soaring oil prices have been a boon to the state of Alaska.
  • The increase in revenue has created a debate in the state over how best to spend the unexpected surplus.
  • “The more money you put in the hands of people, the better they would spend it than the state would.”  
Join Our Community

Thanks to skyrocketing oil prices, Alaska is reaping billions of U.S. dollars more than expected. As crude oil surged in recent months, the state where oil revenues account for a large part of the budget, general fund revenues, and state revenue from business is now considering the best ways to spend all the windfall from oil.    Just before Russia invaded Ukraine and sent oil prices surging, Alaska’s Department of Revenue started developing a monthly revenue outlook for the current and next fiscal years, to ensure that policymakers have the most accurate and up-to-date information when making decisions that impact the fiscal condition of the state.

As of mid-February, oil prices were exceeding the state’s own estimates for revenue made in the autumn of 2021 by around $10 per barrel. 

At that time, however, oil prices were still in the mid-$80s to $90 a barrel. A month and a half later, crude is well above $100 per barrel, with spikes to $120 and even $130 on some days. 

The soaring oil prices are a boon to the state of Alaska, which relies very much on oil revenues for its budget needs. The price of the Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude spiked from $90.56 at the beginning of February to $114.93 a barrel as of March 24. 

The windfall for Alaska’s coffers has created a debate in the state over how best to spend the unexpected surplus revenue, considering the runaway inflation eating into household income and the highly unpredictable nature of oil revenues, which Alaska saw firsthand just two years ago when crude prices plummeted at the onset of the pandemic. 

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises But Production Lags Behind

Alaska’s Governor Mike Dunleavy wants as much as possible of the huge oil revenues these days to go to rainy-day savings, to insulate the state budget from future oil price slumps as much as possible. Some Democrats in the Alaska legislature, however, seek to pre-fund school budgets to lock in funding while oil revenues are soaring. 

Earlier this month, Governor Dunleavy said that he wants to prioritize the replenishment of the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) and provide immediate relief to Alaskans who are facing the highest inflation in 40 years and high fuel costs. 

According to the Alaska Department of Revenue’s Spring 2022 Revenue Forecast, unexpected oil revenue to the state has created a projected $3.6 billion increase in the revenue forecast over this year and the next. 

“Rising oil prices are benefiting government finances and hurting Alaskans,” Governor Dunleavy said in the middle of March.

“I’m asking the Legislature to help alleviate economic hardship for Alaskans now, by paying every eligible resident a PFD this year of at least $3,700. We must get funds into the hands of Alaskans now when the bills are due, not in a month’s time,” he added. 

Alaska sends a check to every resident from the fund’s revenue. The checks that went out last year were $1,114 each. 

Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Brian Fechter said: “Due to current market conditions, we are presented with a tremendous opportunity to use this additional revenue to provide relief to Alaskans currently grappling with high inflation all while putting billions into savings to deal with future price volatility.”  

“Under the 10-year outlook, we can have surpluses while paying the PFD,” Governor Dunleavy said. “We can also rebuild our savings with these surpluses in the range of $11 billion over ten years, based on a conservative forecast of $70 plus per barrel to 2031.”

Commenting on the unexpected bonanza to Alaska’s finances, Governor Dunleavy told The Wall Street Journal in an interview: 

“The more money you put in the hands of people, the better they would spend it than the state would.”  

State Rep. Neal Foster, a Democrat, told the Journal that the oil revenue bonanza should be used to fund education in the state for the next school year, but Governor Dunleavy disagrees. 

“If you start going down that road, you could future fund everything,” Dunleavy told the WSJ. 

Alaska’s governor prefers to provide immediate relief to households and to future-proof the state’s fund in the face of volatile oil prices and high uncertainty over their future course. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises But Production Lags Behind

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil

BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil
U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com