Africa’s Oil Industry Is Set To Flourish In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.35 +0.67 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.15 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.73 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 -0.434 -14.42%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 +0.031 +1.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 +0.031 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.39 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.53 +0.87 +1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.56 +0.65 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 461 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.01 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 3 days 85.97 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 64.91 +1.68 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.43 +1.52 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 81.83 +1.52 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.08 +1.52 +1.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.23 +1.52 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 75.23 +1.52 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.18 +1.52 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 73.53 +1.52 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.21 +1.52 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 24 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Risky Reliance On Oil Revenues

How U.S. Shale Changed The Face Of Global Politics

How U.S. Shale Changed The Face Of Global Politics

The U.S. shale revolution changed…

Pioneer CEO Sees $100 Oil By End Of Year

Pioneer CEO Sees $100 Oil By End Of Year

Brent crude oil will be…

EIA Inventory Reports: A Key Tool For Analyzing Energy Markets

EIA Inventory Reports: A Key Tool For Analyzing Energy Markets

EIA inventory reports track stock…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Africa’s Oil Industry Is Set To Flourish In 2023

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 06, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • A combination of factors, from growing global demand to supply uncertainty and the need for low-carbon oil operations, means that 2023 could be a big year for Africa’s oil industry.
  • At the COP27 climate summit, African governments made it clear that they would be developing their natural resources in order to battle energy poverty.
  • With government support and the potential to use new low-carbon production methods and carbon capture technology, there is plenty of potential for African oil nations going forward.
Join Our Community

Several energy firms have developed oil and gas projects in Africa and the Caribbean in recent years as they shift to focus on low-carbon oil and future-proofing their operations. With mounting pressure to decarbonize, many oil and gas majors have moved away from aging, carbon-intensive operating sites in favor of developing new projects in non-traditional oil regions. Meanwhile, African countries are determined to claim their piece of the global energy pie, unwilling to give up valuable natural resources without taking a stake in operations. So, as several states across Africa continue to develop their oil industries, what’s expected for 2023?  As the demand for oil and natural gas continued to rise in the post-pandemic period, we saw governments turn to alternative oil powers for their supply, as countries across the world imposed sanctions on Russian oil. As well as boosting oil production from traditional sites, many countries began to foster relationships with new oil powers, in the hope of ensuring a low-carbon oil supply while the global demand for fossil fuels remains high. Most of these low-carbon operations are being developed in regions with recent discoveries of huge reserves, such as the Caribbean and Africa, where oil majors are using low-carbon production methods and carbon capture technology to ensure crude output is less harmful to the environment. 

At the COP27 climate summit, held in November, in Egypt, African government representatives made it clear that countries across Africa should be allowed to develop their fossil fuel resources to help lift their people out of poverty. As the strong global demand for oil and gas became clear after the U.S. and Europe moved away from Russian energy, African leaders spotted the opportunity to promote the development of low-carbon oil across the continent. Namibia's petroleum commissioner, Maggy Shino, stated “There are a lot of oil and gas companies present at COP because Africa wants to send a message that we are going to develop all of our energy resources for the benefit of our people because our issue is energy poverty.”

Related: ADNOC Raises $2.5 Billion From Gas Unit IPO

This has helped spur the development of the oil and gas industry, with several projects planned for the continent in 2023. In addition, the annual Africa Oil Week will be held again in October, to promote opportunities in the continent’s oil industry. More than 70 oil and gas projects are slated to come online by 2025, which could provide as much as 2.3 million bpd of crude, according to analysts. 

TotalEnergies announced it would be investing in Angola’s Begonia field last year, which adds to its other projects in the region. This could boost its production in the area by 30,000 bpd. Operations are expected to commence towards the end of 2024, following an investment of $850 million. 

One of Africa’s biggest oil producers, Nigeria, also has big plans to diversify its oil operations by developing new projects outside the Niger Delta in the north of the country. After years of delays, Shell is going ahead with its Bonga North Project this year, to be followed by the $10-billion Bonga South West field in 2024. Bonga North is believed to hold as much as 525 million barrels of crude, which could support Nigeria’s goal of boosting production to pre-pandemic levels, having repeatedly failed to achieve OPEC quotas in recent months. 

Uganda has plans to continue expanding its oil industry through its TotalEnergies-operated Lake Albert Development. The project has seen an investment of $10 billion to date. Uganda has major plans for the development of the Tilenga and Kingfisher upstream oil projects, and the construction of the long-anticipated 1,500-km East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which have seen years of delays. If completed, Uganda could see an output of 230,000 bpd from Lake Albert.

And Ghana is focusing on its domestic production, which it hopes to double by the end of the year, from under 200,000 bpd to around 420,000 bpd. Recent discoveries in the Tano Cape Three Points Block have attracted greater foreign investment in the region, with Norway’s Aker Energy running operations. 

And new oil powers are emerging in Africa, as Africa Oil Corp (AOC) announced two production-sharing contracts with the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in February. AOC is expected to hold 80 percent of operated interests in the offshore Blocks EG-18 and EG-31 if government approval is achieved, with state-owned GEPetrol holding the remaining 20 percent. The companies plan to spend $7 million on the initial exploration period. AOC expects the developments to offer “low-cost, low-risk gas development opportunities.”

After identifying a clear space for Africa in the international oil arena, thanks to the strong global demand for low-carbon oil and gas, countries across the continent are acting quickly to ensure their seat at the table. While long-established oil powers, like Nigeria, are expanding their industries, newcomers, like Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, are encouraging greater exploration for the development of new projects that could provide low-carbon oil and gas to fill the gap in the green transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Producers Prioritize Short-Term Gains Over Future Output
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks

Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com