10 Things You Never Knew About Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours SellBuy 67.32 +0.90 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 69.35 +0.73 +1.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.931 +0.055 +1.42%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.004 -0.009 -0.44%
Graph down Gasoline 28 mins 2.115 -0.017 -0.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 65.42 +0.85 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.115 -0.017 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.69 -2.08 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.45 -2.21 -2.96%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.15 -6.75 -9.52%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 69.12 -6.65 -8.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.58 -6.72 -8.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.43 -6.80 -9.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.46 -7.05 -9.34%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.91 -5.07 -8.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 52.95 -5.21 -8.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 65.35 -5.21 -7.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 66.75 -5.21 -7.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 62.35 -5.21 -7.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 62.35 -5.21 -7.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 65.00 -5.21 -7.42%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 60.35 -5.21 -7.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.95 -5.41 -7.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 63.75 +1.00 +1.59%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 57.50 +1.00 +1.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 73.57 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.37 +1.00 +1.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.32 +1.00 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.32 +1.00 +1.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 63.75 +1.00 +1.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -5.25 -8.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.51 -5.39 -7.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 mins China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 8 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs
  • 1 day California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

China’s Opaque Oil Data Leaves Markets In The Dark

China’s Opaque Oil Data Leaves Markets In The Dark

Because China doesn’t report crude…

The Ongoing Transformation Of ‘Big Oil’

The Ongoing Transformation Of ‘Big Oil’

Oil majors made a major…

World’s Recoverable Oil Resources Shrinks By 9%

World’s Recoverable Oil Resources Shrinks By 9%

A new review published by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

10 Things You Never Knew About Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 20, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

From OPEC to U.S. shale, from fracking to negative oil prices, from endless political debates to inventories, the fossil fuel industry is never short on headlines. But the industry has a few lesser-known tidbits that might come as a surprise to even the savviest oil industry connoisseur. 

In no particular order, here is our top 10 list of things you never knew about oil.

Number 10 on our list was not inspired by DC Comics, although it’s easy to see why one would think so. Superhero fans might be surprised--and perhaps giddy--to learn that there is a Batman refinery. It gets its name not from the DC comics, but because of its location in Batman, Turkey. Batman in Turkish means “sunken”, and the town was named that because it often floods. If you’re disappointed that the refinery is not really named after the Caped Crusader, you are not alone. 

Number 9 If you are an oil industry aficionado, you probably already knew that Venezuela is home to the biggest oil reserves of any country. But did you know that the Latin American country’s 304 billion barrels of oil are enough to supply the entire world with oil for 8.5 years? That’s over 18 quintillion liters of oil and enough to fill up the Baltic Sea more than two times over!

Number 8 China might be scouring the rest of the world for oil as its own resources are tricky to get to, but China has been in the oil-search game for more than a millennium. The first known wells ever were drilled in China. In 347 AD, oil wells in China were drilled using bamboo poles. Some of those wells were nearly 800 feet deep!

Number 7 Your grandparents might remember a time when Standard Oil was… well… the standard. But in 1911, Standard Oil was broken up into many different companies over antitrust issues. It was a fairly big development that changed the oil business in the United States forever. But did you know that many of those companies have since merged among themselves? Almost all of the split-off companies are today part of either Chevron, Exxon, BP, and Marathon. 

Number 6 Alright, inventory watchers, wrap your head around this one. According to the Energy Information Administration, each 42-gallon barrel of crude oil actually yields 45 gallons of petroleum products due to something called “processing gain”. The EIA likens this phenomenon to popcorn, which gets bigger when you pop it.

Number 5 Oil and gas have thousands of uses other than transportation and energy. There are about 6,000 different products that are made with oil and gas. Raingear, Kevlar, and Velcro are just a few of the things made with oil and gas. But without oil, you also wouldn’t have toilet seats or shower curtains. You also wouldn’t have antihistamines, which would make the world a pretty miserable place. Soap, aspirin, hearing aids, contact lenses, and hair color are just a few more products that rely on oil and gas. 

Related: The Next Major Wildcard For Oil

Number 4  OPEC--it drives world oil prices by restricting supply. It produces nearly 40% of the world’s oil. And whether you refer to them as an oil cartel or merely as a group, or snicker at OPEC’s cautious refusal to talk in terms of oil prices when we know that’s what they’re doing, OPEC undeniably plays a pivotal role in manipulating the oil markets on a global scale. Still, it may be shocking to consider just how much of the world’s oil OPEC members have found. Of the 20 largest oilfields in the history of the world, OPEC members are responsible for 14 of them. Of the world’s top 5 largest oilfields, all are in the hands of OPEC members, from Saudi Arabia to Kuwait, from Iran to Venezuela. The only country that has one of the top 10 oilfields in terms of barrels of oil equivalent that is NOT part of OPEC is Kazakhstan.

Number 3 Despite the common measurement in barrels, no one ships oil in physical barrels. Why then, is oil referred to in terms of barrels? And why are there 42 gallons in a barrel instead of a nice round number like 40, or even 50? Measuring oil in terms of barrels comes from the United States. In Pennsylvania in the 1800s, oil was stored in whatever was handy--like jars. But as the industry began to take off, the industry needed something bigger to cart the oil around in for sale. People settled on the barrel merely because, at the time, whisky was stored in barrels. And, well, why reinvent the wheel? The barrel seemed like a perfect fit for the oil industry, too. As for why the seemingly random 42-gallon volume, sellers would base the sale off of 40 gallons and add an extra two gallons in for good measure to compensate for what surely would spill during transit.  

Number 2 A fair amount of the oil floating around in the ocean got there honestly, by a natural phenomenon known as oil seeps. No one wants oil companies leaking or spilling oil into the ocean, but according to a 2003 report from the National Research Council, 160,000 tonnes are leaked into North American waters each year through these seeps. The area most susceptible happens to be eco-friendly California, where seeps leak 5 million gallons of oil into the ocean each year. Some slicks caused by these seeps are even visible via satellite and can form miles-long lines of oil.

Number 1 The U.S. states of Texas and North Dakota, combined, produce more crude oil than any other country on the planet except the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. If Texas were a country, it would be the world’s 4th largest oil producer, excluding the United States. In 2020, Texas singlehandedly produced an average of 4.869 million bpd--more crude oil than every country except Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada. China (and of course the United States).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Buys Less Saudi Crude As It Slams The Brakes On Oil Imports
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit
Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal
Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com