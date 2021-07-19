Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 23 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 54 mins Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs
  • 10 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone

OPEC Could Double Its Control Over Oil Market

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 19, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC could double its control over the oil market, to between 70% and 80%, according to Lukoil's Vice President.

OPEC will win its increased share by default, Leonid Fedun, Vice President for the strategic development of Lukoil, told reporters on Monday, according to Russian media outlet Tass.

As climate policies continue to weigh on the oil markets, the oil market is expected to contract—a situation that will increase OPEC countries' share of the global oil market from 30% today to nearly 70-80%.

Fedun did not specify the timing of this achievement.

Lukoil's activities, however, will remain unaffected, according to the VP.

"In general, we do not see any restrictions on the activities of our company under any development scenario. Even with the radical IEA scenario where oil supplies will decrease by 30%, we see that OPEC will simply increase its market share, from today to about 70 -80% of the market will be controlled by OPEC."

The Kremin expressed optimism after the OPEC meeting on Sunday that adjusted the baseline production levels upwards for five countries, including Russia.

Under the new deal, Russia's baseline level will be adjusted to 11.5 million barrels per day starting in May of next year, according to an OPEC press release.

Baselines, however, aren't directly translatable to production.

Nevertheless, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak remains optimistic that Russia's overall oil production will reach pre-Covid 19 levels by the time its baseline is adjusted, by May of next year, according to Upstream.

Novak sees Russia's production increasing to 154 million barrels (or 21 million tonnes) of oil between August of this year and May of next year.

Novak hopes that the upward adjustment of the baseline will reinvigorate the flow of investments pouring into Russia's oil and gas sector.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

