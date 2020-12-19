What's Driving The Energy Feud Between China And Australia?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 49.10 +0.74 +1.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 52.26 +0.76 +1.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.700 +0.064 +2.43%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 49.75 +0.59 +1.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 32 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 46.96 +0.49 +1.05%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.700 +0.064 +2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 51.05 -0.32 -0.62%
Graph down Murban 2 days 51.22 -0.42 -0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 49.57 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 53.26 +0.52 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 51.85 +0.68 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 53.29 +0.68 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 27 days 34.49 +0.80 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.09 +0.27 +0.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 47.54 +0.72 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 48.94 +0.72 +1.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 42.84 +0.72 +1.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 42.64 +0.72 +1.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 44.39 +0.67 +1.53%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 51.61 +0.36 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 38.50 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 53.15 +0.54 +1.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 50 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 13 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 19 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 17 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 5 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 19 hours Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?

Breaking News:

China's Top Refiner Sees Oil Product Demand Peak By 2025

Why China Can’t Quit Coal

Why China Can’t Quit Coal

Despite its renewable energy push,…

India Continues To Bet Big On Coal Despite Renewable Energy Ambitions

India Continues To Bet Big On Coal Despite Renewable Energy Ambitions

India’s wish to remain as…

This Country Just Agreed To A $44 Billion Plan To Ditch Coal

This Country Just Agreed To A $44 Billion Plan To Ditch Coal

Germany has just agreed to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What's Driving The Energy Feud Between China And Australia?

By Viktor Katona - Dec 19, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

It all started as an ordinary geopolitical spat. When Australian authorities called for an official inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, few could foresee that such a seemingly conventional diplomatic step might bring about far-reaching ramifications for China’s steel industry, its domestic coal prices and one of Australia’s largest commodity streams, namely its coal exports to China. China wanted to strike hard – it drastically reduced its Australian coal imports just when iron ore quotes bounced back from all the coronavirus-entailed lethargy to a 6-year high – hoping that suppliers from adjacent countries like Mongolia, Russia or Indonesia can fill the void rather seamlessly. However, something went wrong in Beijing’s assumptions and now China is faced with unprecedently high domestic prices and a protracted political feud that might eventually be adjudicated by the WTO. For quite some time, China refrained from going all-out on Australian coal imports and argued instead that the drop in volumes being supplied was due to them “failing to meet (Chinese) environmental standards”. It was never properly elaborated what sort of environmental standards were breached; however, one could certainly take notice of the many coal cargoes being delayed in China’s maritime ports. Beijing officially acknowledged its feud with Australia only in mid-December 2020 when the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s economic planning body, announced that it would allow power plants to import coal from abroad without clearance restrictions from any country except Australia. Such a bold move was premised on China’s own coal-producing capabilities, however unforeseen developments have hindered the domestic output drive. 

The Diaoshuidong coal mine accident in early December when a seemingly routine dismantling of underground equipment went horribly awry, trapping two dozen miners with excessive levels of carbon monoxide around. The tragic death of 23 people (follows a recent incident in the same municipality of Chongqing in late September that killed 16 miners) has prompted the Chinese authorities to take a closer look at how coal mines are operated, regardless whether they are privately owned as the Diaoshuidong mine or with state participation, and such hands-on government surveillance was definitely not conducive to a quick ramp-up in production. China simply cannot afford such coal mine collapses if it wants to maintain its hard-liner trading policy.  Related: Will Biden Seal The Fate Of The U.S. Shale Patch?


Graph 1. Qinhuangdao Thermal Coal Prices in 2015-2020 (yuan per tonne).
Source: Thomson Reuters.

It is believed that Chinese authorities prefer to keep domestic coal prices within the so-called green zone, an interval between 500-570 yuan per tonne of thermal coal, which purportedly allows to guarantee the profitability of domestic coal producers. Above that corridor prices would be too high for the purposes of electricity generation, below that coal producers would suffer economically. Now, amidst the Sino-Australian conflict and all the travails of maintaining safety at coal mines, domestic prices in China have been on the rise during the past weeks. The Qinhuangdao benchmark coal price surged to its 5-year high in mid-December, flirting with the 700 yuan per tonne barrier on December 16 (see Graph 1).  

Graph 2. China’s Seaborne Coal Imports in 2017-2020 (million tons per month).


Source: Thomson Reuters.

Related: Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

With the aim of setting coal imports free to pressurize the high thermal coal prices, China has tacitly buttressed end consumers to import more than previously. Hence, coal imports have been on the rise in November-December 2020, though neither in the case of Indonesia (where the 9.8 million tons arriving in December 2020 corresponds to the historical average) nor Russia (whose 3.2 million tons of seaborne exports only marked a return to the June-September period) can one talk of a significant surge. Inevitably, land-based movements are harder to track – and Mongolia’s coal exports to China are all land-based -  and therefore require more time to account for than maritime supplies yet overall it seems that China could not fully cater for its needs from adjacent countries amidst inadequate spot availability. 

We have been focusing heavily on China, however, at the same time, there is a reason why Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison described the ongoing feud as a lose-lose situation – in the long term Australian coal producers might suffer, too. The short term consequences can be mitigated by means of market outlets in Asia Pacific – South Korea, Japan and Vietnam can supplant the Chinese market, at least during this winter season. Yet the drop in the freshly IPOed Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal share price indicates that the perpetuation of China’s trading ban cannot be maintained forever. In fact, the longer the spat’s duration the more resolute steps can be expected from the Australian government in terms of boosting its renewables portfolio. 

Thus, China has ended up with the exact opposite of what it wanted to achieve – it intended to curtail the marketing outlets of Australian coal for its perceived coronavirus skepticism but had in fact partially contributed to the pricing surge thereof, without actually seeing their aggregate exports decline. At the same time it needs to be said that whilst today’s situation might tilt slightly to Australia’s favor, the adverse long-term implications are still there and the sides would be much better off if they had amiably settled the political row. For instance, the insecure atmosphere has started to take its toll on some projects’ timeline – the uncertainty has compelled Anglo American to postpone its anticipated 4mtpa capacity expansion at its Moranbah-Grosvenor coal mine. 

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why China Can’t Quit Coal
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook
Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies

Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies
Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021
Do Not Buy An Electric Car For Christmas Until You Have Read This

Do Not Buy An Electric Car For Christmas Until You Have Read This



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com