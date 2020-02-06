Russia Looks To Double Coal Exports To China

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 51.34 +0.39 +0.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 54.93 -0.35 -0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.871 +0.009 +0.48%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 51.75 +0.35 +0.68%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.99 +0.33 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 52.80 +1.15 +2.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.57 +1.28 +2.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.57 +1.28 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.46 +1.25 +2.83%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.871 +0.009 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 55.73 +1.54 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 57.16 +1.49 +2.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 44.89 -0.71 -1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 57.94 -0.37 -0.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 57.04 -0.91 -1.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 56.09 -0.53 -0.94%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 55.44 -0.80 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.99 +0.33 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 28.25 +1.14 +4.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 49.15 +1.14 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 51.15 +1.14 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 43.35 +1.14 +2.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 38.75 +1.14 +3.03%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 38.75 +1.14 +3.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 42.75 +1.14 +2.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 47.25 +1.14 +2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 38.75 +1.14 +3.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.57 +1.28 +2.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 54.84 -1.13 -2.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 44.90 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 48.85 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 48.85 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.00 +1.25 +3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.73 +0.89 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China gets caught?
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 15 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 55 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 mins Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 5 mins “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 4 hours FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 2 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 2 hours Hoping Barr is Serious About NOK
  • 14 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 1 day Brace yourselves
  • 1 day Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 10 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 6 hours Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 14 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s Police Round Up The ‘Citgo 6’ U.S. Oil Executives

Alt Text

This Country Just Agreed To A $44 Billion Plan To Ditch Coal

Germany has just agreed to…

Alt Text

Germany Set To Close All Coal Fired Energy Plants By 2038

In what is the latest…

Alt Text

Can Europe’s Largest Economy Survive Without Coal?

The ramifications of Germany’s coal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Looks To Double Coal Exports To China

By Viktor Katona - Feb 06, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Coal

Russia has been historically associated with oil and gas exports, yet the news somewhat underreports its coal market presence. Although neither the world’s largest coal producer nor exporter, Russia seems to continue with its strategic aim to ramp up coal exports, all the while domestic carbon demand is about to plummet. Step by step, first by getting its spare production capacity ready, now by ensuring appropriate infrastructure solutions are there to transport all the goods, Moscow is laying the groundwork for a large-scale expansion that is about to take place in the mid-2020s. Another story that juggles on the border of the political and economical, East Asian markets and nations take central stage in Russia’s export policy, once again.

At first glance, 2019 was not the ideal year for the Russian coal industry. Bumping down from last year’s all-time high, coal production decreased 0.2 percent year-on-year to 439 million tons. Prices both in Europe and Asia have reached multi-year lows this summer, especially the former has seen quotations plummeting amid robust coal-to-gas switch dynamics and market oversupply – both have recovered somewhat in the autumn months, yet Europe witnessed another steep drop this Januarys. Domestic Russian demand for coal was stagnating, too, as coal usage in thermal stations, especially in Southern Siberia where it is predominantly mined, decreased by 3 percent year-on-year all the while coking coal demand remained stagnant. This might seem as a harbinger of future stagnation, yet the industry remains upbeat on Asian demand. In fact, the deeper one digs into Russia’s export plans vis-à-vis East Asia the more interesting it gets.

Exports of Russian coal in 2019 have risen 1 percent year-on-year – ramping up deliveries to the Asia Pacific region was the most powerful driver of growth, whilst the above stated weak European demand counteracted the Asian drive. The Asian surge has not been all rosy in terms of profitability – the Platts’ FOB Russia Pacific (6300kcal/kg) GAR price averaged 78.10 USD per metric ton in 2019, down 29 percent year-on-year from the 2018 level of 108.70 per metric ton – and consequently, coal exporters’ revenues dropped 10-15 percent from 2018. Yet despite the price weakness which given the equally warm winter of 2019/2020 will persist even further, big producers like SUEK or KRU continue to dream big. Testament to their ambition, both companies have used the 2019 demand languor to modernize their producing assets.

Graph 1. Coal Prices in Europe (the orange-coloured TR API 2 is the CIF ARA price of coal) in 2018-19.

Source: Thomson Reuters.

Russia’s coal strategy, as ascertained in the nation’s 2035 Energy Strategy, is a long-haul ambition which would not necessarily yield immediate results. In case of coal exports towards the Asia Pacific region, this cannot be done that easily as infrastructure constraints limit producers. As most of oil and gas is now exported via pipelines and coal has become the most important exported commodity in terms of railway throughput (30% of Russian Railways throughput is coal), transportation authorities have been looking into possibilities to expand export capacities. Although mired in delays, the expansion of the Trans-Siberian Railways first to 125mtpa by 2021 and then to 180mtpa by 2024 is Russia’s primordial bid to offer and sell more.

The thing is that Russia’s main production hub in the Kuzbass is roughly equidistant to Western Europe and to East Asia – hence heretofore the export policy maintained a sort of balance between the two directions. Europe, however, was the main reason why global coal demand eventually decreased year-on-year, hence it makes very little sense to place one’s bets on EU markets. The above notwithstanding, the infrastructure squeeze has led the state rail operator, Russian Railways, to offer substantially reduced tariffs on deliveries to Russia’s European ports. One of the least utilized for coal deliveries (some 15 million tons were railed there in 2019), Russia’s Black Sea ports have been witnessing a renaissance of exports as shippers avail themselves of cheap rail tariffs and an increasing takeaway capacity that is bound to reach 50mtpa this year.

Cognizant of the difficulties inherent in relying on European markets amidst a general German-led trend towards ridding EU countries of coal utilization, Russian authorities and companies make no secrets about wanting to garner as big a share of the Asian market as possible. The prime suspect is evident – China accounts for more than half of global coal consumption, in terms of its geographic location very conveniently located in the vicinity of Siberian coal production hubs. Russia is already exporting substantial amounts of coal to China – some 30 million tons per year – yet there remains great potential for an export boost to take place in the upcoming years. The thing is that China has introduced a coal import duty in 2014 – it exempted countries it has a FTA with but Russia was left out.

Dissatisfied with the fact that Australia and Indonesia, the main competitors on the Chinese coal market, enjoy duty-free trade with China, Russian authorities have started to push for a cancellation of the coking and thermal coal duties. Whilst still in its preparatory stage, this move might fully unlock the Chinese market for Russian producers – a boon not only for the Kuznetsk Basin (home to 80 percent of the nation’s output) but also to new East-Siberian projects. The Far East has been demonstrating spectacular growth numbers – a more than 50 percent year-on-year surge in 2019 alone to more than 70 million tons – specifically engineered to grab a bigger share of the Chinese market.

Graph 2. Seaborne Exports of Russian Coal to Asian Markets in 2018-2019.

Source: Thomson Reuters.

All in all, the Russian Energy Ministry expects Russian coal exports to China almost double within the next 10 years, to 55 million tons from their current level of some 30 million tons per year. Yet Russia’s export surge to Asian markets need not end with China – for instance, late November Indian Minister of Steel Industry Dharmendra Pradhan indicated that Indian steelmakers would be “significantly increasing” their coking coal imports from Russia’s Far Eastern ports. Vietnam, too, is a hot market outlet, having tripled its intake of Russian coal on the back of the commissioning of several new coal-fired plants. Even long-term trends propel the nation’s coal industry to turn east – Indonesia (the largest supplier of thermal coal now) will inevitably see its 350mtpa production decline by more than 100mtpa in the upcoming two decades, with the EIA expecting Russia to overtake it as the leading thermal coal exporter within this decade.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Can Europe’s Largest Economy Survive Without Coal?
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’
Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

 The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector

The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector

 Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years

Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com