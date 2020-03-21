Foreign Coal Producers Get Boost From Coronavirus

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 22.63 -3.28 -12.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 29.00 -1.30 -4.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 19.18 -3.38 -14.98%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 2 days 21.40 -3.25 -13.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.07 +1.25 +5.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 17.70 -1.08 -5.75%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 28.87 +2.38 +8.98%
Graph up Murban 2 days 30.49 +1.63 +5.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 17.33 +1.31 +8.18%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 35.04 -3.21 -8.39%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 26.37 +1.25 +4.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 26.07 +1.25 +5.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.07 +1.25 +5.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.34 +1.25 +4.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 10.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 10.51 +5.08 +93.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 26.76 +5.08 +23.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 26.31 +5.08 +23.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 21.66 +5.08 +30.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 20.16 +5.08 +33.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 24.91 +5.08 +25.62%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 16.41 +5.08 +44.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 12.75 +2.25 +21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 23.91 -3.82 -13.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 19.17 +4.85 +33.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 30.70 +4.85 +18.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 1 hour Cure for ChinaVirus/Coronavirus/Clovid 19 ?
  • 4 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 8 hours Anger over four U.S. senators insider trading
  • 2 hours French Doctor treats 24 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.
  • 6 hours China Threatens to Throw America into Coronavirus
  • 5 hours Texas Railway Commission - please come back
  • 7 hours House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 54 mins The Rush on Toilet Paper
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 1 day Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 1 day Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.

Breaking News:

Refiners Race To Reduce Rates As Fuel Demand Falls Off A Cliff

Alt Text

Can Europe’s Largest Economy Survive Without Coal?

The ramifications of Germany’s coal…

Alt Text

Despite A Boost In Demand, Coal Demand Remains Well Under Its Peak

Developing nations have helped boost…

Alt Text

Joe Biden To Coal Miners: ‘’Learn To Code’’

As Joe Biden continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Foreign Coal Producers Get Boost From Coronavirus

Join Our Community
Foreign Coal

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken energy markets to the core this year, creating incredible volatility for fuel prices. The one energy source that hasn’t blinked though is coal, a fuel that may come out stronger through the current crisis, a Rystad Energy analysis shows.

The price of coal was already depressed before the corona virus crisis, and the demand curtailment in China during the lockdowns was accompanied by a domestic production drop, balancing the market. Oil, which is used as a fuel in coal mining, has grown cheaper and is seen by Rystad Energy as reducing coal output costs by a few dollars per ton.

“With ARA prices already so low, any cost decrease will potentially give struggling producers selling to Europe a little breathing room, rather than allowing prices to move down any further,” says Steve Hulton, Rystad Energy’s Head of Global coal research.

The large falls in the currency of the major coal exporting countries like Australia and Russia is a significant, but often overlooked factor with regards to coal prices and margins. In mid-March, the Australian dollar hit a 17-year low as international investors sought the traditional safety of US dollars; the Russian ruble has also reached new record lows due to the collapsing oil price.

International coal trades are priced in US dollars, whereas the majority of production costs are generally denominated in local currency terms. Therefore, a weaker exchange rate versus the US dollar usually means higher local currency revenues (or lower costs when converted to US dollars).

(Click to enlarge)

“Either way, the higher sales margin gives producers maneuverability to accept lower US dollar coal prices if needed, “ says Hulton.

However, foreign exchange movements won’t help any US-based coal producers, and further export price weakness (plus ongoing local demand destruction due to gas competition) will only serve to hasten their demise.

A possible outcome of the Covid-19 crisis could be an unexpected subtle shift in public opinion and policy regarding the speed of transition towards a low carbon power generating future.

In a post-pandemic world coal, while having lots of problems, is considered to be a cheap and reliable source of energy to rebuild the economy. Also, in economies struggling to bounce back, there may be less scope for absorbing the unemployment associated with the end of coal mining and power generation. These factors could potentially lead to a slowing of the rate of the energy transition.

China is an example:  Coal mining capacity is now reported as moving quickly back towards full capacity, and power generation is returning to normal levels. Thermal coal import demand into China, which rose initially on the back of domestic production shutdowns, is likely to total close to the 2019 annual numbers, though reports indicate that some ports have already reached their 2020 annual quota limits.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Russia Looks To Double Coal Exports To China
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower

The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower

 Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com