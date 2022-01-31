IEA: Europe’s Gas Demand Set To Decline In Favor Of Coal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.68 +0.86 +0.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 91.21 +1.18 +1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.813 +0.174 +3.75%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.767 -0.019 -0.67%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.551 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 84.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.551 +0.009 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 87.50 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 4 days 89.38 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 84.79 +0.73 +0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 63 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 92.89 +1.56 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 91.28 +0.85 +0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.14 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 73.20 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 73.97 +0.21 +0.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 85.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.22 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.42 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.82 +0.21 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 90.25 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 80.77 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.26 +0.41 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 16 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 5 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 4 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 hour Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 3 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.

Breaking News:

Nigeria Lost Half A Billion In Oil Revenue To Force Majeure In December

Coal Use Is Reaching Record Levels In India And China

Coal Use Is Reaching Record Levels In India And China

The International Energy Agency is…

Chinese Coal Prices Hit Record Highs

Chinese Coal Prices Hit Record Highs

Despite its pledge to curb…

China Is Playing With Fire As It Implements Price Controls On Coal

China Is Playing With Fire As It Implements Price Controls On Coal

China’s state-owned power provider has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Europe’s Gas Demand Set To Decline In Favor Of Coal

By Irina Slav - Jan 31, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Europe’s natural gas demand is set to decline this year as buyers begin to favor lower-priced coal, the International Energy Agency said in the latest edition of its quarterly gas market report.

According to the IEA, gas demand on the continent is seen declining by 4 percent this year, after rising by more than 5 percent last year. The decline will be partially driven by a reduction in gas burning in the power sector, the agency said, which is seen declining by 6 percent this year.

The decline will be partially compensated by renewables, according to the IEA, which should see a “strong expansion” this year, but also “high gas prices continue to weigh on its competitiveness vis-à-vis coal-fired generation.”

“Exceptionally high gas – and by extension electricity – prices have hurt consumers, utilities and wholesalers, and are likely to have a lasting negative impact beyond the current seasonal tension,” the agency warned, adding that the adverse effects of the gas shortage were not limited to Europe.

The report noted that developing markets were particularly vulnerable to energy supply shocks that they were already experiencing. On top of this, there was also concern for food supply due to tighter availability of gas-based fertilizers, the International Energy Agency also said.

Global gas supply is seen remaining tight, the IEA also said, citing production outages, project delays, and a slow pace of new investment decisions on new production capacity.

“In the absence of strong policies to curb demand growth to achieve net zero emission targets, gas supply adequacy could emerge as a concern for the medium term on a combination of recent LNG project delays, the relatively small number of new LNG final investment decisions (FIDs) in 2020-2021 and a structural decline in upstream spending since the early 2010s,” the IEA said in the report.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Coal Price Set To Surge As Major Producer Indonesia Bans Exports
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on January 31 2022 said:
    Coal is enjoying a renaissance thanks to hasty EU policies to accelerate energy transition at the expense of fossil fuels and the hapless IEA’s net-zero emissions 2050 roadmap calling for immediate halt to investment in oil and gas. These policies along with a mismanagement of the gas market by the EU and ineptitude in filling its gas storage ahead of winter led to skyrocketing gas prices and a shift from gas to coal.

    The gas-to-coal shift hasn’t only retarded the drive towards net-zero emissions by many years but also exposed the inability of renewables to satisfy the EU’s energy and electricity demand because of their intermittent nature.

    Yet, governments, environmental activists, divestment campaigners, the IEA and investment banks continue to call for the ditching oil and gas in order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 which will never be achieved by 2050 or ever. Their dogma and fanaticism have blinded them to the fact that without fossil fuels the world will starve.

    Fertilizers are a by-product of oil. Shortages of fertilizers and rising prices are happening at a very inopportune time when the world is already facing high food prices and even food shortages in some part of the world thus exacerbating hunger which is already acute in some parts of the world.

    And the most shameful thing is that environmental activists and their collaborators are calling for an expenditure of $275 trillion between 2021 and 2050, or $9.2 trillion in annual average spending on energy transition when such mind-boggling sums could be more efficiently and charitably used to provide fertilizers, COVID jabs, electricity and clean water to people who could never have them on their own.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com