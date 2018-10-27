Coal To Liquid Fuel Could Become Much Cheaper

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 hours 67.59 +0.26 +0.39%
Brent Crude 20 hours 77.66 +0.78 +1.01%
Natural Gas 20 hours 3.225 -0.031 -0.95%
Mars US 20 hours 72.09 +0.56 +0.78%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 73.66 +0.64 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Mexican Basket 3 days 71.40 +0.74 +1.05%
Natural Gas 20 hours 3.225 -0.031 -0.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.48 +0.75 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 77.55 +1.01 +1.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.97 +0.55 +0.76%
Basra Light 2 days 76.66 +0.78 +1.03%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.73 +0.98 +1.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Girassol 2 days 76.82 +0.16 +0.21%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 28.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 15.08 -2.74 -15.38%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 76.33 +18.51 +32.01%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.43 +0.51 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 3 days 27.68 +0.76 +2.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Peace Sour 3 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 33.43 +1.11 +3.43%
Central Alberta 3 days 26.33 -7.49 -22.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 2 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 4 days 76.69 +0.17 +0.22%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.54 +0.26 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.49 +0.26 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.49 +0.26 +0.40%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.04 +0.26 +0.41%
Kansas Common 3 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Buena Vista 3 days 77.09 +0.51 +0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 14 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 1 hour Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 38 mins Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 9 hours VW Says They Will Have EVs as Good as Tesla For Half the Price by 2020
  • 49 mins Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 1 day Microsoft Overtakes Amazon As Second Most Valuable U.S. Company
  • 1 day RENEWABLE ENERGY
  • 13 hours Biomass for powergeneration
  • 1 day Military man at the Helm of Petrobras?
  • 4 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 22 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 1 day Oil prices are being maneuvered
  • 22 hours Failed Ethanol Critic Takes Another Shot... But Misses Once Again
  • 22 hours Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy
  • 14 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming

Breaking News:

China Leads Global Refining Boom

Alt Text

Are Coal-Fired Power Plants Set For A Boost?

Rick Perry has announced a…

Alt Text

Could China Save The U.S. Coal Industry?

In a somewhat surprising move,…

Alt Text

Will This Trump Move Trigger A Coal And Nuclear Buying Spree?

New regulation by the Department…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Coal To Liquid Fuel Could Become Much Cheaper

By Brian Westenhaus - Oct 27, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Coal

Eindhoven University of Technology researchers have developed iron-based catalysts that substantially reduce operating costs and open the door to capturing the large amounts of CO2 that are generated for the Coal To Liquid Fuel Process (CTL). World energy consumption projections expect coal to stay one of the world’s main energy sources in the coming decades, and a growing share of it will be used in CTL,

The team’s results have been published in the journal Science Advances.

To understand the significance of this achievement, some knowledge of the CTL process is required. The first stage is the conversion of coal to syngas, a mixture of carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen (H2). Using the so-called Fischer-Tropsch process, these components are converted to liquid fuels. But before that can be done, the composition of the syngas has to be changed to make sure the right products come out in the end — liquid fuels. So, some of the CO is taken out of the syngas (rejected) by converting it to CO2, in a process called ‘water-gas shift’.

In this chain reaction the researchers tackled a key problem in the Fischer-Tropsch reactor. As in most chemical processing, catalysts are required to enable the reactions. CTL catalysts are mainly iron based. Unfortunately, they convert some 30 percent of the CO to unwanted CO2, a byproduct that in this stage is hard to capture and thereby often released in large volumes, consuming a lot of energy without benefit.

The Beijing and Eindhoven researchers discovered that the CO2 release is caused by the fact that the iron-based catalysts are not pure but consist of several components. They were able to produce a pure form of a specific iron carbide, called epsilon iron carbide, that has a very low CO2 selectivity. In other words, it generates almost no CO2 at all.

Epsilon iron carbide’s existence was already known but until now it had not been stable enough for the harsh Fischer-Tropsch process. The Sino-Dutch research team has now shown that this instability is caused by impurities in the catalyst. The phase-pure epsilon iron carbide they developed is, by contrast, stable and remains functional, even under typical industrial processing conditions of 23 bar and 250 degrees C.

The new catalyst eliminates nearly all CO2 generation in the Fischer-Tropsch reactor. This can reduce the energy needed and the operating costs by roughly 25 million euros per year for a typical CTL plant. The CO2 that was previously released in this stage can now be removed in the preceding water-gas shift stage. That is good news, because it is much easier to capture in this stage. The technology to make this happen is called CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage). It has been developed by other parties and is already being applied in several pilot plants.

Related: Russia’s Oil Output Won’t Go Much Higher

The conversion of coal to liquid fuels is especially relevant in coal-rich countries that have to import oil for their supply of liquid fuels, such as China and the U.S. “We are aware that our new technology facilitates the use of coal-derived fossil fuels. However, it is very likely that coal-rich countries will keep on exploiting their coal reserves in the decades ahead. We want to help them do this in the most sustainable way,” said lead researcher professor Emiel Hensen of Eindhoven University of Technology.

The research results are likely to reduce the efforts to develop CTL catalysts based on cobalt. Cobalt based catalysts do not have the CO2 problem, but they are expensive and quickly becoming a scarce resource due to cobalt use in batteries, which account for half of the total cobalt consumption.

Hensen expects that the newly developed catalysts will also play an import role in the future energy and basic chemicals industry. The feedstock will not be coal or gas, but waste and biomass. Syngas will continue to be the central element, as it is also the intermediate product in the conversion of these new feedstocks.

This technology will be very welcome by the fuel consumers and coal industry. Coal is often targeted by the green crowd for CO2, and that’s justified. But this technology may well short circuit the CO2 part of the complaint.

By Brian Westerhaus via New Energy And Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

White House Shelves Coal Industry Incentives Plan
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?

Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?

 What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

 BP CEO: $80 Oil Is Unhealthy For The World

BP CEO: $80 Oil Is Unhealthy For The World

 Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com