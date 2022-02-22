Banks Have Spent $1.5 Trillion On Coal Since 2019

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 92.35 +1.28 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.03 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.543 +0.045 +1.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins 2.815 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 +0.008 +0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 90.95 +1.28 +1.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 +0.008 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 95.41 +4.02 +4.40%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 98.45 +4.35 +4.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 90.69 +1.31 +1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 85 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 99.25 +1.40 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 97.24 +1.22 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 76.11 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 92.36 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 90.61 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 88.51 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 87.76 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 91.31 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 85.96 +0.17 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 86.30 +0.51 +0.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 29 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 23 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 3 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 mins IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 30 mins "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 day America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 8 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 8 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 22 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

North Sea Oil And Gas Investment Is Vital For UK Energy Security

China Is Determined To Kill The Coal Price Rally

China Is Determined To Kill The Coal Price Rally

China has been forced to…

Coal Demand Is Spiking In 2021

Coal Demand Is Spiking In 2021

Despite a global push to…

Chinese Utility Companies Face Bankruptcy As Coal Prices Skyrocket

Chinese Utility Companies Face Bankruptcy As Coal Prices Skyrocket

Soaring coal prices are weighing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Banks Have Spent $1.5 Trillion On Coal Since 2019

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 22, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Global leaders have made a number of ambitious climate pledges, but it hasn’t quite ushered in the death of coal just yet.
  • Since 2019, commercial banks have dumped as much as $1.5 trillion into the coal industry.
  • inancial firms from just six countries are responsible for more than 80% of coal financing and investment.
Join Our Community

As the global green energy transition has gained traction, the movement away from fossil fuels and toward renewable and low-carbon energy sources has been marked by ups and downs and wide gaps between rhetoric and practice. Public and private leaders of policy and industry alike have been (relatively) quick to make climate pledges and align themselves on the side of decarbonization, but actual action plans and concrete steps toward sweeping and lasting change have been harder to come by.  In a certain sense, this is a very understandable dilemma; we all know what is needed in the long run, but there is no easy or painless way to get there. Climate change is a wicked problem that will require no small measure of trade-offs, losses, and market shocks as the world’s largest global cooperative initiative grinds into gear under the gun of what the United Nations is referring to as a “code red for humanity.” 

For the world to have any hope of meeting climate goals in time to avoid the worst impacts of global warming, markets are going to need to see a quick shift with the cooperation of both policy-makers, industry heads, and the financial sector, all of which currently run on fossil fuels. The effort will require divestment from fossil fuels as well as a huge inversion of cash into cleaner energy alternatives and infrastructure to make renewables capable of replacing massive amounts of oil, gas, and coal capacity. 

While the decarbonization problem is a tricky one, and there is no shortage of disagreement and debate over the proper path to decarbonization, one thing that the world seems to agree on is that coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, needs to be run out of the world’s energy mix post-haste. The International Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have shown in no uncertain terms that all scenarios which envision the world meeting the goals set by the Paris climate accord involve the rapid retirement of coal as an absolute necessity.

However, a recent report from campaign groups Urgewald and Reclaim Finance, alongside more than two dozen other non-governmental organizations, found that banks and investors have been dishonest about their divestment aims and claims. “Banks and investors have channeled massive sums of money to support the coal industry in recent years,” CNBC recently reported, thereby “propping up the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel at a time when humanity is facing a climate emergency.”

Between January 2019 and November of last year, commercial banks funneled a jaw-dropping $1.5 trillion into the coal industry alone. The analysis also shows that a tiny number of financial institutions are playing a remarkably outsized role in supporting coal and directing global energy markets in a way that some would call short-sighted, and others would call criminally negligent. Financial firms from just six countries – the United States, China, Japan, India, Canada, and the United Kingdom - are responsible for more than 80% of coal financing and investment.

Related: OPEC Is Ready To Embrace $100 Oil

“These financial institutions must come under fire from all quarters: civil society organizations, financial regulators, customers, and progressive investors,” said report author and head of financial research at Urgewald Katrin Ganswindt. “Unless we end financing of coal, it will end us.” On the bright side, the coal problem suddenly seems a lot easier to conquer. Naming and shaming have proven effective in the past and could have a potent impact with such a short list of parties on which to focus the coal reformation initiative. 

The recent bombshell report also calls attention to the prevalence and insidious nature of greenwashing among the ranks of institutions that are providing the scaffolding upholding coal. Two of the investors called out in the report – BlackRock and Vanguard – are also members of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative. “These two institutions have more responsibility for accelerating climate change than any other institutional investor worldwide,” Yann Louvel, a policy analyst at Reclaim Finance, was quoted by CNBC.

While coal is entrenched in the global economy, and particularly in developing countries that are in desperate need of a cheap and dependable fuel source, coal is not the only option. Looking at the amount of money being channeled into keeping coal alive reveals how much more money could be channeled into making cleaner energy more affordable and accessible. Change isn’t easy, but it’s possible – especially and necessarily when financial, political, and industrial mechanisms are held accountable.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Looks To Run Coal-Fired Power Plants At Full Capacity
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com