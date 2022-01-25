U.S. Solar Boom Stumbles

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.70 +1.39 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.62 +1.35 +1.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.990 -0.037 -0.92%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.639 +0.012 +0.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.441 +0.043 +1.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 80.81 -2.43 -2.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.441 +0.043 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.76 +1.74 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.29 +1.43 +1.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.50 -2.49 -3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 56 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.75 -2.15 -2.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.54 -2.31 -2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 69.24 -1.82 -2.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 70.46 -1.83 -2.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.31 -1.83 -2.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.71 -1.83 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 80.91 -1.83 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.31 -1.83 -2.15%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.50 -2.00 -2.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 88.62 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.26 -1.83 -2.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.50 -2.00 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.55 -1.13 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 2 hours January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 18 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 3 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

UK Plans More Power Capacity To Avoid Outages Next Winter

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

The solar industry is on…

Is It Time For The Solar Industry To Look In The Mirror?

Is It Time For The Solar Industry To Look In The Mirror?

Solar has a major problem,…

The U.S. Solar Boom Is Only Just Beginning

The U.S. Solar Boom Is Only Just Beginning

The U.S. solar power industry…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Solar Boom Stumbles

By Irina Slav - Jan 25, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • U.S. solar industry is dealing with significant cost increases and supply constraints
  • Some forecasters are beginning to doubt that the U.S. government’s ambitious plans for adding 21.5 GW of utility-scale solar this year could be unrealistic
Join Our Community

Higher costs and supply constraints are causing problems for what many see as a solar industry boom in the United States under the strongly pro-renewables Biden administration.

According to a Financial Times report, despite strong demand for solar power, some forecasters are beginning to doubt that the U.S. government’s ambitious plans for adding 21.5 GW of utility-scale solar this year may not pan out.

The FT cited Wood Mackenzie as one of these forecasters, noting the consultancy had revised substantially down its projections for utility-scale solar additions for this year.

“There are two realities for the solar industry right now,” Xiaojing Sun, head of solar at Wood Mackenzie, said as quoted by the Financial Times. “The demand for a clean energy product like solar is extremely strong . . . but the other reality is the situation on the ground, given Covid, the complex supply chain situation as well as some of the geopolitical factors.”

The industry does not seem to share the concern, based on recent comments made by a senior executive from Hanwha Q Cells, the largest solar panel manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere.

“We’re at an inflection point for the industry,” Scott Moskowitz, director of strategy and public affairs at Hanwha Q Cells, said this week, as quoted by E&E News. Solar power, he added, is “the cheapest form of energy that has ever existed — now that the industry has scaled, how are we going to make sure we install as much as possible?”

The answer to this question may not be as simple and straightforward as the industry would hope. In addition to rising production costs amid a major commodity rally, there is also the question of Chinese dominance in all things solar.

Last year, the Biden administration suspended imports of Chinese polysilicon on allegations of forced labor being used to make the material and made non-Chinese suppliers prove their polysilicon does not come from China’s Xinjiang province.

There is also the question of Chinese solar import tariffs, introduced by the Trump administration and kept by Biden. Those have both supporters and opponents in the U.S. solar lobby, and it is yet to be seen which side will prevail.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Mapping The Rise Of Solar Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
Drone Attacks And Invasion Fears Send Oil Prices Soaring

Drone Attacks And Invasion Fears Send Oil Prices Soaring
Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com