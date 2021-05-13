Will Big Oil Become Big Energy? Unlikely Says An Expert

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.63 -0.19 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.79 -0.26 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.976 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.992 -0.009 -0.46%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.086 -0.009 -0.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 54 mins 63.82 -2.16 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.086 -0.009 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 62.36 -2.18 -3.38%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 68.59 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 66.00 -2.10 -3.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 67.14 -2.00 -2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 50.62 -2.28 -4.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 53.43 +1.00 +1.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 65.08 +0.80 +1.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 66.48 +0.80 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 61.88 +0.10 +0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 60.23 +0.60 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 60.23 +0.60 +1.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 62.28 +0.55 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 64.88 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 60.18 +0.60 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 54.25 -2.25 -3.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.48 +0.48 +0.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 57.77 -2.26 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.42 +0.80 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 18 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 12 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours .
  • 1 hour Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 2 days 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows

Breaking News:

Senator Introduces Bill To Compensate Oil-States During Energy Transition

Why Green Energy ETFs Are Slumping In May

Why Green Energy ETFs Are Slumping In May

Since the peak in January,…

Why Californians Have Sky-High Electricity Bills

Why Californians Have Sky-High Electricity Bills

California is known to have…

Renewable Energy Additions Spike To Record High In 2020: IEA

Renewable Energy Additions Spike To Record High In 2020: IEA

Solar and wind power generation…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Big Oil Become Big Energy? Unlikely Says An Expert

By Irina Slav - May 13, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite their lofty green energy goals, Big Oil majors are unlikely to become Big Renewable Energy, at least according to an International Energy Agency official who was among the authors of the agency’s Renewable Energy Market Update.

Big Oil has been very vocal about its renewable energy goals. It has also been quite actively expanding in the area through acquisitions and participation in various renewable energy tenders. Still, the IEA’s Heymi Bahar believes this won’t make them major players in the solar and wind power generation business.

“Today, our numbers show that only 0.5%, or even less than that, (of) renewable capacity installed is owned or contracted by oil companies, oil majors,” the IEA senior renewable energy analyst told CNBC this week.

“However, we expect the investment of oil companies in renewable electricity to increase by tenfold in the next five years,” Bahar said, adding, “This is an important trend. Will they become the major investors of renewable technology? The answer is no. Will they increase their pace? Yes, for sure.”

One reason Big Oil won’t become the major investors of renewable energy technology is probably the fact that the place is already taken by other companies, some of them exclusively dedicated to renewable power capacity construction and operation. Others are dedicated to financing such projects. ESG investment has been gathering pace and is likely to continue growing at a quick clip.

Related Video: COVID Threatens Oil Sands Supply from Canada

These companies have a lot going for them right now with all the government support for more wind and solar, and they are hardly likely to welcome Big Oil among their ranks with open arms. The IEA reported this week that renewable power generation capacity additions last year hit a record high, up 45 percent on the year, and forecast that this year and next, wind and solar will account for as much as 90 percent of global new generation capacity additions.

Yet Big Oil seems about to only get a small chunk of these massive capacity additions. That’s not just because there is already a burgeoning solar and wind power industry. It is also because Big Oil already has a business, and its shareholders are still predominantly people who bought into oil rather than solar.

A very recent proof of that was BP’s shareholder meeting this week. During the meeting, shareholders rejected a resolution filed by Dutch activist investment group Follow This that demanded that BP increase its emission reduction targets. Related: Panic Buying And Gas Shortages Sweep The East Coast

Media reports on the news focused on the fact that the resolution got a lot more support than last year’s attempt to force the supermajor into greater emission-related commitments. However, the fact remains that even with that increased support—20.6 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the resolution—the other four-fifths of BP’s shareholders appear to not be all too concerned with emission-cutting targets and the related investments in wind and solar power.

Shareholder pressure on Big Oil to go green will undoubtedly increase, driven by the ESG trend and government policies that reward renewables and penalize oil and gas. But for all its ambitions to become Big Power, Big Oil may be too late to the renewable party. There are already many big companies there, and they are quite unlikely to willingly surrender market share and growth prospects to the supermajors.

The supermajors themselves have no particular motivation to do that: oil demand will stay strong for at least another decade and will then start declining gradually rather than suddenly. And that’s only contingent on the continued government pressure for emission reduction. Right now, the continuation and growth of that pressure seem all but inevitable, but surprises are still possible.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Green Energy ETFs Are Slumping In May
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings
Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?

Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?
Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com