Why Green Energy ETFs Are Slumping In May

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.50 -2.58 -3.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.77 -2.55 -3.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.970 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.991 -0.079 -3.82%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.085 -0.076 -3.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.44 +1.37 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 65.98 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.085 -0.076 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 64.54 +1.26 +1.99%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 68.81 +0.64 +0.94%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 68.10 +1.36 +2.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.44 +1.37 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.44 +1.37 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.14 +1.37 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.90 +1.23 +2.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 53.43 +1.00 +1.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 65.08 +0.80 +1.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 66.48 +0.80 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 61.88 +0.10 +0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 60.23 +0.60 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 60.23 +0.60 +1.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 62.28 +0.55 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 64.88 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 60.18 +0.60 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.75 +1.00 +1.62%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.50 +1.00 +1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.48 +0.48 +0.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.03 +0.80 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.98 +0.80 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.98 +0.80 +1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.75 +1.00 +1.62%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.42 +0.80 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 32 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 14 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour .
  • 19 hours CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency

Breaking News:

Chevron Halts Gas Field Off Israel As Violence Flares Up

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

Solar and wind power are…

Renewable Energy Additions Spike To Record High In 2020: IEA

Renewable Energy Additions Spike To Record High In 2020: IEA

Solar and wind power generation…

Renewable Energy Firm Could Be China’s Biggest IPO In 2021

Renewable Energy Firm Could Be China’s Biggest IPO In 2021

The renewables unit of China…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Green Energy ETFs Are Slumping In May

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 13, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Since the peak in January, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on green energy have seen major declines after last year’s surge started to fizzle out.

The clean energy ETFs skyrocketed last year as investors turned to sustainable energy investments after governments pledged to “build back greener” from the pandemic and to achieve net-zero emissions within three decades.

This year, ETFs are still hot, but clean energy ETFs – not so much. Some of the most popular renewable energy funds have seen their performance slump by 30 percent so far this year.   

The decline in green ETFs is not indicative of the growing trend toward clean energy and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing—this is a trend that will continue to generate interest for years and decades to come, analysts say. But experts think that the recent correction in the clean energy ETFs performance was necessary after the heights most of those funds reached last year. And anyway, the clean energy investment theme is one that will be the winner over decades, not days.

Flows into sustainable energy ETFs have subsided in recent months as investors look to pour money into other sectors of the economy that will benefit from the economic rebound this year, including in oil and gas ETFs. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA: UCO) has surged by 30 percent year to date to May 11, while the United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA: USO) has risen by 12.5 percent. Most of those gains are attributed to the rising oil price this year and to hopes that economies reopening will boost overall energy and oil demand later in 2021, after the oil sector was excessively punished by the 2020 crash and crisis.

Related Video: Michigan - Enbridge Pipeline War Hits Climax

Clean energy ETFs, however, have declined in recent months after having soared in 2020. For example, Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA: TAN) has dropped by 32 percent year to date, while the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: PBW) has dropped by 26.6 percent.

Those funds surged by more than 200 percent each in 2020.

ETF managers and experts say the recent slump isn’t unexpected because, like other funds, those focused on green energy will also have ups and downs.

“When you think about the transformation to clean energy, we think about it over decades, not days,” John Hoffman, head of ETFs and indexed strategies for the Americas at Invesco, told CNBC’s program “ETF Edge” this week.

In the United States, investors now have nearly 100 ETFs focused on clean energy and ESG themes, Douglas Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products at the NYSE, told CNBC.

America is catching up with Europe in terms of ESG investing in ETFs, Yones noted.

More inflows into clean energy ETFs would depend on greater institutional adoption of investment in funds tracking sustainable energy and ethical businesses, according to Yones.

There is a growing conversation between investors and financial advisors on whether investors should make sustainable energy ETFs part of their core portfolio, not just a fringe thematic investment, Yones told CNBC.

There is a drive toward ESG investments in the ETF space as customers and society demand sustainability, but clean energy ETFs are currently in a period of correction and recalibration after the 2020 surge.

Green energy ETFs have seen flows normalize as investors have turned their attention to expectations of rising interest rates, the near-term profitability of clean energy companies, and how those firms would fare in increased competition, including from Big Oil making forays into offshore wind, EV charging networks, hydrogen, and renewable power generation.

“In 2020, the [clean energy] thematic was very new and there was a rush toward clear ESG winners,” John Musk, an analyst with RBC, told Financial Times’ Leslie Hook.

“Whereas now there is a more balanced view, with more competition and more options for investors on this theme,” the analyst noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Renewable Energy Additions Spike To Record High In 2020: IEA
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About

The Energy Crisis That No One Is Talking About
Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings
Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?

Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?
Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com