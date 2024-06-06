U.S. Must Continue Solar Growth to Meet Decarbonization Goals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.64 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 79.87 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.15 +1.32 +1.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.815 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.399 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.43 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 216 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.399 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 79.07 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 79.41 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 78.56 +2.40 +3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 920 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 78.34 +2.31 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 80.89 +2.53 +3.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 373 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 60.87 +0.82 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 76.22 +0.82 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 74.47 +0.82 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 70.57 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 67.27 +0.82 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 67.27 +0.82 +1.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 70.32 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 77.27 +0.82 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 67.67 +0.82 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.99 -0.80 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 9 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Nigeria to Spend Nearly $4 Billion on Fuel Subsidies This Year

China's Abundant Solar and Wind Resources Drive Green Hydrogen Projects

China's Abundant Solar and Wind Resources Drive Green Hydrogen Projects

China's hydrogen industry sees remarkable…

U.S. Remains Painfully Dependent on China for Silicon and Solar Panels

U.S. Remains Painfully Dependent on China for Silicon and Solar Panels

The Renewables MMI (Monthly Metals…

G7's Awkward Climate Finance Secret

G7's Awkward Climate Finance Secret

Reuters reports that G7 nations…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Must Continue Solar Growth to Meet Decarbonization Goals

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 06, 2024, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Solar energy output in the U.S. skyrocketed by 155% from 2018 to 2023.
  • The growth in solar energy has led to a surge in investments in energy storage to manage the intermittent nature of solar power.
  • The forced growth of solar energy is setting the U.S. up for success in its transition away from fossil fuels.
solar

A solar energy boom is reshaping the United States’ energy transition. Solar still only accounts for 6% of the United States energy mix, but it’s already disrupting energy markets in major ways. The rapid rise of this variable energy form has also instigated a rapid rise in energy storage batteries and is forcing grids to become more flexible, acting as a catalyst for wide-sacel energy systems transformation in the United States.

Although photovoltaic energy technology still represents just a small share of overall national energy output, solar energy production capacity has grown explosively in recent years thanks to significant policy support and government incentives including Obama-era investment tax credits and the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. “Beyond these federal incentives that allow energy developers to claim tax credits equivalent to 30 percent of the installation cost of renewables, state policies that proactively drive clean energy or promote a competitive market in which the dwindling price of renewables allow them to outshine fossil fuels have been critical to ratcheting up growth,” a recent Grist report stated.

The growth has been considerable. From 2018 to 2023, solar energy output skyrocketed by 155% according to figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Over the same period, the United States cut back its coal usage by a whopping 41%. The result is a much cleaner energy landscape. But it’s also a more volatile one.

Solar energy is variable, meaning that its production varies according to factors outside of human control, unlike fossil fuels which can be burned in any quantity necessary at any time to match demand. And unfortunately, peak daily production hours for solar panels tend to coincide with the lowest energy demand hours. As a result, utilities that already have considerable solar assets often briefly have to sell that energy at a loss when supply is highest and demand is lowest. In some places, like California, there has simply been too much solar buildout, too soon.

But there are some benefits to the solar flood. This dynamic has spurred significant investment into energy storage so that surplus solar energy can be stored and then fed back into the grid when it is needed. The EIA expects nationwide battery storage capacity to almost double over the course of this year with an additional 14.3 GW of battery storage expected to come online in 2024 for a grand total of 39.8 GW. That’s compared to just 6.4 GW of new battery storage capacity that came online in 2023, which already represented a 70% annual increase. That’s how fast the sector is moving – but it will need to move even faster to keep pace with the buildout to meet decarbonization goals without compromising national energy security.

And according to some experts, this forced growth is great news for the country. It’s setting us up for success in what will be a frequently difficult and rocky transition away from fossil fuels. As a recent op-ed from Reuters stated, with widespread energy storage as well as “wider use of smart energy meters - which encourage consumers to increase power consumption when supplies are most abundant - all U.S. utilities are learning key ways to accommodate rapid growth in solar output and set themselves up for further energy transition progress.” 

While this is a promising foundation for stable future growth, it’s not nearly enough. Both solar energy production capacity and renewable energy storage will have to continue their steep growth trajectory in coming years if the United States is to have any hope of a) making good on its own decarbonization pledges, and b) become competitive in global solar markets. While years of a supportive political climate has been great for the homegrown solar sector, it’s going to take a lot more for the United States to come anywhere close to competing with China

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Abundant Solar and Wind Resources Drive Green Hydrogen Projects
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop
Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com