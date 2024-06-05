China's Abundant Solar and Wind Resources Drive Green Hydrogen Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 74.07 +0.82 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.62 +1.10 +1.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.757 +0.171 +6.61%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.354 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%
Chart Mars US 215 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.354 +0.004 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.61 -4.13 -5.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.90 -4.11 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.48 -0.51 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 919 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.95 -1.01 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.46 -1.11 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 372 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.05 -0.97 -1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 75.40 -0.97 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 73.65 -0.97 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 69.75 -0.97 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 66.45 -0.97 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 66.45 -0.97 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 69.50 -0.97 -1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 76.45 -0.97 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.85 -0.97 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.48 -0.97 -1.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.88 -0.97 -1.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 -1.00 -1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -1.00 -1.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -3.26 -3.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 8 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Revenue Surged 50% in May

Saudis Fear Overheating Economy Could Slow Diversification from Oil

Saudis Fear Overheating Economy Could Slow Diversification from Oil

The world’s largest crude oil…

Europe Needs To Address Intermittent Renewables Generation

Europe Needs To Address Intermittent Renewables Generation

Europe, and the rest of…

G7's Awkward Climate Finance Secret

G7's Awkward Climate Finance Secret

Reuters reports that G7 nations…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Abundant Solar and Wind Resources Drive Green Hydrogen Projects

By Rystad Energy - Jun 05, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • China's national hydrogen plan targets 200,000 tpa of green hydrogen production by 2025, but the country is on track to exceed that volume by the end of 2023.
  • China's hydrogen industry is rapidly expanding, with significant growth in electrolyzer capacity and investment in green hydrogen projects.
  • The country's abundant solar and wind resources in northern regions are driving the development of green hydrogen production, with plans for ambitious hydrogen pipeline networks to connect renewable energy hubs with demand centers.
Green Hydrogen

Mainland China's national plan identifies hydrogen as a key element in its low-carbon energy transition strategy. The nation is committed to using hydrogen for decarbonization, with Rystad Energy projecting the installation of approximately 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of hydrogen electrolyzer capacity by the end of the year. This capacity is expected to produce 220,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of green hydrogen, 6-kilotonnes-per-annum (ktpa) more than the rest of the world combined. Under its national plan, China is targeting green hydrogen production of 200,000 tpa by the end of 2025, but our analysis shows it will exceed that volume by the end of this year.

Mainland China installed a cumulative 1 GW of electrolyzer capacity in 2023, cementing its position as a world leader in the technology’s adoption. However, a substantial portion of China's hydrogen supply is derived from grey hydrogen, produced through coal gasification or steam methane reforming (SMR). If China intends to achieve its dual carbon objectives of peaking emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, switching to low-carbon hydrogen production methods will be crucial.

In early 2022, China’s National Development and Reform Commission released its national hydrogen plan, known as the ‘Medium and Long-Term Strategy for the Development of the Hydrogen Energy Industry’. This plan acts as a comprehensive roadmap for the county’s hydrogen goals from 2021 to 2035, with its production targets currently being met with relative ease.

While China's proposed standards and solutions represent progress, they currently fall short of the more stringent benchmarks set by European counterparts. The ambiguity surrounding the definitions of 'low carbon' and 'renewable' hydrogen within China's policies is a notable concern. To truly catalyze meaningful change, it is imperative for China to adopt clear and stringent definitions that align with global best practices, such as those seen in Europe. By establishing unequivocal standards, China can ensure that its hydrogen initiatives contribute significantly towards a sustainable future, not just domestically but also on a global scale

Minh Khoi Le, Head of Hydrogen Research, Rystad Energy

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Hydrogen Solution.

Despite progress, a geographical disparity exists between China's hydrogen demand centers in the east and its abundant solar and wind energy resources in the north, which are ripe for developing green hydrogen production. For example, Inner Mongolia and Gansu have set ambitious targets for renewable hydrogen production by 2025. Their efforts for hydrogen production, combined with other provinces, would collectively surpass 1 million tpa, a five-fold increase compared to China’s national target. However, this has resulted in a supply-demand mismatch, prompting China to explore the expansion of its network of hydrogen pipelines.

One notable endeavor is the development of a 400-kilometer pipeline by Chinese state-owned oil and gas company Sinopec, connecting Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia to Yanshan in Beijing. With initial capacity of 100,000 tpa, and plans to scale up to 500,000 tpa, this pipeline marks China's first long-distance hydrogen conduit. Additionally, a 737-kilometer hydrogen pipeline from Zhangjiakou to the port of Caofeidian via Chengde and Tangshan is being developed by Tangshan Haitai New Energy Technology in Hebei, costing $845 million. If realized, it would be the world’s longest hydrogen pipeline. China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Corporation, a Sinopec subsidiary, aims to expand this network to 6,000 kilometers (KM) by 2050.

China has significant solar and wind power potential in its north and northwest regions, including Xinjiang, Gansu and Inner Mongolia. The nation’s solar PV capacity surged to 217 GW of new installations in 2023, 2.5 times the amount installed in 2022. For wind installations, 76 GW was added in 2023, double that of 2022. Most new wind installations were in Inner Mongolia, with more than 24 GW of new capacity, and Xinjiang and Gansu, each with over 5 GW of new capacity. As such, it is unsurprising to see most green hydrogen projects being announced in these regions which offer abundant renewable capacity.

Provinces with strong solar and wind potential have also announced more ambitious hydrogen production targets. For instance, Inner Mongolia aims for 480,000 tpa of renewable hydrogen production by 2025, while Gansu has set a target of 200,000 tpa. These provinces are heavyweights for transformation in the region, significantly affecting the 1 million target mentioned earlier and contributing enormously to China’s hydrogen production in the region.

Despite commissioning multiple projects recently, challenges remain in ensuring electrolyzer facilities can run at full capacity in China. A major bottleneck is the significant renewable energy capacity required to power the electrolyzers. For example, producing 1 million tpa of green hydrogen requires roughly 20 GW of onshore wind capacity. Consequently, hydrogen projects compete directly with other substantial electrification needs throughout China.

Operating electrolyzers below nameplate capacity can, in turn, lead to safety risks. Most alkaline electrolyzers currently used in China have an operating range between 30% and 100% of their nameplate yield. As such, if the power available restricts the production of hydrogen to less than 30% of its maximum capacity, the electrolyzers will shut down for safety reasons. This prevents gas mixing and a potential explosion, which is more likely when electrolyzers operate below nameplate capacity.

Despite these challenges, Rystad Energy expects the share of green hydrogen to continue to grow in China, especially since it is installing new electrolyzer capacity at a world-leading pace every year, a similar trajectory seen in the solar PV and wind industry, which China continues to lead. By 2030, China’s four largest projects will account for up to half of the country’s total green hydrogen production capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

G7's Awkward Climate Finance Secret
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com