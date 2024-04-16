U.S. Attracts Europe’s Beleaguered Solar Companies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.37 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 90.02 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.09 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.683 -0.049 -2.83%
Graph down Gasoline 24 mins 2.820 -0.003 -0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%
Chart Mars US 165 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.820 -0.003 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 89.76 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 90.43 +0.73 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 86.35 +1.30 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 91.15 +1.21 +1.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 92.31 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.57 -1.20 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 322 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 72.21 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 87.56 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 85.81 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 78.61 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 81.66 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 88.61 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 79.01 -0.25 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.64 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 90.58 +0.13 +0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.99 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.89 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 19 hours 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days e-truck insanity
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Inventories Grow But Gasoline, Distillates Fall

Southeast Asia Is Betting Big on a Green Future

Southeast Asia Is Betting Big on a Green Future

Southeast Asian countries are heavily…

AI's Rapid Growth Poses a Challenge to Big Tech's Clean Energy Efforts

AI's Rapid Growth Poses a Challenge to Big Tech's Clean Energy Efforts

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes…

Can China Help Africa Become a Clean Energy Powerhouse?

Can China Help Africa Become a Clean Energy Powerhouse?

China's investment in Africa's clean…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Attracts Europe’s Beleaguered Solar Companies

By Alex Kimani - Apr 16, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has made the U.S. more attractive for EU-based energy firms.
  • Back in February, Swiss solar module maker Meyer Burger announced plans to wind up panel production in Germany and set up shop in the United States.
  • EU countries face a dilemma: support to local companies to ensure they remain competitive or allow cheaper imports to keep flowing in.
Solar

It’s nearly two years since the United States Congress passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with the country’s solar sector expected to be one of its biggest beneficiaries. 

According to the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the IRA will drive an additional 160 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity over the next 10 years and lead to over $565 billion in new investments. 

But the IRA is beginning to have some unintended consequences: attracting struggling European solar firms to the U.S.

Back in February, Swiss solar module maker Meyer Burger announced plans to wind up panel production in Germany and set up shop in the United States thanks to stiff competition from Chinese-made panels as well as helpful policies and money incentives in the U.S.

Talks between the company and the German federal government to try to secure a future for the factory ended without success, forcing the company to close its plant in Freiberg in eastern Germany in mid-March, with an attendant loss of 500 jobs as well as a 10% reduction in European solar panel production.

The tough choice by Meyer Burger comes amid a tough market in Europe, thanks to the market being flooded with cheap, mainly Chinese, solar panels. The company has pointed out that, unlike manufacturers in the U.S. and China, European manufacturers are struggling with no strong government policies to support them. Related: Australian EVs Lag Hybrid Vehicle Sales

"We made a bold move in the absence of any industry policy support in Europe and shifted a solar cell expansion project from Germany to the U.S.,"  Erfurt told Reuters in an interview.

Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt has talked up the U.S. market, propped up by sweeteners such as the 45X is a production tax credit (PTC) under the IRA and maybe a loan from the U.S. Department of Energy. Further, the company expects additional support from the German government’s export agency.

The Swiss firm is also asking its shareholders for the green light to go ahead with a new share offering that could bring in as much as CHF 250 million ($284 million). If successful, the company will use the cash infusion to finish building its plants in Colorado and Arizona, each expected to pump out 2 GW of product every year.

Europe’s Dilemma

Meyer Burger is hardly an isolated case: at least 10 European solar companies have reported facing financial difficulties. Manufacturers in the continent have been pushing the European Union to take urgent action to protect the industry from the growing danger of going under.

Similarly, battery company Freyr which operates mostly in Norway, has stopped work at a half-finished plant near the Arctic Circle and plans to relocate to the U.S. and establish a plant in the state of Georgia. Back in February, Freyr announced it had changed its registration to the U.S. from Luxembourg.

"We did spend quite a bit of time trying to really make sure that we weren't committing a mistake. We got to the point where we concluded that that form of policy level response was not forthcoming," Birger Steen, chief executive of Freyr, has disclosed, adding that the company first hunted for support from the Norwegian government.

The unfolding situation poses a dilemma for European governments amid the continent’s booming clean energy sector: Either offer more support to local companies to ensure they remain competitive or allow cheaper imports to keep flowing in. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a decision the continent’s energy chiefs will have to make in a hurry, with China’s rapidly expanding solar sector now accounting for 80% of the world's solar manufacturing capacity. According to global energy research firm Wood Mackenzie, China solar panel manufacturers are able to produce panels at a cost of just 12 cents per watt of energy generated, compared with 30 cents in Europe. U.S. subsidies announced under the IRA  allow some renewable energy manufacturers and project developers to claim tax credits. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, starting in 2023, awardees are eligible for an Investment Tax Credit (ITC) of 30% of qualifying investment if they satisfy the labor requirements issued by the Treasury Department for any labor associated with re-equipping, expansion, or establishment of the manufacturing facility.

That said, Europe has not always been that nonchalant with its struggling clean energy companies. In January, the EU approved almost $1 billion of German state aid for Northvolt, to help it set up a production plant in Germany after the Swedish battery producer threatened to relocate to the United States. That marked the first time the bloc made use of an exceptional measure allowing member countries to step in with such aid to prevent a domestic company taking its business elsewhere.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Southeast Asia Is Betting Big on a Green Future
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com