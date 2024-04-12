Southeast Asia Is Betting Big on a Green Future

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 85.66 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 90.32 +0.58 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.41 +0.67 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 1.770 +0.006 +0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.803 +0.029 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.803 +0.029 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 90.09 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 90.55 -0.54 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 87.59 +1.49 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 865 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 93.06 +1.77 +1.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 94.02 +1.52 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 318 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.50 +5.00 +6.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Chevron-Hess Tie Up Could Drag Until Next Year Courtesy of Exxon

Net Zero by 2040: City of London Sets Ambitious Sustainability Goals

Net Zero by 2040: City of London Sets Ambitious Sustainability Goals

The City of London Corporation…

America Is Growing Wary of the Renewable Energy Boom

America Is Growing Wary of the Renewable Energy Boom

The US renewable energy sector…

Real Energy Transition Costs Could Spell Danger for EU

Real Energy Transition Costs Could Spell Danger for EU

EU leaders are struggling to…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Southeast Asia Is Betting Big on a Green Future

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 12, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Southeast Asian countries are investing heavily in renewables and clean tech, with some receiving funding from international donors.
  • Some countries in the region have committed to ambitious climate pledges.
  • The green transition is expected to bring many benefits, including job creation.
Renewable Energy

Despite the continued reliance on fossil fuels by several Southeast Asian countries, many governments in the region are going full steam ahead on energy transition plans, as they invest heavily in renewables and clean tech. Thanks to funding from international donors, some countries in Southeast Asia are finally able to plan for a greener future, as they establish strategies to eventually decarbonise their economies in line with a global green transition. 

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with Paris Agreement aims, suggesting their commitment to a green transition. However, achieving this transition is not so simple. Countries across the region are facing the challenges of reducing their emissions while also expanding their energy supply to meet the growing demand. Many ASEAN countries are undergoing rapid industrialisation, as well as seeing energy demand expand in line with growing populations. In addition, shifting demand away from fossil fuels in favour of green alternatives will require a significant level of investment across a range of renewable energy and tech sectors. 

While a transition to green is no easy feat, it is expected to bring a multitude of benefits to the region. A recent OECD report suggested that, in Indonesia, transitioning towards cleaner energy production could potentially create more than 1 million new jobs. The OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann stated of the report findings, “The green transition will bring new opportunities to boost economic growth and lift living standards in Southeast Asia, a region that is both strongly dependent on nature for its economic activities and heavily impacted by climate change.” Cormann added, “Some sectors will create jobs, some will lose jobs, and others will disappear. Enhancing social safety nets, providing reskilling and upskilling opportunities, and planning for new territorial development models for regions dependent on fossil-fuel related activities will be essential for a smooth transition.”

Despite the significant challenges most Southeast Asian countries face in developing their green energy industries, some are making strides in building their renewable energy capacity. In November, the government of Indonesia announced a new investment plan to develop the country’s renewable energy capacity. Indonesia will invest $20 billion in a green transition, with more private funding expected to follow. 

The Comprehensive Investment and Policy Plan (CIPP), led by the United States and Japan, will provide $20 billion in funding for Indonesia's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). The plan outlines the aim of cutting grid emissions to 250 million metric tonnes of CO2 by 2030, marking an improvement on the previous estimate of over 350 million. Indonesia aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy to the total energy mix to 44 percent by 2030, from just 12 percent in 2022. 

Indonesia continues to rely heavily on coal, as the world's largest exporter of coal for electricity. As the highest energy-demand member state of ASEAN, Indonesia must change its ways to support the achievement of a global green transition. The high level of funding provided by CIPP is expected to encourage private domestic and foreign companies to invest more in Indonesia’s green energy and clean tech sector, helping it to gradually decrease its reliance on fossil fuels and decarbonise its economy. 

In Vietnam, the government approved the Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) last year, which sets ambitious renewable-energy goals for 2030. Under the plan, Vietnam pledged net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The government also aims to generate a minimum of 30.9 percent of the country’s energy from renewable resources by 2030, which will increase to 67.5 percent by 2050. Vietnam is highly suited to the development of wind and solar power, with the technical potential of 1,000 GW. Offshore wind is expected to contribute around 15 GW of energy by 2035, from none at present, providing around 18.5 percent of the country’s energy mix. However, developing Vietnam’s wind and solar power capacity will require a significant amount of funding. 

Meanwhile, in 2023, the Malaysian Economy Minister, Rafizi Raml, stated aims for Malaysia to become a regional leader in renewable energy through the government’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR). Raml said, “As a nation, we are used to falling behind and lagging behind. And when others pace ahead, we rarely think about how we could be the ones leading others instead… With NETR, however, there is a real opportunity for us to lead Southeast Asia as the regional powerhouse in renewable energy.” The government aims to generate 31 percent (13 GW) of the country’s energy from renewable resources by 2025 and 40 percent (18 GW) by 2035. 

The Southeast Asia region has a long way to go to develop its renewable energy and transition away from its reliance on fossil fuels. However, several countries in the region have committed to ambitious climate pledges and have established roadmaps to help them achieve their green energy goals. In some countries, this is being supported by funding from international donors, which is expected to attract higher levels of private investment in renewables and clean tech to the region to support a green transition. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Interest Rates Are Crushing Renewable Energy Projects
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry
Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining
Oil Prices Surge on Fears of an Imminent Iranian Attack

Oil Prices Surge on Fears of an Imminent Iranian Attack
OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road

OPEC+ Faces Fork in the Road

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com