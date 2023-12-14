The West's Clean Energy Push: Too Little Too Late?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.56 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 76.61 +2.35 +3.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.47 +2.59 +3.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.416 +0.024 +1.00%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.118 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%
Chart Mars US 41 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.118 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 73.82 +2.61 +3.67%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 75.13 +2.95 +4.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 76.78 +2.88 +3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 745 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 77.21 +3.11 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 77.78 +2.81 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 50.72 +0.86 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 71.62 +0.86 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 69.87 +0.86 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 60.72 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 58.72 +0.86 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 61.97 +0.86 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 53.47 +0.86 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.70 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.55 +0.86 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 17 hours e-cars not selling
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Andurand’s Wrong-Way Bet on Oil Cost Fund 54%

COP28 Commences Amid Both Controversy and Optimism

COP28 Commences Amid Both Controversy and Optimism

The twenty-eight Conference of the…

Farmers Embrace Dual-Purpose Land Use with Solar Panels

Farmers Embrace Dual-Purpose Land Use with Solar Panels

Agrivoltaics, the dual use of…

Will This Crucial Hydrogen Corridor Become Reality?

Will This Crucial Hydrogen Corridor Become Reality?

SouthH2 Corridor pipeline will deliver…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The West's Clean Energy Push: Too Little Too Late?

By Rystad Energy - Dec 14, 2023, 5:00 PM CST
  • The West’s increased focus on energy security since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022 has forced governments to take greater responsibility for renewable and clean-tech supply chains.
  • The total bill for the clean energy supply chain sectors among Western countries will be close to $700 billion.
  • As well as a manufacturing and mining head start, China has a know-how and intellectual property advantage as Chinese companies own myriad patents and lead the development of new technologies.
Join Our Community
China solar modules

To combat China’s dominance of global clean energy supply chains, Western countries are trying to build up their manufacturing capacity to ensure reliable and affordable supply. These efforts might be too little too late, however, as Rystad Energy research shows that this expansion will cost up to $700 billion and will not make a meaningful impact until the next decade at the earliest.

Our research covers the spending needed to build domestic supply chains for material mining, processing, refining and manufacturing for solar, wind and batteries – the cornerstones of the future energy system. The total bill for these sectors among Western countries will be close to $700 billion.

The West’s increased focus on energy security since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022 has forced governments to take greater responsibility for renewable and clean-tech supply chains. China dominates the manufacturing of solar and battery cells, for instance, and with growing concerns around reliability, the EU and the US have initiated big plans to reverse this dependence.

“Relying on a single trade partner for important manufacturing or raw materials is inherently risky. As the energy transition accelerates and demand for affordable clean energy capacity grows, the West is frantically trying to break China’s stronghold on supply chains to boost adoption rates and cut costs. However, these countries are fighting an uphill battle, and it will take many years and significant investments to make an impact,” says Audun Martinsen, head of supply chain research at Rystad Energy.

Related: 

In addition to its domestic sourcing, China is looking beyond its borders to mine raw materials. For instance, China has invested in African rare earth mineral mining projects, including lithium extraction in countries such as Namibia. This will boost global supply, but there is still only a handful of nations that sit on most of the mineral deposits needed for the renewable energy supply chain. For many rare-earth elements, volumes could be extracted at new and existing deposits, though the mining cost would be higher. If other nations are to reduce their dependence on Chinese-controlled materials, the issue is not so much about expanding mining capacity as it is about breaking the trade routes of these materials so they end up at processing and manufacturing sites outside of China.

The ability to process, refine and manufacture the materials for clean energy developments will require significant investment before a reliable supply chain is in place. Mainland China’s annual investment in building its manufacturing and processing capacity has climbed from $10 billion in 2016 to $140 billion in 2023. As a result, its solar PV capacity grew from 14 gigawatts alternating current (GWac) to 850 GWac, and its battery cell capacity jumped from 126 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 1,550 GWh. In comparison, the combined annual investment in all other nations has only grown from $7 billion in 2016 to $20 billion in 2023.

Various programs and policies in the EU and the US are trying to level the playing field. The US Inflation Reduction Act has triggered several new initiatives, including lucrative grants, to encourage the building of battery cells, solar modules and wind component manufacturing across the country. However, the pipeline of projects outside China is less than a quarter of the investments required to decouple from China fully. Overall, $700 billion of mining and manufacturing investments are needed to break Chinese domination in these markets.

As well as a manufacturing and mining head start, China has a know-how and intellectual property advantage as Chinese companies own myriad patents and lead the development of new technologies. This will also delay the speed at which the EU and US can catch up, pushing their self-sufficiency timeline into the 2030s. Large-scale mineral recycling will also be required, including decommissioned equipment, with the EU aiming to source 25% of its mineral demand from recycling.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Might Be Standing In The Way Of China's Energy Transition
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil
Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com